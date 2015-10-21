Chiyoda Co. Ltd.-Fact Book for Q2 of Fiscal Year Ending Feb. 28, 2016

2016年2月期 第2四半期 決算説明会 ファクトブック

決算説明資料

Detailed Financial Data

平成２７年３月１日～平成２７年８月３１日

～Statement of account for the period from March 1st ,2015 to August 31,2015～

株式会社チヨダ

連結 CONSOLIDATED

First half of year

First half of year

First half of year

First half of year

First half of year

2011.3～2011.8

2012.3～2012.8

2013.3～2013.8

2014.3～2014.8

2015.3～2015.8

Million \

Year-

on-Year

％ of Net Sales

Million \

Year-

on-Year

％ of Net Sales

Million \

Year-

on-Year

％ of Net Sales

Million \

Year-

on-Year

％ of Net Sales

Million \

Year-

on-Year

％ of Net Sales

売上高

76,722

96.4%

100.0%

76,043

99.1%

100.0%

74,720

98.3%

100.0%

73,442

98.3%

100.0%

74,014

100.8%

100.0%

Net Sales

売上総利益

36,478

101.7%

47.5%

37,006

101.4%

48.7%

36,981

99.9%

49.5%

35,832

96.9%

48.8%

36,099

100.7%

48.8%

Gross Profit

販売費及び一般管理費

31,178

91.5%

40.6%

30,597

98.1%

40.2%

30,944

101.1%

41.4%

31,018

100.2%

42.2%

30,585

98.6%

41.3%

Selling, General, and Administrative Expense

営業利益

5,299

296.9%

6.9%

6,409

120.9%

8.4%

6,037

94.2%

8.1%

4,814

79.7%

6.6%

5,514

114.6%

7.5%

Operating Profit

経常利益

5,619

275.4%

7.3%

6,825

121.5%

9.0%

6,233

91.3%

8.3%

5,076

81.4%

6.9%

5,791

114.1%

7.8%

Recurring Profit

四半期純利益

1,722

780.9%

2.2%

3,795

220.4%

5.0%

3,305

87.1%

4.4%

2,765

83.6%

3.8%

2,886

104.4%

3.9%

Quarter Net Income

１株当たり四半期純利益

¥43.36

-

-

¥95.54

-

-

¥83.71

-

-

¥70.53

-

-

¥75.35

-

-

Quarter net income per one stock

単体

NON-CONSOLIDATED

First half of year

First half of year

First half of year

First half of year

First half of year

2011.3～2011.8

2012.3～2012.8

2013.3～2013.8

2014.3～2014.8

2015.3～2015.8

Million \

Year- on-Year

％ of Net Sales

Million \

Year- on-Year

％ of Net Sales

Million \

Year- on-Year

％ of Net Sales

Million \

Year- on-Year

％ of Net Sales

Million \

Year- on-Year

％ of Net Sales

売上高

56,172

97.9%

100.0%

55,871

99.5%

100.0%

55,150

98.7%

100.0%

54,349

98.5%

100.0%

55,035

101.3%

100.0%

Net Sales

売上総利益

26,183

102.4%

46.6%

26,650

101.8%

47.7%

26,945

101.1%

48.9%

26,287

97.6%

48.4%

26,562

101.0%

48.3%

Gross Profit

販売費及び一般管理費

21,771

94.2%

38.8%

21,496

98.7%

38.5%

21,730

101.1%

39.4%

21,319

98.1%

39.2%

21,377

100.3%

38.8%

Selling, General, and Administrative Expense

営業利益

4,411

180.1%

7.9%

5,154

116.8%

9.2%

5,214

101.2%

9.5%

4,967

95.3%

9.1%

5,184

104.4%

9.4%

Operating Profit

経常利益

4,665

168.7%

8.3%

5,613

120.3%

10.0%

5,732

102.1%

10.4%

5,348

93.3%

9.8%

5,598

104.7%

10.2%

Recurring Profit

四半期純利益

1,650

151.5%

2.9%

3,295

199.6%

5.9%

3,425

103.9%

6.2%

3,117

91.0%

5.7%

3,015

96.7%

5.5%

Quarter Net Income

１株当たり四半期純利益

¥41.56

-

-

¥82.97

-

-

¥86.75

-

-

¥79.53

-

-

¥78.70

-

-

Quarter net income per one stock

売上高の推移

Sales Trends Compared with Same Month of Previous Year

2013.9

2013.10

2013.11

2013.12

2014.1

2014.2

2014.3

2014.4

2014.5

2014.6

2014.7

2014.8

14.3～14.8

チヨダ

既存店

Existing Stores

-3.0

-3.7

-2.2

-3.4

-8.5

17.3

15.0

-8.3

-3.3

-9.1

-4.2

1.3

CHIYODA

前年比

Year-on-Year

(±％）

-1.6

全店

Total Stores

(Million \)

