Central Glass Co. Ltd. - Financial Results for FY2016（408KB）

Financial Results for FY2016
(April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017)
Central Glass Co., Ltd.
２０１７年５月１５日
May 15, 2017
本資料に含まれる業績予想に関する注意
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
Statements contained in this report regarding the Company's plans and expectations for future performance fall into the category of "forward-looking statements," which are based on economic conditions and market trends available to the Company's management and presuppositions the management considers reasonable as of May 11, 2017. They are therefore subject to a number of uncertainties and unknowable factors, and actual results may thus differ substantially from those projected.
【本資料に関する数値についてのご注意】
本資料に記載されている数値につきましては、決算短信の金額部分を億円未満で四捨五入して簡略 化しております。また、合計値を合わせるために一部の項目で端数調整しております。正確な公表数値 が必要な際は、決算短信をご参照いただきますようお願い申し上げます。
２０１７年度 連結業績予想 Consolidated Forecasts for FY2017
Outl i ne of Cons ol i dated F i nanci al R es ul ts
1
