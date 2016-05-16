Central Glass Co. Ltd.-Financial Results for FY2015（412KB）

Financial Results for FY2015
(April 1, 2015 to March 31, 2016)
Central Glass Co., Ltd.
May 16, 2016
本資料に含まれる業績予想に関する注意
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
Statements contained in this report regarding the Company's plans and expectations for future performance fall into the category of "forward-looking statements," which are based on economic conditions and market trends available to the Company's management and presuppositions the management considers reasonable as of May 11, 2015. They are therefore subject to a number of uncertainties and unknowable factors, and actual results may thus differ substantially from those projected.
Ⓒ 2016 Central Glass Co., Ltd ！
２０１５年度 決算説明資料 Financial Results for FY2015
２０１６年度 連結業績予想 Consolidated Forecasts for FY2016
【本資料に関する数値についてのご注意】
本資料に記載されている数値につきましては、決算短信の金額部分を億円未満で四捨五入して簡略 化しております。また、合計値を合わせるために一部の項目で端数調整しております。正確な公表数値 が必要な際は、決算短信をご参照いただきますようお願い申し上げます。
連結決算概要
Outl i ne of Cons ol i dated F i nanci al R es ul ts
1
Ⓒ 2016 Central Glass Co., Ltd
- ロイターをフォローする
おすすめ記事
情報
編集長のおすすめ
注目のキーワード
注目の商品
ＦＲＢも悩む｢トランプ占い｣
トランプ相場は政策待ちの時間帯に入っており、利上げ加速を前提に動くことはリスクを伴うとＳＭＢＣフレンド証の岩下真理氏は指摘。 記事の全文
為替動かした人物トップ10
２０１６年のドル円相場に影響を与えた人物トップ１０の１位はトランプ氏で異論はないだろうと三菱ＵＦＪＭＳ証券の植野大作氏は指摘。 記事の全文