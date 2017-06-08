Bank of Japan - Principal Figures of Financial Institutions (May) [PDF 165KB]

本件の対外公表は6月8日 8時50分 Not to be released until 8:50 a.m. JST on June 8, 2017

Bank of Japan ２０１７年６月８日

Financial System and Bank Examination Department 日本銀行金融機構局

貸出・預金動向 速報 （

2017年5月 ）

Principal Figures of Financial Institutions (Preliminary Figures for May 2017)

１．貸出動向 Loans and Discounts

（総貸出平残前年比、％・億円）

Percent changes in average amounts outstanding from previous year, 100 million yen

2016/10～12

2017/1～3

2017/3

4

5

5月平残

Average amounts

outstanding(2017/5)

銀行・信金計

Total of major,regional, and

shinkin banks

2.5

2.8

3.0

3.0

3.2

5,132,694

銀 行 計

Total of major and regional banks

2.5

2.8

3.0

3.0

3.3

4,465,925

邴銀等

Major banks

1.4

2.0

2.3

2.4

2.9

2,109,460

地銀・地銀Ⅱ

Total of regional banks

3.5

3.5

3.6

3.5

3.7

2,356,465

地銀

Regional banks I

3.6

3.6

3.8

r

3.6

3.9

1,866,905

地銀Ⅱ

Regional banks II

3.1

3.2

3.2

2.9

3.0

489,560

信 金 (注1)

Shinkin banks1

2.3

2.5

2.6

2.8

2.9

666,769

（参考）

銀行・信金・その他計(注2)

Total of major,regional,shinkin, and other surveyed domestically licensed banks 2

2.5

2.8

3.0

3.0

3.3

5,177,679

外 銀 (注3)

Foreign banks 3

32.7

15.9

r 13.6

r 14.6

13.1

21,363

（注１）信金は信金中央金庫調

（注２）「その他国内対象銀行」の2017年5月平残計数は44,985億円、前年比 5.9％ (同計数は、上記

「銀行・信金計」および「銀行計」に含まれず、「銀行・信金・その他計」に含まれる）

（注３）外銀は円貸出

Note: 1 Data for Shinkin banks are compiled via Shinkin Central Bank.

An average amount outstanding for Other Surveyed Domestically Licensed Banks in May 2017 is 4,498.5 billion yen, and the percent changes from previous year is 5.9%.

These are included only in the total of major, regional, shinkin , and other surveyed domestically licensed banks.

Figures for foreign banks are yen-denominated loans in Japan.

２．預金動向（実質預金＋ＣＤ） Deposits* and CDs

（平残前年比、％・億円）

Percent changes in average amounts outstanding from previous year, 100 million yen

2016/10～12

2017/1～3

2017/3

4

5

5月平残

Average amounts outstanding(2017/5)

３業態計

Total of city and regional banks

4.2

4.5

4.7

4.4

4.5

6,829,656

邴銀

City banks

6.0

6.4

6.6

6.4

6.3

3,528,868

地銀・地銀Ⅱ

Total of regional banks

2.3

2.6

2.6

2.5

2.6

3,300,788

地銀

Regional banks I

2.3

2.7

2.7

2.5

2.6

2,629,344

地銀Ⅱ

Regional banks II

2.2

2.4

2.5

2.2

2.5

671,444

（参考）

３業態・その他計（注4）

Total of city,regional, and other surveyed domestically licensed banks 4

3.4

3.7

4.0

r 3.7

3.5

9,254,368

（注４）「その他国内対象銀行」の2017年5月平残計数は2,424,712億円、前年比 0.9％ (同計数は、

上記「3業態計」に含まれず、「3業態・その他計」に含まれる）

*Unsettled bills and checks are excluded.

Note: 4 An average amount outstanding for Other Surveyed Domestically Licensed Banks in May 2017 is 242,471.2 billion yen, and the percent changes from previous year is 0.9%.

These are included only in the total of city, regional, and other surveyed domestically licensed banks.

