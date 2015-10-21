Chiyoda Co. Ltd.-Fact Book for Q2 of Fiscal Year Ending Feb. 28, 2016

2016年2月期 第2四半期 決算説明会 ファクトブック
決算説明資料
Detailed Financial Data
平成２７年３月１日～平成２７年８月３１日
～Statement of account for the period from March 1st ,2015 to August 31,2015～
株式会社チヨダ
目次
CONTENTS
決算概要
P.１～
（Financial Summary）
売上高の推移
P.３
(Sales Trends Compared with Same Month of Previous Year)
部門別売上高
P.４
（Sales Breakdown by Retail Category)
部門別営業利益
P.５
(Operating Profit by Retail Category)
部門別粗利益
P.６
(Gross Margin by Retail Category)
客数前年対比
P.７
（Number of Customers)
客単価の推移
P.８
（Average Spending per Customer)
販売費及び一般管理費の内訳
P.９～
（Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses）
営業外損益の内訳
P.１１
（Other Income and Deductions）
店舗の推移
P.１２
（Store Details）
設備投資の状況
P.１３
（Capital Expenditure）
主要財務指標
P.１４～
(Major Financial Indicators)
連結 CONSOLIDATED
First half of year
First half of year
First half of year
First half of year
First half of year
2011.3～2011.8
2012.3～2012.8
2013.3～2013.8
2014.3～2014.8
2015.3～2015.8
Million \
Year-
on-Year
％ of Net Sales
Million \
Year-
on-Year
％ of Net Sales
Million \
Year-
on-Year
％ of Net Sales
Million \
Year-
on-Year
％ of Net Sales
Million \
Year-
on-Year
％ of Net Sales
売上高
76,722
96.4%
100.0%
76,043
99.1%
100.0%
74,720
98.3%
100.0%
73,442
98.3%
100.0%
74,014
100.8%
100.0%
Net Sales
売上総利益
36,478
101.7%
47.5%
37,006
101.4%
48.7%
36,981
99.9%
49.5%
35,832
96.9%
48.8%
36,099
100.7%
48.8%
Gross Profit
販売費及び一般管理費
31,178
91.5%
40.6%
30,597
98.1%
40.2%
30,944
101.1%
41.4%
31,018
100.2%
42.2%
30,585
98.6%
41.3%
Selling, General, and Administrative Expense
営業利益
5,299
296.9%
6.9%
6,409
120.9%
8.4%
6,037
94.2%
8.1%
4,814
79.7%
6.6%
5,514
114.6%
7.5%
Operating Profit
経常利益
5,619
275.4%
7.3%
6,825
121.5%
9.0%
6,233
91.3%
8.3%
5,076
81.4%
6.9%
5,791
114.1%
7.8%
Recurring Profit
四半期純利益
1,722
780.9%
2.2%
3,795
220.4%
5.0%
3,305
87.1%
4.4%
2,765
83.6%
3.8%
2,886
104.4%
3.9%
Quarter Net Income
１株当たり四半期純利益
¥43.36
-
-
¥95.54
-
-
¥83.71
-
-
¥70.53
-
-
¥75.35
-
-
Quarter net income per one stock
単体
NON-CONSOLIDATED
First half of year
First half of year
First half of year
First half of year
First half of year
2011.3～2011.8
2012.3～2012.8
2013.3～2013.8
2014.3～2014.8
2015.3～2015.8
Million \
Year- on-Year
％ of Net Sales
Million \
Year- on-Year
％ of Net Sales
Million \
Year- on-Year
％ of Net Sales
Million \
Year- on-Year
％ of Net Sales
Million \
Year- on-Year
％ of Net Sales
売上高
56,172
97.9%
100.0%
55,871
99.5%
100.0%
55,150
98.7%
100.0%
54,349
98.5%
100.0%
55,035
101.3%
100.0%
Net Sales
売上総利益
26,183
102.4%
46.6%
26,650
101.8%
47.7%
26,945
101.1%
48.9%
26,287
97.6%
48.4%
26,562
101.0%
48.3%
Gross Profit
販売費及び一般管理費
21,771
94.2%
38.8%
21,496
98.7%
38.5%
21,730
101.1%
39.4%
21,319
98.1%
39.2%
21,377
100.3%
38.8%
