Chiyoda Co. Ltd. - Fact Book for Fiscal year ended Feb. 28. 2017

決算説明資料
Detailed Financial Data
平成２８年３月１日～平成２９年２月２８日
～Fiscal year ended Feb. 28. 2017～
株式会社チヨダ
目次
CONTENTS
決算概要 ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・
P.１～
（Financial Summary）
売上高の推移 ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・
P.３
(Sales Trends Compared with Same Month of Previous Year)
部門別売上高 ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・
P.４
（Sales Breakdown by Retail Category)
部門別粗利益 ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・
P.５
(Gross Margin by Retail Category)
客数前年対比 ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・
P.６
（Number of Customers)
客単価の推移 ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・
P.７
（Average Spending per Customer)
販売費及び一般管理費の内訳 ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・
P.８～
（Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses）
店舗の推移 ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・
P.１０
（Store Details）
設備投資の状況 ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・
P.１１
（Capital Expenditure）
主要財務指標 ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・
P.１２～
(Major Financial Indicators)
連結 CONSOLIDATED
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
2012.3～2013.2
2013.3～2014.2
2014.3～2015.2
2015.3～2016.2
2016.3～2017.2
Millons of
\
Year-
on-Year
％of net
sales
Millons of
\
Year-
on-Year
％of net
sales
Millons of
\
Year-
on-Year
％of net
sales
Millons of
\
Year-
on-Year
％of net
sales
Millons of
\
Year-
on-Year
％of net
sales
売上高
150,323
97.6%
100.0%
147,423
98.1%
100.0%
143,005
97.0%
100.0%
144,504
101.0%
100.0%
137,017
94.8%
100.0%
Net Sales
売上総利益
73,441
100.5%
48.9%
72,041
98.1%
48.9%
69,005
95.8%
48.3%
69,613
100.9%
48.2%
66,456
95.5%
48.5%
Gross Profit
販売費及び一般管理費
61,124
98.1%
40.7%
61,510
100.6%
41.7%
61,251
99.6%
42.8%
60,240
98.3%
41.7%
58,724
97.5%
42.9%
Selling,General and Administrative Expenses
営業利益
12,316
114.8%
8.2%
10,531
85.5%
7.1%
7,753
73.6%
5.4%
9,372
120.9%
6.5%
7,731
82.5%
5.6%
Operating Profit
経常利益
13,108
115.6%
8.7%
11,027
84.1%
7.5%
8,253
74.8%
5.8%
9,927
120.3%
6.9%
8,143
82.0%
5.9%
Recurring Profit
当期純利益
7,151
147.8%
4.8%
5,847
81.8%
4.0%
4,165
71.2%
2.9%
4,882
117.2%
3.4%
4,295
88.0%
3.1%
Net Income
１株当たり当期純利益
¥180.16
-
-
¥148.08
-
-
¥106.79
-
-
¥128.11
-
-
¥114.56
-
-
Earnings per Share
単体
NON-CONSOLIDATED
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
2012.3～2013.2
2013.3～2014.2
2014.3～2015.2
2015.3～2016.2
2016.3～2017.2
Millons of
\
Year- on-Year
％of net sales
Millons of
\
Year- on-Year
％of net sales
Millons of
\
Year- on-Year
％of net sales
Millons of
\
Year- on-Year
％of net sales
Millons of
\
Year- on-Year
％of net sales
売上高
108,330
98.2%
100.0%
107,220
99.0%
100.0%
103,615
96.6%
100.0%
105,263
101.6%
100.0%
100,562
95.5%
100.0%
Net Sales
売上総利益
52,057
101.0%
48.1%
52,247
100.4%
48.7%
49,881
95.5%
48.1%
50,406
101.1%
47.9%
47,512
94.3%
47.2%
Gross Profit
販売費及び一般管理費
42,782
98.9%
39.5%
42,822
100.1%
39.9%
42,151
98.4%
40.7%
41,906
99.4%
39.8%
40,660
97.0%
40.4%
Selling,General and Administrative Expenses
営業利益
9,274
111.7%
8.6%
9,425
101.6%
8.8%
7,730
82.0%
7.5%
8,500
110.0%
8.1%
6,851
80.6%
6.8%
Operating Profit
経常利益
10,151
114.8%
9.4%
10,395
102.4%
9.7%
8,543
82.2%
8.2%
9,351
109.5%
8.9%
7,745
82.8%
7.7%
Recurring Profit
当期純利益
5,663
161.1%
5.2%
6,231
110.0%
5.8%
4,929
79.1%
4.8%
5,030
102.0%
4.8%
4,330
86.1%
4.3%
Net Income
１株当たり当期純利益
¥142.67
-
-
¥157.82
-
-
¥126.37
-
-
¥131.98
-
-
¥115.49
-
-
Earnings per Share
