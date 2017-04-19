Chiyoda Co. Ltd. - Fact Book for Fiscal year ended Feb. 28. 2017

決算説明資料

平成２８年３月１日～平成２９年２月２８日

～Fiscal year ended Feb. 28. 2017～

株式会社チヨダ

目次

CONTENTS

決算概要 ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

P.１～

（Financial Summary）

売上高の推移 ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

P.３

(Sales Trends Compared with Same Month of Previous Year)

部門別売上高 ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

P.４

（Sales Breakdown by Retail Category)

部門別粗利益 ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

P.５

(Gross Margin by Retail Category)

客数前年対比 ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

P.６

（Number of Customers)

客単価の推移 ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

P.７

（Average Spending per Customer)

販売費及び一般管理費の内訳 ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

P.８～

（Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses）

店舗の推移 ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

P.１０

（Store Details）

設備投資の状況 ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

P.１１

（Capital Expenditure）

主要財務指標 ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

P.１２～

(Major Financial Indicators)

連結 CONSOLIDATED

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

2012.3～2013.2

2013.3～2014.2

2014.3～2015.2

2015.3～2016.2

2016.3～2017.2

Millons of

\

Year-

on-Year

％of net

sales

Millons of

\

Year-

on-Year

％of net

sales

Millons of

\

Year-

on-Year

％of net

sales

Millons of

\

Year-

on-Year

％of net

sales

Millons of

\

Year-

on-Year

％of net

sales

売上高

150,323

97.6%

100.0%

147,423

98.1%

100.0%

143,005

97.0%

100.0%

144,504

101.0%

100.0%

137,017

94.8%

100.0%

Net Sales

売上総利益

73,441

100.5%

48.9%

72,041

98.1%

48.9%

69,005

95.8%

48.3%

69,613

100.9%

48.2%

66,456

95.5%

48.5%

Gross Profit

販売費及び一般管理費

61,124

98.1%

40.7%

61,510

100.6%

41.7%

61,251

99.6%

42.8%

60,240

98.3%

41.7%

58,724

97.5%

42.9%

Selling,General and Administrative Expenses

営業利益

12,316

114.8%

8.2%

10,531

85.5%

7.1%

7,753

73.6%

5.4%

9,372

120.9%

6.5%

7,731

82.5%

5.6%

Operating Profit

経常利益

13,108

115.6%

8.7%

11,027

84.1%

7.5%

8,253

74.8%

5.8%

9,927

120.3%

6.9%

8,143

82.0%

5.9%

Recurring Profit

当期純利益

7,151

147.8%

4.8%

5,847

81.8%

4.0%

4,165

71.2%

2.9%

4,882

117.2%

3.4%

4,295

88.0%

3.1%

Net Income

１株当たり当期純利益

¥180.16

-

-

¥148.08

-

-

¥106.79

-

-

¥128.11

-

-

¥114.56

-

-

Earnings per Share

単体

NON-CONSOLIDATED

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

2012.3～2013.2

2013.3～2014.2

2014.3～2015.2

2015.3～2016.2

2016.3～2017.2

Millons of

\

Year- on-Year

％of net sales

Millons of

\

Year- on-Year

％of net sales

Millons of

\

Year- on-Year

％of net sales

Millons of

\

Year- on-Year

％of net sales

Millons of

\

Year- on-Year

％of net sales

売上高

108,330

98.2%

100.0%

107,220

99.0%

100.0%

103,615

96.6%

100.0%

105,263

101.6%

100.0%

100,562

95.5%

100.0%

Net Sales

売上総利益

52,057

101.0%

48.1%

52,247

100.4%

48.7%

49,881

95.5%

48.1%

50,406

101.1%

47.9%

47,512

94.3%

47.2%

Gross Profit

販売費及び一般管理費

42,782

98.9%

39.5%

42,822

100.1%

39.9%

42,151

98.4%

40.7%

41,906

99.4%

39.8%

40,660

97.0%

40.4%

Selling,General and Administrative Expenses

営業利益

9,274

111.7%

8.6%

9,425

101.6%

8.8%

7,730

82.0%

7.5%

8,500

110.0%

8.1%

6,851

80.6%

6.8%

Operating Profit

経常利益

10,151

114.8%

9.4%

10,395

102.4%

9.7%

8,543

82.2%

8.2%

9,351

109.5%

8.9%

7,745

82.8%

7.7%

Recurring Profit

当期純利益

5,663

161.1%

5.2%

6,231

110.0%

5.8%

4,929

79.1%

4.8%

5,030

102.0%

4.8%

4,330

86.1%

4.3%

Net Income

１株当たり当期純利益

¥142.67

-

-

¥157.82

-

-

¥126.37

-

-

¥131.98

-

-

¥115.49

-

-

Earnings per Share