＜各計数の定義＞

▽ 貸出

・銀行・信金の総貸出平残は、国内店勘定の円貸出（除くオフショア勘定）、国内店及び海外店 勘定の外貨インパクト・ローン、海外店勘定のユーロ円インパクト・ローンの月中平残合計

（居住者向け貸出合計。なお、海外店勘定の非居住者向け貸出＜現地貸＞は含まない）。

・金融機関向け貸出、中央政府向け貸出を含まない（外銀を除く）。

・集計対象先は以下のとおり（下記の実質預金＋ＣＤと範囲が異なる点にはご留意ください）。 都銀等（１０行）

… みずほ銀行、三菱東京ＵＦＪ銀行、三井住友銀行、りそな銀行、三菱ＵＦＪ信託銀 行、みずほ信託銀行、三井住友信託銀行、埼玉りそな銀行、新生銀行、あおぞら銀行

その他国内対象銀行（６行（注））

… ゆうちょ銀行、ソニー銀行、SMBC 信託銀行、オリックス銀行、日証金信託銀行、新 銀行東京

▽ 実質預金＋ＣＤ

・実質預金平残は、表面預金平残から切手手形平残を除いた額。

・集計対象先は以下のとおり（上記の貸出と範囲が異なる点にはご留意ください）。 都銀（５行）

… みずほ銀行、三菱東京ＵＦＪ銀行、三井住友銀行、りそな銀行、埼玉りそな銀行 その他国内対象銀行（１１行（注））

… 三菱ＵＦＪ信託銀行、みずほ信託銀行、三井住友信託銀行、新生銀行、あおぞら銀 行、ゆうちょ銀行、ジャパンネット銀行、ソニー銀行、SMBC 信託銀行、オリックス銀 行、新銀行東京

（注）「その他国内対象銀行」の集計対象先について、2015 年 11 月計数より１先追加したこと から 2015 年 10 月以前とは連続しないほか、2017 年 4 月計数より 1 先除外したことから 2017

年 3 月以前とは連続しない。

▽ r は訂正数字。

Definitions A. Loans and Discounts

Figures for "total of major, regional, and shinkin banks" include yen-denominated loans in accounts held in Japan (excluding offshore accounts), foreign currency-denominated impact loans in accounts held in Japan and overseas, and Euro-yen impact loans in accounts held overseas. Loans to non-residents are excluded.

Figures exclude loans to financial institutions and the central government (except in the figures for foreign banks).

"Major banks" are Mizuho Bank, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Resona Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mizuho Trust and Banking Company, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Saitama Resona Bank, Shinsei Bank, and Aozora Bank.

"Other surveyed domestically licensed banks" are Japan Post Bank Co., Sony Bank, SMBC Trust Bank, ORIX Bank Corporation, JSF Trust and Banking Co., and ShinGinko Tokyo. Note that "other surveyed domestically licensed banks" have different coverage in banks between "Loans and Discounts" and "Deposits and CDs."

B．Deposits and CDs

Figures exclude unsettled checks and bills.

"City banks" are Mizuho Bank, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Resona Bank, and Saitama Resona Bank.

"Other surveyed domestically licensed banks" are Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mizuho Trust and Banking Company, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Shinsei Bank, Aozora Bank, Japan Post Bank Co., The Japan Net Bank, Sony Bank, SMBC Trust Bank, ORIX Bank Corporation, and ShinGinko Tokyo. Note that "other surveyed domestically licensed banks" have different coverage in banks between "Loans and Discounts" and "Deposits and CDs."

Notes for the tables:

1. With regard to "other surveyed domestically licensed banks," there is discontinuity between figures through October 2015 and those thereafter, due to the inclusion of a surveyed financial institution starting with figures for November 2015. There is also discontinuity between figures through March 2017 and those thereafter, due to the exclusion of a surveyed financial institution starting with figures for April 2017.

2. "r" denotes revised figures.

