Bank of Yokohama Ltd.-Summary of Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2015(PDF:17KB)

untitled THE BANK OF YOKOHAMA, LTD. (8332)
SUMMARYOFFINANCIALRESULTSFORTHESIXMONTHSENDEDSEPTEMBER30,2015
１． Income status １．損益の状況
【Non-Consolidated】 【単体】 For the six months ended(Unit: Billions of Yen)
September 30, 2015 (A)
September 30, 2014 (B)
(A)-(B)
Gross operating income
業務粗利益
102.7
0.0
102.7
Gross operating income from domestic operations
国内業務部門利益
100.5
(0.3)
100.8
Interest income
資金利益
76.7
(0.6)
77.3
Fees and commissions
役務取引等利益
22.5
1.5
21.0
Trading income
特定取引利益
0.1
0.0
0.1
Other ordinary income
その他業務利益
1.1
(1.1)
2.2
Gross operating income from international operations
国際業務部門利益(外貨建部門）
2.1
0.3
1.8
Expenses
経費
(△)
49.5
(1.1)
50.6
(Reference) OHR
(参考） Ｏ Ｈ Ｒ
48.2%
( 1.0%)
49.2%
Of which, personnel
うち人件費
(△)
22.5
0.4
22.1
Of which, facilities
うち物件費
(△)
23.4
(1.9)
25.3
Core net business profit
実質業務純益
53.1
1.0
52.1
Provision of allowance for general loan losses
一般貸倒引当金繰入額
(△)
-
3.3
(3.3)
Net business profit
業務純益
53.1
(2.3)
55.4
Non-recurring gains (losses)
臨時損益
6.2
10.5
(4.3)
Of which, disposal of bad debts
うち不良債権処理額
(△)
(2.7)
(6.3)
3.6
Of which, gains or losses on stocks and other securities
うち株式等関係損益
4.5
4.5
0.0
Ordinary profit
経常利益
59.4
8.4
51.0
Extraordinary income (losses)
特別損益
(0.2)
0.2
(0.4)
Total income taxes
法人税等合計
(△)
18.6
1.4
17.2
Net income
中間純利益
40.5
7.2
33.3
Credit costs
与信関係費用
(△)
(2.7)
(2.9)
0.2
Credit cost ratio
与信関係費用比率
( 0.05%)
( 0.05%)
0.00%
【Consolidated】 【連結】 For the six months ended (Unit: Billions ofYen)
September 30, 2015
September 30, 2014 (B)
(A)
(A)-(B)
Ordinary profit
連結経常利益
62.3
5.3
57.0
Profit attributable to owners of parent
親会社株主に帰属する中間純利益
40.9
5.9
35.0
ROE ( Profit attributable to owners of parent per own capital )
連結ROE
8.46%
0.49%
7.97%
RORA ( Profit attributable to owners of parent per total risk weighted assets )
連結RORA
1.17%
0.13%
1.04%
２． Loans and Deposits, etc. Information ２．貸出金・預金等の状況
September 30, 2015 (A)
September 30, 2014 (B)
(A)-(B)
Loans ＜average balance＞
貸出金
9,817.6
278.8
9,538.8
Of which, Loans to small and medium-sized businesses, etc.
うち中小企業等貸出
7,907.9
193.9
7,714.0
Loans to small and medium-sized businesses
中小企業向け貸出
3,043.1
110.5
2,932.6
Loans to individuals
個人向け貸出
4,864.8
83.4
4,781.4
【Non-Consolidated】 Loans
【単体】貸出金平均残高 （特別国際金融取引勘定を除く国内店分）
Domestic branches (excluding loans in offshore market account)
For the six months ended
(Unit: Billions of Yen)
【Non-Consolidated】 Deposits 【単体】預金平均残高 （特別国際金融取引勘定を除く国内店分）
Domestic branches (excluding deposits in offshore market account)
For the six months ended (Unit: Billions of Yen)
September 30, 2015 (A)
September 30, 2014 (B)
(A)-(B)
Deposits ＜average balance＞
預金
11,987.0
402.9
11,584.1
Of which, deposits from individuals
うち個人預金
9,042.3
249.9
8,792.4
【Consolidated】 Investment products for individuals
【連結】個人向け投資型商品残高の状況 (Unit: Billions of Yen)
As of September 30, 2015 (A)
As of September 30, 2014 (B)
(A)-(B)
Total balance of investment products for individuals
(Group total)
個人向け投資型商品ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ合計
2,031.8
(86.9)
2,118.7
Investment products for individuals (The Bank of Yokohama, Ltd.)
個人向け投資型商品合計（単体）
1,712.0
(75.6)
1,787.6
Of which, investment trusts (The Bank of Yokohama, Ltd.)
うち投資信託（単体）
571.3
(11.9)
583.2
Of which, insurance
(The Bank of Yokohama, Ltd.)
うち保険（単体）
960.9
(0.1)
961.0
Investment products for individuals at Hamagin Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
浜銀ＴＴ証券㈱の個人向け投資型商品
319.7
(11.4)
331.1
- ロイターをフォローする
おすすめ記事
情報
編集長のおすすめ
注目の商品
円安黙認は外交成果か
トランプ氏が日本叩きや円安批判を控えているのは幸運ではなく、日本の外交成果かもしれないと野村証券の池田雄之輔氏は指摘。 記事の全文
円は5年ぶり最強通貨へ
円は過去２カ月ほど独歩安となっているが、１年を通して見れば５年ぶりに最強通貨となる見通しだとＪＰモルガンの佐々木融氏は指摘。 記事の全文