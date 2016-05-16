Central Glass Co. Ltd.-Financial Results for FY2015（412KB）

スライド 1 ２０１５年度 決算説明資料 Financial Results for FY2015

(April 1, 2015 to March 31, 2016)

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

２０１６年５月１６日 May 16, 2016

本資料に含まれる業績予想に関する注意

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

本資料に含まれる業績予想・計画数値などは､２０１６年５月１１日現在 において想定できる経済情勢や、市場動向などを前提として作成した ものであり、今後の様々な要因により、予想と異なる結果となる可能性 があります｡ Statements contained in this report regarding the Company's plans and expectations for future performance fall into the category of "forward-looking statements," which are based on economic conditions and market trends available to the Company's management and presuppositions the management considers reasonable as of May 11, 2015. They are therefore subject to a number of uncertainties and unknowable factors, and actual results may thus differ substantially from those projected.

目 次 Contents P-

1

連結決算概要

Outline of Consolidated Financial Results

P-

2

セグメント ＜ガラス事業＞

Segment Information P-

3

セグメント ＜化成品事業＞

Segment Information P-

4

研究開発費・設備投資・償却費／原油価格・為替レート

R&D, Capital Investment and Depreciation Expenses/Crude Oil Prices and Exchange Rates

２０１５年度 決算説明資料Financial Results for FY2015

P-

5

連結業績予想

Consolidated Forecasts

P-

6

連結業績予想＜ガラス事業＞

Consolidated Forecasts P-

7

連結業績予想＜化成品事業＞

Consolidated Forecasts P-

8

研究開発費・設備投資・償却費／原油価格・為替レート

R&D, Capital Investment and Depreciation Expenses/Crude Oil Prices and Exchange Rates

添付 資 料Reference Materials

P- 9

連結業績の推移

Consolidated Results

P- 10

連結売上高と利益の推移

Consolidated Net Sales and Income

P- 11

連結売上高と営業利益の推移 ＜ガラス事業＞

Consolidated Sales and Operating Income P- 12

連結売上高と営業利益の推移 ＜化成品事業＞

Consolidated Sales and Operating Income P- 13

事業部門・セグメント・主要製品

Business Division/Segment/Major Products

２０１６年度 連結業績予想Consolidated Forecasts for FY2016

【本資料に関する数値についてのご注意】

本資料に記載されている数値につきましては、決算短信の金額部分を億円未満で四捨五入して簡略 化しております。また、合計値を合わせるために一部の項目で端数調整しております。正確な公表数値 が必要な際は、決算短信をご参照いただきますようお願い申し上げます。

連結決算概要

Outl i ne of Cons ol i dated F i nanci al R es ul ts

2014 年度

FY2014

2015 年度

FY2015

増 減

Change

増減率（％）

Change (%)

売上高

Net sales

億円

100million yen

1 ,990

2 ,354

364

18

営業利益

Operating income

億円

100million yen

115

139

24

21

経常利益

Ordinary income

億円

100million yen

143

146

3

2

特別損益

Extraordinary income (loss)

億円

100million yen

-29

5

34

－

税金等調整前 当期純利益

Income before income taxes minority interests

&

億円

100million yen

114

151

37

32

当期純利益

Net income

億円

100million yen

104

100

-4

-3

１株当たり

当期純利益

Earnings per share

円

yen

50

48

-2

－

包括利益 Comprehensive income

100million

億円 yen

222

65

-157

-71

2015 年

3 月末

As of Mar. 31, 2015

2016 年

3 月末

As of Mar. 31, 2016

増 減

Change

連結子会社数 27 社

Number of consolidated subsidiaries

持分法適用関連会社数 7 社

Number of equity method affiliates

総資産

Total assets

億円

100million yen

2 ,834

2 ,789

-45

純資産

自己資本比率

１株当たり純資産

Net assets Equity ratio

Net assets per share

100million

億円 yen

％ %

円 yen

1 ,566

54

738

1 ,600

56

761

34

2

23

有利子負債 Ｄ／Ｅレシオ

Interest-bearing debt

Debt/Equity ratio

億円

倍

100million yen

times

560

0 .4

554

0 .4

-6

0

1

