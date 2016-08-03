Central Glass Co. Ltd.-Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2016（353KB）

２０１６年度 第１四半期 決算説明資料 Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY2016

(April 1, 2016 to June 30, 2016)

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

２０１６年８月３日

August 3, 2016

本資料に含まれる業績予想に関する注意

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

本資料に含まれる業績予想・計画数値などは､２０１６年８月１日現在 において想定できる経済情勢や、市場動向などを前提として作成した ものであり、今後の様々な要因により、予想と異なる結果となる可能性 があります｡ Statements contained in this report regarding the Company's plans and expectations for future performance fall into the category of "forward-looking statements," which are based on economic conditions and market trends available to the Company's management and presuppositions the management considers reasonable as of August 1, 2016. They are therefore subject to a number of uncertainties and unknowable factors, and actual results may thus differ substantially from those projected.

目 次 Contents ２０１６年度 第１四半期 決算説明資料Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY2016

P- 1連結決算概要Outline of Consolidated Financial Results

P- 2セグメント ＜ガラス事業＞Segment Information

P- 3セグメント ＜化成品事業＞Segment Information

P- 4研究開発費・設備投資・償却費／原油価格・為替レートR&D, Capital Investment and Depreciation Expenses/Crude Oil Prices and Exchange Rates

添 付 資 料 Reference Materials

P- 5連結業績の推移Consolidated Results

P- 6事業部門・セグメント・主要製品Business Division/Segment/Major Products

【本資料に関する数値についてのご注意】

本資料に記載されている数値につきましては、決算短信の金額部分を億円未満で四捨五入して簡略 化しております。また、合計値を合わせるために一部の項目で端数調整しております。正確な公表数値 が必要な際は、決算短信をご参照いただきますようお願い申し上げます。

連結決算概要 Outl i ne of Cons ol i dated Fi nanci al R es ul ts

2015 年度

2016 年度

増 減

増減率（％）

4 ～6 月

4 ～6 月

Apr. - Jun., 2015

Apr. - Jun., 2016

Change

Change (%)

売上高

Net sales

億円

100million yen

562

549

-13

-2

営業利益

Operating income

億円

100million yen

32

29

-3

-9

経常利益

Ordinary income

億円

100million yen

39

29

-10

-25

特別損益

Extraordinary income

(loss)

億円

100million yen

0

1

1

-

税金等調整前 当期純利益

Income before income minority interests

taxes

&

億円

100million yen

39

30

-9

-22

当期純利益

Net income

億円

100million yen

26

22

-4

-15

包括利益 Comprehensive income

100million

億円 yen

50

-26

-76

-152

2016年

2016年

増 減

連結子会社数

27 社

3 月末

6 月末

Number of consolidated subsidiaries

As of Mar. 31, 2016

As of Jun. 30, 2016

Change

持分法適用関連会社数

7 社

総資産

Total assets

億円

100million yen

2 ,789

2 ,729

-60

Number of equity method affiliates

純資産

Net assets

100million

億円yen

％ %

円 yen

1 ,600

1 ,555

-45

自己資本比率

Equity ratio

56

56

0

１株当たり純資産

Net assets per share

761

747

-14

有利子負債

Interest-bearing debt

億円

倍

100million yen

times

554

572

18

Ｄ／Ｅレシオ

Debt/Equity ratio

0 .4

0 .4

0

