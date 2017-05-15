Comverge Inc. - Comverge Selected to Participate in Japan’s First Commercial-Scale Demand Response Program for TEPCO PG

Norcross, GA, May 15 , 201 7 - Comverge, Inc., the leading provider of cloud-based demand response and energy efficiency solutions for electric utilities, today announced it was selected to participate in Japan's first ever commercial-scale demand response program. Comverge Japan will aggregate load from commercial and industrial (C&I) customers on behalf of TEPCO Power Grid, Inc. (TEPCO PG). The program objective for TEPCO PG is to utilize demand response resources to ensure grid reliability during severe weather conditions and to reduce procurement costs for power resources, especially against aging thermal power stations. Comverge Japan will manage loads at factories and office buildings for TEPCO PG, primarily targeting co-generation and air-conditioning load. The Comverge IntelliSOURCE Enterprise software will coordinate the load drop at the different facilities and the program will operate out of the Comverge Japan office. 'Comverge is pleased to see that Japan continues to make investments in demand response technologies to help improve grid reliability and keep energy costs down,' commented David Ellis, Representative Director, Comverge Japan. 'The demand response pilots we have conducted with several Japan utilities have all delivered as expected and we look forward to even greater impacts for TEPCO PG in this the first of hopefully many commercial-scale programs.'About Comverge Comverge is an industry-leading provider of integrated cloud-based demand response, energy efficiency and customer engagement solutions that enable electric utilities to ensure grid reliability, lower energy costs, meet regulatory demands and enhance the customer experience. Through its combination of software, hardware and services, Comverge helps utilities optimize every aspect of a demand management program, from participant recruitment and device installation to call center support, control events, and measurement and verification. Comverge has enrolled and deployed nearly 3 million energy management devices into mass market demand management programs. Comverge Japan K.K. is a 100% subsidiary of Comverge Inc., established in 2013. For Additional Information Hideki Furukawa Director, Business Development Comverge Japan K.K. 03-6721-7420 hfurukawa@comverge.com Jason Cigarran Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Communications Comverge, Inc. 678-823-6784 jcigarran@comverge.com 2017年5月デマンドレスポンス世界最大手Comvergeが日本のネガワット事業に本格参入 Comverge Japan株式会社（東京都港区、デーヴィッド・エリス代表取締役、以下Comverge Japan）は、2017年4月1日よりデマンドレスポンスのアグリゲーター事業者として、東京電力パワーグリッド（以下東電PG）への電源I' 厳気象対応調整力の提供を開始し、デマンドレスポンスのアグリゲーター事業を本格的に開始した。 東電PGへの電源I'調整力対応では、電力会社・ガス会社からの採用実績が世界最多の自社DR管理システム「IntelliSOURCE」と自社スマートスイッチ「IntelliPEAK」を用い、コジェネレーションシステムや空調等を対象にした自動制御と手動制御を組み合わせた制御システムと、リアルタイム計測やベースライン自動算定等を行う自社計測監視システム「EEM」を組み合わせたソリューションを構築し、工場やオフィスビル等の需要削減を行う予定。