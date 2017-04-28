Daibiru Corporation - Vacancy rate Mar 31, 2017

Vacancy Rate

During the latest 1-year period

Vacancy Rate

Area

1Q Fiscal 2016

2Q Fiscal 2016

3Q Fiscal 2016

4Q Fiscal 2016

Daibiru

Osaka Area

2.9%

4.3%

2.8%

2.1%

Tokyo Area

1.0%

1.3%

1.0%

0.5%

All regions

2.2%

3.2%

2.1%

1.5%

Market Average

Osaka Area

6.4%

5.8%

5.2%

4.7%

Tokyo Area

4.1%

3.7%

3.6%

3.6%

Note)Market data,Source:Miki Shoji Office.(6 main wards in Osaka and 5 main wards in Tokyo)

During the latest 5-year period

Osaka Area Vacancy Rate

（％） Daibiru Market Average

14.0%

12.0%

10.0%

8.0%

6.0%

4.0%

2.0%

4.7

2.1

0.0%

2012.3 2013.3 2014.3 2015.3 2016.3 2017.3

Tokyo Area Vacancy Rate

（％） Daibiru Market Average

12.0%

10.0%

8.0%

6.0%

4.0%

2.0%

0.0%

3.6

0.5

2012.3 2013.3 2014.3 2015.3 2016.3 2017.3

