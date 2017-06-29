Bank of Japan - Assets and Liabilities of Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts) (End of May) [PDF 376KB]

本件の対外公表は6月29日 8時50分
Not to be released until 8:50 a.m. JST on June 29, 2017.
Bank of Japan
Financial System and Bank Examination Department
２０１７年６月２９日 日本銀行金融機構局
国内銀行の資産・負債等（銀行勘定）（２０１７年５月末）
Assets and Liabilities of Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts) (End of month)
（Preliminary figures for May 2017）
国内店 Domestic Branches 単位：億円、（ ）内構成比％
100 million yen
資産 その他とも合計
Total/Assets
（
10,814,404
100.0 ）
負債および資本 その
他とも合計 Total including Other Accounts/Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
（
10,814,404
100.0 ）
現金預け金
Cash and Due from Banks
（
有価証券
Investment Securities
（
うち 国債 Of which:
Central Government Securities
外国証券 Foreign Securities
貸出金
Loans and Bills Discounted
（
2,238,821
預金
Deposits
うち 普通預金 Of which:
Ordinary Deposits
定期預金 Time Deposits
譲渡性預金 Negotiable Certificates of Deposits
借用金
Borrowed Money
（
7,560,553
20.7 ）
69.9 ）
2,022,122
4,037,209
18.7 ）
807,682
2,457,861
468,288
333,735
（
3.1 ）
4,939,934
571,143
45.7 ）
（
5.3 ）
海外店 Overseas Branches 単位：億円、（ ）内構成比％
100 million yen
その他共合計（資産・負債 共通）Total including Other Accounts (Assets or Liabilities)
（
1,408,463
100.0 ）
その他共合計（資産・負債 共通）Total including Other Accounts (Assets or Liabilities)
（
1,408,463
100.0 ）
現金預け金
Cash and Due from Banks
有価証券
Investment Securities
貸出金
Loans and Bills Discounted
（
167,789
預金
Deposits
譲渡性預金 Negotiable Certificates of Deposits
借用金
Borrowed Money
（
621,298
11.9 ）
44.1 ）
124,788
227,448
（
8.9 ）
（
16.1 ）
737,147
2,377
（
52.3 ）
（
0.2 ）
1) 上記の計数は公表時点。最新のデータは時系列統計データ検索サイト（民間金融機関の資産・負債）で検索してください。
2) 国内銀行ベース。ゆうちょ銀行を除く。
3) 月末残ベース。
Figures are as of the time of release. For the latest data, please refer to "Financial Institutions Accounts" under "BOJ Time-Series Data Search."
Domestically licensed banks. However, figures exclude Japan Post Bank Co.
End of month.
Figures in parentheses are percentages.
（参考）
Reference
資産推移（国内店） 貸出金残高推移（国内店・海外店） Amounts Outstanding of Loans and Bills Discounted 兆円 tril.yen
500
Assets (Domestic Branches) 兆円 tril.yen
500
(Domestic and Overseas Branches) 450
400
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
450
400
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
現金預け金
Cashand Duefrom Banks
有価証券
InvestmentSecurities
貸出金
Loansand Bills Discounted
貸出金（国内店）
Domestic Branches
貸出金（海外店）
Overseas Branches
時系列統計データ検索サイトデータコード "BOJ Time-Series Data Search" Series Codes
民間金融機関の資産・負債（BS02） Financial Institutions Accounts (BS02) 国内店 Domestic Branches
国内銀行の資産・負債等（銀行勘定） Assets and Liabilities of Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts)
資産 その他とも合計
Total/Assets
BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBEAS
現金預け金
Cash and Due from Banks
BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBEA01
有価証券
Investment Securities
BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBEA21
国債
Central Government Securities
BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBEA22
外国証券
Foreign Securities
BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBEA30
貸出金
Loans and Bills Discounted
BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBEA37
負債および資本 その他とも合計
Total including Other Accounts/Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBELC
預金
Deposits
BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBEL01
普通預金
Ordinary Deposits
BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBEL03
定期預金
Time Deposits
BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBEL061
譲渡性預金
Negotiable Certificates of Deposits
BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBEL15
借用金
Borrowed Money
BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBEL23
海外店 Overseas Branches
国内銀行海外支店の主要資産・負債 Principal Assets and Liabilities of Overseas Branches of Domestically Licensed Banks
その他共合計（資産・負債共通）
Total including Other Accounts (Assets or Liabilities)
BS02'FAFRK_FAFR2DBAL
現金預け金
Cash and Due from Banks
BS02'FAFRK_FAFR2DBA01
有価証券
Investment Securities
BS02'FAFRK_FAFR2DBA21
貸出金
Loans and Bills Discounted
BS02'FAFRK_FAFR2DBA37
預金
Deposits
BS02'FAFRK_FAFR2DBL01
譲渡性預金
Negotiable Certificates of Deposits
BS02'FAFRK_FAFR2DBL15
借用金
Borrowed Money
BS02'FAFRK_FAFR2DBL23
照会先 Inquiries
金融機構局 金融データ課 預貸金統計グループ ℡：03-3277-1581
mailto:post.bsd6@boj.or.jp
