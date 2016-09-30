Bank of Japan-Average Contract Interest Rates on Loans and Discounts (Aug.) [PDF 109KB]

本件の対外公表は9月30日 8時50分

時系列統計ヅヺソ検索コアテへの掲載は翌営業日以降

Not to be released until 8:50 a.m. JST on September 30, 2016. The data will be uploaded on the "BOJ Time-Series Data Search" on or after the next business day.

2016年9月30日

Bank of Japan 日本銀行金融機構局

Financial System and Bank Examination Department

貸出約定平均金利の推移 （ 2016年8月分 ）

Average Contract Interest Rates on Loans and Discounts (August 2016)

1.新規

New Loans and Discounts

（％）

2016/3

4

5

6

7

8

＜短 期＞ Short-term loans and discounts

国

内 銀 行

Domestically licensed banks

0.660

0.680

0.657

0.657

0.681

0.580

都 市 銀 行

City banks 地 方 銀 行

Regional banks 第二地方銀行

Regional banks Ⅱ

0.404

0.327

0.268

0.284

0.332

0.232

1.223

1.289

1.368

1.345

1.250

1.306

1.438

1.568

1.602

1.542

1.554

1.558

信 用 金 庫

Shinkin banks

1.840

2.093

2.084

2.028

2.055

2.051

＜長 期＞ Long-term loans

国

内 銀 行

Domestically licensed banks

0.705

0.794

0.695

0.822

0.778

0.813

都 市 銀 行

City banks 地 方 銀 行

Regional banks 第二地方銀行

Regional banks Ⅱ

0.605

0.617

0.618

0.673

0.601

0.641

0.787

0.869

0.672

0.886

0.863

0.903

1.003

1.228

0.908

1.086

1.159

1.143

信 用 金 庫

Shinkin banks

1.332

1.625

1.324

1.622

1.619

1.583

＜総 合＞ Total

国 内 銀 行

Domestically licensed banks

0.690

0.747

0.678

0.751

0.736

0.703

都 市 銀 行

City banks 地 方 銀 行

Regional banks 第二地方銀行

Regional banks Ⅱ

0.534

0.480

0.388

0.457

0.461

0.406

0.906

1.003

0.866

1.034

0.992

1.047

1.131

1.360

1.121

1.237

1.302

1.288

信 用 金 庫

Shinkin banks

1.515

1.833

1.623

1.790

1.803

1.785

1 当月末貸出残高のうち、当該月中において実行した貸出（書替継続を含む）にかかるもの。新規の総合は当座貸越を除く。

2 国内銀行は、銀行本体の設立根拠が国内法に準拠している銀行のうち、日本銀行と取引のある銀行。ただし、整理回収機構およびゆうちょ銀行を除く。

3 都市銀行は、みずほ銀行、三菱東京UFJ銀行、三井住友銀行、りそな銀行、埼玉りそな銀行。

4 短期は１年未満、長期は１年以上の貸出。

5 信用金庫は、全国信用金庫協会調。新規およびシテチキは、短期は手形貸付と割引手形の金利の加重平均、長期は証書貸付の金利とする。

Averages of rates on new loans (including rolled-over loans) and discounts during the month. Figures for "total" exclude overdrafts.

Of the banks established under the Japanese legislation, "domestically licensed banks" are those that conduct transactions with the Bank of Japan. Figures exclude the Resolution and Collection Corporation and the Japan Post Bank.

"City banks" comprises Mizuho Bank, the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Resona Bank, and Saitama Resona Bank.

"Short-term" and "long-term" represent "less than one year" and "one year or more," respectively.

The figures for shinkin banks are compiled by the National Association of Shinkin Banks; "Short-term" figures are the weighted averages of rates on loans on bills and bills discounted, and "long-term" figures are rates on loans on deeds.

2．シテチキ

Outstanding Loans and Bills Discounted （％）

2016/3

4

5

6

7

8

＜短 期＞ Short-term loans and discounts

国

内 銀 行

Domestically licensed banks

0.707

0.707

0.673

0.646

0.648

0.630

都 市 銀 行

City banks 地 方 銀 行

Regional banks

第二地方銀行

Regional banks Ⅱ

0.348

0.358

0.340

0.320

0.331

0.325

1.488

1.484

1.462

1.460

1.406

1.365

1.626

1.646

1.630

1.573

1.537

1.517

信 用 金 庫

Shinkin banks

2.028

2.055

2.073

2.063

2.048

2.042

＜長 期＞ Long-term loans

国

内 銀 行

Domestically licensed banks

1.057

1.044

1.029

1.018

1.008

1.000

都 市 銀 行

City banks 地 方 銀 行

Regional banks 第二地方銀行

Regional banks Ⅱ

0.967

0.951

0.939

0.927

0.915

0.905

1.116

1.103

1.086

1.076

1.067

1.059

1.332

1.321

1.305

1.292

1.282

1.273

信 用 金 庫

Shinkin banks

1.688

1.677

1.660

1.648

1.637

1.627

＜ 当 貸＞ Overdrafts

国

内 銀 行

Domestically licensed banks

1.397

1.413

1.432

1.408

1.439

1.447

都 市 銀 行

City banks 地 方 銀 行

Regional banks 第二地方銀行

Regional banks Ⅱ

1.125

1.110

1.116

1.091

1.128

1.144

1.275

1.271

1.288

1.277

1.280

1.277

1.743

1.803

1.813

1.779

1.791

1.792

信 用 金 庫

Shinkin banks

3.317

3.459

3.468

3.418

3.414

3.392

＜総 合＞ Total

国

内 銀 行

Domestically licensed banks

1.076

1.066

1.054

1.039

1.033

1.026

都 市 銀 行

City banks 地 方 銀 行

Regional banks 第二地方銀行

Regional banks Ⅱ

0.924

0.914

0.904

0.886

0.885

0.880

1.149

1.136

1.121

1.112

1.103

1.094

1.380

1.372

1.357

1.342

1.332

1.323

信 用 金 庫

Shinkin banks

1.780

1.772

1.757

1.744

1.733

1.723

1 当該月末時点において残高のあるすべての貸出にかかるもの。

2 国内銀行は、銀行本体の設立根拠が国内法に準拠している銀行のうち、日本銀行と取引のある銀行。ただし、整理回収機構およびゆうちょ銀行を除く。

3 都市銀行は、みずほ銀行、三菱東京UFJ銀行、三井住友銀行、りそな銀行、埼玉りそな銀行。

4 短期は１年未満、長期は１年以上の貸出。

5 信用金庫は、全国信用金庫協会調。新規およびシテチキは、短期は手形貸付と割引手形の金利の加重平均、長期は証書貸付の金利とする。

Averages of rates are as of the end of each month.

Of the banks established under the Japanese legislation, "domestically licensed banks" are those that conduct transactions with the Bank of Japan. Figures exclude the Resolution and Collection Corporation and the Japan Post Bank.

"City banks" comprises Mizuho Bank, the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Resona Bank, and Saitama Resona Bank.

"Short-term" and "long-term" represent "less than one year" and "one year or more," respectively.

The figures for shinkin banks are compiled by the National Association of Shinkin Banks; "Short-term" figures are the weighted averages of rates on loans on bills and bills discounted, and "long-term" figures are rates on loans on deeds.

照会先： Inquiries

金融機構局 金融ヅヺソ課 預貸金統計ギラヺフ Tel : 03-3277-1581

mailto:post.bsd6@boj.or.jp

Bank of Japan published this content on 30 September 2016 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2016 00:05:12 UTC.

Original document here

Public permalink here