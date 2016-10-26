CapitaLand Commercial Trust-SGX REIT Day, Tokyo, Japan (27 October 2016)

1
CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) キャピタランド・コマーシャル・トラストSingapore's First and Largest Commercial REIT シンガポール最初および最大の商業REIT
SGX REIT Day, Tokyo, Japan
2016年 10月 27日
CCTを選ぶ理由
Opportunity to invest in good quality portfolio of 10 commercial
assets in Singapore
シンガポールの優良なポートフォリオ10物件への投資機会
Stable tax-free distribution per unit for individuals paid out semi-
annually
個人投資家に対する半期配当課税の免除
Established track record of value creation and portfolio and asset
management
ポートフォリオマネジメントにおける確立された実績
Proactive asset management
プロアクティブなアセットマネジメント
Prudent capital management
健全な財務マネジメント
CapitaLand Commercial Trust Presentation October 2016
CapitaLand Commercial Trust シンガポール最初及び最大の商業REIT（2004年5月11日～）
S$48億#
Market cap
10
properties in Singapore's Central Area
S$87億*
Deposited Properties
約4百万sqf
Net Lettable Area (100% basis)
32%
Owned by CapitaLand Group
HSBC ビル
HSBC building
キャピタグリーン
CapitaGreen
シックス ・バッテリーロード
Six Battery Road
ラッフルズ・シティ
ブギス ・ビレッジ
Bugis Village
Raffles City Singapore (60% stake)
キャピタル・タワー
Capital Tower
ワン ・ ジョージ ストリート
One George Street
ウィルキーエッジ
Wilkie Edge
ゴールデン・シュー駐車場
Golden Shoe Car Park
20 アンソン
Twenty Anson
# Market Capitalisation as 20 Oct 2016
* Deposited Properties as at 30 Sep 2016
シンガポール中心部にグレードの高いオフィスビル10棟を保有
Owns 10 centrally-located quality commercial properties
7
1 2
8
3
4
1. キャピタル・タワー
2. シックス ・バッテリーロード
3. ワン・ジョージストリート
4. ラッフルズ・シティ
6. 20 アンソン
7. HSBC ビル
8. ウィルキーエッジ
9. ブギス ・ビレッジ
9
10
5
6
(60.0% interest)
5 キャピタグリーン
10. ゴールデン・シュー駐車場
4
CapitaLand Commercial Trust Presentation October 2016
