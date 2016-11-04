Central Glass Co. Ltd.-Financial Results for the 1st Half of FY2016（390KB）

２０１６年度 第２四半期 決算説明資料 Financial Results for the 1st Half of FY2016
(April 1, 2016 to September 30, 2016)
Central Glass Co., Ltd.
２０１６年１１月４日
November 4, 2016
本資料に含まれる業績予想に関する注意
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
本資料に含まれる業績予想・計画数値などは､２０１６年１０月３１日現在 において想定できる経済情勢や、市場動向などを前提として作成した ものであり、今後の様々な要因により、予想と異なる結果となる可能性 があります｡ Statements contained in this report regarding the Company's plans and expectations for future performance fall into the category of "forward-looking statements," which are based on economic conditions and market trends available to the Company's management and presuppositions the management considers reasonable as of October 31, 2016. They are therefore subject to a number of uncertainties and unknowable factors, and actual results may thus differ substantially from those projected.
目 次 Contents ２０１６年度 上期 決算説明資料Financial Results for the 1st Half of FY2016
P-
1
連結決算概要
Outline of Consolidated Financial Results
P-
2
セグメント ＜ガラス事業＞
Segment Information P-
3
セグメント ＜化成品事業＞
Segment Information P-
4
研究開発費・設備投資・償却費／原油価格・為替レート
R&D, Capital Investment and Depreciation Expenses/Crude Oil Prices and Exchange Rates
添 付 資 料 Reference Materials
P-
5
連結業績の推移
Consolidated Results
P-
6
連結売上高と利益の推移
Consolidated Net Sales and Income
P-
7
連結売上高と営業利益の推移 ＜ガラス事業＞
Consolidated Sales and Operating Income P-
8
連結売上高と営業利益の推移 ＜化成品事業＞
Consolidated Sales and Operating Income P-
9
事業部門・セグメント・主要製品
Business Division/Segment/Major Products
連結決算概要
Outl i ne of Cons ol i da ted F i na nci a l R es ul ts
2015 年度
2016 年度
増 減
増減率（％）
上 期
上 期
1st half of FY2015
1st half of FY2016
Change
Change (%)
売上高
Net sales
億円
100million yen
1 ,151
1 ,054
-97
-8
営業利益
Operating income
億円
100million yen
68
58
-10
-14
経常利益
Ordinary income
億円
100million yen
68
58
-10
-16
特別損益
Extraordinary income
(loss)
億円
100million yen
0
1
1
-
税金等調整前 当期純利益
Income before income minority interests
taxes
&
億円
100million yen
68
59
-9
-14
当期純利益
Net income
億円
100million yen
48
44
-4
-10
2 0 1 6 . 5 . 1 1
年初予想 上期
Initial forecast of 1st half
1 ,100
65
66
-
-
50
包括利益 Comprehensive income
100million
億円 yen
48
-19
-67
-
2016年
2016年
増 減
3 月末
9 月末
As of Mar. 31, 2016
As of Sep. 30, 2016
Change
総資産
Total assets
億円
100million yen
2 ,789
2 ,681
-108
純資産
Net assets
100million
億円yen
％ %
円 yen
1 ,600
1 ,562
-38
自己資本比率
Equity ratio
56
57
1
１株当たり純資産
Net assets per share
761
751
-10
有利子負債
Interest-bearing debt
億円
倍
100million yen
times
554
533
-21
Ｄ／Ｅレシオ
Debt/Equity ratio
0 .4
0 .4
0 .0
連結子会社数 27 社
Number of consolidated subsidiaries
持分法適用関連会社数 7社
Number of equity method affiliates
