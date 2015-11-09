Bank of Yokohama Ltd.-Summary of Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2015(PDF:17KB)

untitled THE BANK OF YOKOHAMA, LTD. (8332)

SUMMARYOFFINANCIALRESULTSFORTHESIXMONTHSENDEDSEPTEMBER30,2015

１． Income status １．損益の状況

【Non-Consolidated】 【単体】 For the six months ended(Unit: Billions of Yen)

September 30, 2015 (A)

September 30, 2014 (B)

(A)-(B)

Gross operating income

業務粗利益

102.7

0.0

102.7

Gross operating income from domestic operations

国内業務部門利益

100.5

(0.3)

100.8

Interest income

資金利益

76.7

(0.6)

77.3

Fees and commissions

役務取引等利益

22.5

1.5

21.0

Trading income

特定取引利益

0.1

0.0

0.1

Other ordinary income

その他業務利益

1.1

(1.1)

2.2

Gross operating income from international operations

国際業務部門利益(外貨建部門）

2.1

0.3

1.8

Expenses

経費

(△)

49.5

(1.1)

50.6

(Reference) OHR

(参考） Ｏ Ｈ Ｒ

48.2%

( 1.0%)

49.2%

Of which, personnel

うち人件費

(△)

22.5

0.4

22.1

Of which, facilities

うち物件費

(△)

23.4

(1.9)

25.3

Core net business profit

実質業務純益

53.1

1.0

52.1

Provision of allowance for general loan losses

一般貸倒引当金繰入額

(△)

-

3.3

(3.3)

Net business profit

業務純益

53.1

(2.3)

55.4

Non-recurring gains (losses)

臨時損益

6.2

10.5

(4.3)

Of which, disposal of bad debts

うち不良債権処理額

(△)

(2.7)

(6.3)

3.6

Of which, gains or losses on stocks and other securities

うち株式等関係損益

4.5

4.5

0.0

Ordinary profit

経常利益

59.4

8.4

51.0

Extraordinary income (losses)

特別損益

(0.2)

0.2

(0.4)

Total income taxes

法人税等合計

(△)

18.6

1.4

17.2

Net income

中間純利益

40.5

7.2

33.3

Credit costs

与信関係費用

(△)

(2.7)

(2.9)

0.2

Credit cost ratio

与信関係費用比率

( 0.05%)

( 0.05%)

0.00%

【Consolidated】 【連結】 For the six months ended (Unit: Billions ofYen)

September 30, 2015

September 30, 2014 (B)

(A)

(A)-(B)

Ordinary profit

連結経常利益

62.3

5.3

57.0

Profit attributable to owners of parent

親会社株主に帰属する中間純利益

40.9

5.9

35.0

ROE ( Profit attributable to owners of parent per own capital )

連結ROE

8.46%

0.49%

7.97%

RORA ( Profit attributable to owners of parent per total risk weighted assets )

連結RORA

1.17%

0.13%

1.04%

２． Loans and Deposits, etc. Information ２．貸出金・預金等の状況

September 30, 2015 (A)

September 30, 2014 (B)

(A)-(B)

Loans ＜average balance＞

貸出金

9,817.6

278.8

9,538.8

Of which, Loans to small and medium-sized businesses, etc.

うち中小企業等貸出

7,907.9

193.9

7,714.0

Loans to small and medium-sized businesses

中小企業向け貸出

3,043.1

110.5

2,932.6

Loans to individuals

個人向け貸出

4,864.8

83.4

4,781.4

【Non-Consolidated】 Loans

【単体】貸出金平均残高 （特別国際金融取引勘定を除く国内店分）

Domestic branches (excluding loans in offshore market account)

For the six months ended

(Unit: Billions of Yen)

【Non-Consolidated】 Deposits 【単体】預金平均残高 （特別国際金融取引勘定を除く国内店分）

Domestic branches (excluding deposits in offshore market account)

For the six months ended (Unit: Billions of Yen)

September 30, 2015 (A)

September 30, 2014 (B)

(A)-(B)

Deposits ＜average balance＞

預金

11,987.0

402.9

11,584.1

Of which, deposits from individuals

うち個人預金

9,042.3

249.9

8,792.4

【Consolidated】 Investment products for individuals

【連結】個人向け投資型商品残高の状況 (Unit: Billions of Yen)

As of September 30, 2015 (A)

As of September 30, 2014 (B)

(A)-(B)

Total balance of investment products for individuals

(Group total)

個人向け投資型商品ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ合計

2,031.8

(86.9)

2,118.7

Investment products for individuals (The Bank of Yokohama, Ltd.)

個人向け投資型商品合計（単体）

1,712.0

(75.6)

1,787.6

Of which, investment trusts (The Bank of Yokohama, Ltd.)

うち投資信託（単体）

571.3

(11.9)

583.2

Of which, insurance

(The Bank of Yokohama, Ltd.)

うち保険（単体）

960.9

(0.1)

961.0

Investment products for individuals at Hamagin Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.

浜銀ＴＴ証券㈱の個人向け投資型商品

319.7

(11.4)

331.1