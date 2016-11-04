Central Glass Co. Ltd.-Financial Results for the 1st Half of FY2016（390KB）

Financial Results for the 1st Half of FY2016

(April 1, 2016 to September 30, 2016)

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

２０１６年１１月４日

November 4, 2016

本資料に含まれる業績予想に関する注意

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Statements contained in this report regarding the Company's plans and expectations for future performance fall into the category of "forward-looking statements," which are based on economic conditions and market trends available to the Company's management and presuppositions the management considers reasonable as of October 31, 2016. They are therefore subject to a number of uncertainties and unknowable factors, and actual results may thus differ substantially from those projected.

【本資料に関する数値についてのご注意】

本資料に記載されている数値につきましては、決算短信の金額部分を億円未満で四捨五入して簡略 化しております。また、合計値を合わせるために一部の項目で端数調整しております。正確な公表数値 が必要な際は、決算短信をご参照いただきますようお願い申し上げます。

連結決算概要

Outl i ne of Cons ol i da ted F i na nci a l R es ul ts

連結子会社数 27 社

Number of consolidated subsidiaries

持分法適用関連会社数 7 社

Number of equity method affiliates

