CapitaLand Commercial Trust-SGX REIT Day, Tokyo, Japan (27 October 2016)

CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) キャピタランド・コマーシャル・トラストSingapore's First and Largest Commercial REIT シンガポール最初および最大の商業REIT

SGX REIT Day, Tokyo, Japan

2016年 10月 27日

CCTを選ぶ理由

Opportunity to invest in good quality portfolio of 10 commercial

assets in Singapore

シンガポールの優良なポートフォリオ10物件への投資機会

Stable tax-free distribution per unit for individuals paid out semi-

annually

個人投資家に対する半期配当課税の免除

Established track record of value creation and portfolio and asset

management

ポートフォリオマネジメントにおける確立された実績

Proactive asset management

プロアクティブなアセットマネジメント

Prudent capital management

健全な財務マネジメント

CapitaLand Commercial Trust Presentation October 2016

CapitaLand Commercial Trust シンガポール最初及び最大の商業REIT（2004年5月11日～）

S$48億#

Market cap

10

properties in Singapore's Central Area

S$87億*

Deposited Properties

約4百万sqf

Net Lettable Area (100% basis)

32%

Owned by CapitaLand Group

HSBC ビル

HSBC building

キャピタグリーン

CapitaGreen

シックス ・バッテリーロード

Six Battery Road

ラッフルズ・シティ

ブギス ・ビレッジ

Bugis Village

Raffles City Singapore (60% stake)

キャピタル・タワー

Capital Tower

ワン ・ ジョージ ストリート

One George Street

ウィルキーエッジ

Wilkie Edge

ゴールデン・シュー駐車場

Golden Shoe Car Park

20 アンソン

Twenty Anson

# Market Capitalisation as 20 Oct 2016

* Deposited Properties as at 30 Sep 2016

シンガポール中心部にグレードの高いオフィスビル10棟を保有

Owns 10 centrally-located quality commercial properties

1. キャピタル・タワー

2. シックス ・バッテリーロード

3. ワン・ジョージストリート

4. ラッフルズ・シティ

6. 20 アンソン

7. HSBC ビル

8. ウィルキーエッジ

9. ブギス ・ビレッジ

(60.0% interest)

5 キャピタグリーン

10. ゴールデン・シュー駐車場

CapitaLand Commercial Trust Presentation October 2016

