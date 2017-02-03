Central Glass Co. Ltd.-Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY2016（398KB）

Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY2016

(April 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016)

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

２０１７年２月３日

February 3, 2017

本資料に含まれる業績予想に関する注意

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Statements contained in this report regarding the Company's plans and expectations for future performance fall into the category of "forward-looking statements," which are based on economic conditions and market trends available to the Company's management and presuppositions the management considers reasonable as of February 1, 2017. They are therefore subject to a number of uncertainties and unknowable factors, and actual results may thus differ substantially from those projected.

２０１６年度 第３四半期 決算説明資料 Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY2016

添 付 資 料 Reference Materials

【本資料に関する数値についてのご注意】

本資料に記載されている数値につきましては、決算短信の金額部分を億円未満で四捨五入して簡略 化しております。また、合計値を合わせるために一部の項目で端数調整しております。正確な公表数値 が必要な際は、決算短信をご参照いただきますようお願い申し上げます。

Outl i ne of Cons ol i dated Fi nanci al R es ul ts

