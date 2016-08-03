Central Glass Co. Ltd.-Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY2016（354KB）

Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY2016

(April 1, 2016 to June 30, 2016)

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

２０１６年８月３日

August 3, 2016

本資料に含まれる業績予想に関する注意

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Statements contained in this report regarding the Company's plans and expectations for future performance fall into the category of "forward-looking statements," which are based on economic conditions and market trends available to the Company's management and presuppositions the management considers reasonable as of August 1, 2016. They are therefore subject to a number of uncertainties and unknowable factors, and actual results may thus differ substantially from those projected.

２０１６年度 第１四半期 決算説明資料 Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY2016

P- 1 連結決算概要 Outline of Consolidated Financial Results

P- 2 セグメント ＜ガラス事業＞ Segment Information

P- 3 セグメント ＜化成品事業＞ Segment Information

P- 4 研究開発費・設備投資・償却費／原油価格・為替レート R&D, Capital Investment and Depreciation Expenses/Crude Oil Prices and Exchange Rates

添 付 資 料 Reference Materials

P- 5 連結業績の推移 Consolidated Results

P- 6 事業部門・セグメント・主要製品 Business Division/Segment/Major Products

Outl i ne of Cons ol i dated Fi nanci al R es ul ts

