Bank of Japan - Average Interest Rates by Type of Deposit [PDF 71KB]

本件の対外公表は6月21日 8時50分
Not to be released until 8:50 a.m. JST June 21, 2017
Bank of Japan
２０１７ 年 ６ 月 ２１ 日
Financial System and Bank Examination Department 日本銀行金融機構局
預金種類別店頭表示金利の平均年利率等について
Average Interest Rates Posted at Financial Institutions by Type of Deposit
１．定期預金の預入期間別平均年利率 ( 年利率％ )
Average Interest Rates on Time Deposits by Maturity
( Percent per annum )
預入期間
Maturity
1か月
1M
3か月
3M
6か月
6M
1年
1Y
2年
2Y
3年
3Y
4年
4Y
5年
5Y
7年
7Y
10年
10Y
１千万円以上（注１）
10 million yen or more1
0.014
0.014
0.014
0.015
0.017
0.017
0.017
0.020
0.025
0.032
３百万円以上
１千万円未満（注２）
3 million yen or more and less than 10 million yen2
0.014
0.014
0.014
0.014
0.015
0.016
0.016
0.017
0.020
0.027
３百万円未満（注２）
Less than 3 million yen2
0.014
0.014
0.014
0.014
0.015
0.016
0.016
0.016
0.016
0.024
２．定期積金の契約期間別平均年利回（注１） ３．貯蓄預金の最低預入残高別平均年利率（注１）
Average Yield on Installment Savings by Maturity1 Average Interest Rates on Savings Deposits by Minimum Required Amount1
契約期間
Maturity
1年
1Y
3年
3Y
5年
5Y
年利回(％)
Percent per annum
0.016
0.019
0.019
最低預入残高
Minimum required amount outstanding
10万円
100,000 yen
30万円
300,000 yen
年利率(％)
Percent per annum
0.002
0.002
４．普通預金の平均年利率（注１）
Average Interest Rates on Ordinary Deposits1
0.001
年利率(％)
Percent per annum
５．譲渡性預金の１週間の発行期間別平均年利率 (都銀等の加重平均)（注３、４）
Weighted Average Rates of CDs Issued by City Banks, etc.3,4
発行期間
Period of issuance
30日未満
Less than 30 days
30～60日未満
30 days - 59 days
60～90日未満
60 days - 89 days
90～120日未満
90 days - 119 days
120～150日未満
120 days - 149 days
150～180日未満
150 days - 179 days
180～360日未満
180 days - 359 days
360日以上
360 days or more
年利率(％)
Percent per annum
0.006
0.003
0.002
0.011
0.006
0.005
0.010
0.012
(注１) 店頭表示日： 2017年6月19日。
(注２) 店頭表示日： (注３) 発 行 日：
2017年6月19日。なお、預入期間３年以上は、半年複利ものの店頭表示金利（年利率表示）平均。
2017年6月12日～2017年6月16日。
(注４) 都銀等は、都銀、信託銀、埼玉りそな銀行、新生銀行およびあおぞら銀行。
Notes: 1. The date on which the rates are applicable: June 19, 2017.
The date on which the rates are applicable: June 19, 2017.
The rates for time deposits with a maturity of 3 years or longer are compounded semiannually, indicated in percent per annum.
Dates of issuance: June 12 - 16, 2017.
The category "City Banks, etc" comprises city banks, trust banks, Saitama Resona Bank, Shinsei Bank, and Aozora Bank.
照会先： Inquiries
金融機構局 金融ヅヺソ課 預貸金統計ギラヺフ Ｔel : 03-3277-1581
mailto:post.bsd6@boj.or.jp mailto:post.bsd6@boj.or.jp