7,995

9,140

8,901

11,008

8,426

6,598

11,320

9,275

8,892

9,100

8,001

7,757

54,349

前年比

Year-on-Year

(±％）

-1.5

-2.4

-1.1

-2.5

-7.5

17.9

16.1

-8.0

-3.0

-9.5

-5.0

0.8

-1.5

マックハウス

既存店

Existing Stores

-6.3

-14.3

-9.0

-8.5

1.8

10.5

-4.5

-6.7

-1.3

-1.2

-1.4

1.2

-2.5

MACHOUSE

前年比

Year-on-Year

(±％）

全店

Total Stores

(Million \)

1,969

3,132

3,776

4,812

3,381

1,855

2,967

2,890

3,197

3,035

2,921

2,351

17,364

前年比

Year-on-Year

(±％）

-6.0

-14.2

-9.1

-8.2

0.9

9.2

-3.3

-5.8

-1.4

-1.8

-2.6

0.2

-2.6

2014.9

2014.10

2014.11

2014.12

2015.1

2015.2

2015.3

2015.4

2015.5

2015.6

2015.7

2015.8

15.3～15.8

チヨダ

既存店

Existing Stores

-6.3

-8.9

-6.0

5.0

-3.2

-11.7

-17.1

12.2

8.7

-3.2

7.1

6.9

CHIYODA

前年比

Year-on-Year

(±％）

1.3

全店

Total Stores

(Million \)

7,422

8,260

8,257

11,432

8,088

5,804

9,374

10,378

9,668

8,796

8,551

8,266

55,035

前年比

Year-on-Year

(±％）

-7.2

-9.7

-7.3

3.8

-4.1

-12.1

-17.2

11.8

8.7

-3.4

6.8

6.5

1.3

マックハウス

既存店

Existing Stores

9.0

4.0

-0.8

-0.5

-9.2

-8.7

-4.7

12.6

6.2

-12.2

5.5

17.0

3.6

MACHOUSE

前年比

Year-on-Year

(±％）

全店

Total Stores

(Million \)

2,139

3,221

3,722

4,741

3,061

1,701

2,705

3,129

3,280

2,567

2,967

2,624

17,275

前年比

Year-on-Year

(±％）

8.6

2.8

-1.4

-1.5

-9.5

-8.3

-8.8

8.3

2.6

-15.4

1.6

11.6

-0.5

5

部門別売上高

Sales Breakdown by Retail Category

（単位：百万円）Million Yen

First half of year

First half of year

First half of year

First half of year

First half of year

2011.3～2011.8

2012.3～2012.8

2013.3～2013.8

2014.3～2014.8

2015.3～2015.8

チヨダ・ＳＰＣ・シューズパレッッタ

フル稼働 既存店

Existing Stores

-

-

-

4,696

4,750

SHOE ＣＨＩＹＯＤＡ・ＳＰＣ・SHOES PALETTA

全店

Total Stores

6,865

6,700

6,652

5,879

5,317

東京靴流通センター

フル稼働 既存店

Existing Stores

-

-

-

23,346

23,656

ＴＯＫＹＯ ＳＨＯＥ ＲＥＴＡＩＬＩＮＧ ＣＥＮＴＥＲ

全店

Total Stores

25,073

25,013

24,507

24,266

24,927

シュープラザ

フル稼働 既存店

Existing Stores

-

-

-

22,806

23,075

ＳＨＯＥＰＬＡＺＡ

全店

Total Stores

23,951

23,737

23,596

23,746

24,454

チヨダ合計

フル稼働 既存店

Existing Stores

-

-

-

50,849

51,482

CHIYODA ＴＯＴＡＬ

全店

Total Stores

56,172

55,871

55,150

54,349

55,035

マックハウス

既存店

Existing Stores

18,367

18,044

16,904

15,792

16,347

ＭＡＣＨＯＵＳＥ

全店

Total Stores

18,935

18,463

17,821

17,364

17,275