Selling, General, and Administrative Expense
営業利益
4,411
180.1%
7.9%
5,154
116.8%
9.2%
5,214
101.2%
9.5%
4,967
95.3%
9.1%
5,184
104.4%
9.4%
Operating Profit
経常利益
4,665
168.7%
8.3%
5,613
120.3%
10.0%
5,732
102.1%
10.4%
5,348
93.3%
9.8%
5,598
104.7%
10.2%
Recurring Profit
四半期純利益
1,650
151.5%
2.9%
3,295
199.6%
5.9%
3,425
103.9%
6.2%
3,117
91.0%
5.7%
3,015
96.7%
5.5%
Quarter Net Income
１株当たり四半期純利益
¥41.56
-
-
¥82.97
-
-
¥86.75
-
-
¥79.53
-
-
¥78.70
-
-
Quarter net income per one stock
売上高の推移
Sales Trends Compared with Same Month of Previous Year
2013.9
2013.10
2013.11
2013.12
2014.1
2014.2
2014.3
2014.4
2014.5
2014.6
2014.7
2014.8
14.3～14.8
チヨダ
既存店
Existing Stores
-3.0
-3.7
-2.2
-3.4
-8.5
17.3
15.0
-8.3
-3.3
-9.1
-4.2
1.3
CHIYODA
前年比
Year-on-Year
(±％）
-1.6
全店
Total Stores
(Million \)
7,995
9,140
8,901
11,008
8,426
6,598
11,320
9,275
8,892
9,100
8,001
7,757
54,349
前年比
Year-on-Year
(±％）
-1.5
-2.4
-1.1
-2.5
-7.5
17.9
16.1
-8.0
-3.0
-9.5
-5.0
0.8
-1.5
マックハウス
既存店
Existing Stores
-6.3
-14.3
-9.0
-8.5
1.8
10.5
-4.5
-6.7
-1.3
-1.2
-1.4
1.2
-2.5
MACHOUSE
前年比
Year-on-Year
(±％）
全店
Total Stores
(Million \)
1,969
3,132
3,776
4,812
3,381
1,855
2,967
2,890
3,197
3,035
2,921
2,351
17,364
前年比
Year-on-Year
(±％）
-6.0
-14.2
-9.1
-8.2
0.9
9.2
-3.3
-5.8
-1.4
-1.8
-2.6
0.2
-2.6
2014.9
2014.10
2014.11
2014.12
2015.1
2015.2
2015.3
2015.4
2015.5
2015.6
2015.7
2015.8
15.3～15.8
チヨダ
既存店
Existing Stores
-6.3
-8.9
-6.0
5.0
-3.2
-11.7
-17.1
12.2
8.7
-3.2
7.1
6.9
CHIYODA
前年比
Year-on-Year
(±％）
1.3
全店
Total Stores
(Million \)
7,422
8,260
8,257
11,432
8,088
5,804
9,374
10,378
9,668
8,796
8,551
8,266
55,035
前年比
Year-on-Year
(±％）
-7.2
-9.7
-7.3
3.8
-4.1
-12.1
-17.2
11.8
8.7
-3.4
6.8
6.5
1.3
マックハウス
既存店
Existing Stores
9.0
4.0
-0.8
-0.5
-9.2
-8.7
-4.7
12.6
6.2
-12.2
5.5
17.0
3.6
MACHOUSE
前年比
Year-on-Year
(±％）
全店
Total Stores
(Million \)
2,139
3,221
3,722
4,741
3,061
1,701
2,705
3,129
3,280
2,567
2,967
2,624
17,275
前年比
Year-on-Year
(±％）
8.6
2.8
-1.4
-1.5
-9.5
-8.3
-8.8
8.3
2.6
-15.4
1.6
11.6
-0.5
5
部門別売上高
Sales Breakdown by Retail Category
（単位：百万円）Million Yen
First half of year
First half of year
First half of year
First half of year
First half of year
2011.3～2011.8
2012.3～2012.8
2013.3～2013.8
2014.3～2014.8
2015.3～2015.8
チヨダ・ＳＰＣ・シューズパレッッタ
フル稼働 既存店
Existing Stores
-
-
-
4,696
4,750
SHOE ＣＨＩＹＯＤＡ・ＳＰＣ・SHOES PALETTA
全店
Total Stores
6,865
6,700
6,652
5,879
5,317
東京靴流通センター
フル稼働 既存店
Existing Stores
-
-
-
23,346
23,656
ＴＯＫＹＯ ＳＨＯＥ ＲＥＴＡＩＬＩＮＧ ＣＥＮＴＥＲ
全店
Total Stores
25,073
25,013
24,507
24,266
24,927
シュープラザ
フル稼働 既存店
Existing Stores
-
-
-
22,806
23,075
ＳＨＯＥＰＬＡＺＡ
全店
Total Stores
23,951
23,737
23,596
23,746
24,454
チヨダ合計
フル稼働 既存店
Existing Stores
-
-
-
50,849
51,482
CHIYODA ＴＯＴＡＬ
全店
Total Stores
56,172
55,871
55,150
54,349
55,035
マックハウス
既存店
Existing Stores
18,367
18,044
16,904
15,792
16,347
ＭＡＣＨＯＵＳＥ
全店
Total Stores
18,935
18,463
17,821
17,364
17,275
