Daibiru Corporation - Vacancy rate Mar 31, 2017

Vacancy Rate
During the latest 1-year period
Vacancy Rate
Area
1Q Fiscal 2016
2Q Fiscal 2016
3Q Fiscal 2016
4Q Fiscal 2016
Daibiru
Osaka Area
2.9%
4.3%
2.8%
2.1%
Tokyo Area
1.0%
1.3%
1.0%
0.5%
All regions
2.2%
3.2%
2.1%
1.5%
Market Average
Osaka Area
6.4%
5.8%
5.2%
4.7%
Tokyo Area
4.1%
3.7%
3.6%
3.6%
Note)Market data,Source:Miki Shoji Office.(6 main wards in Osaka and 5 main wards in Tokyo)
During the latest 5-year period
Osaka Area Vacancy Rate
（％） Daibiru Market Average
14.0%
12.0%
10.0%
8.0%
6.0%
4.0%
2.0%
4.7
2.1
0.0%
2012.3 2013.3 2014.3 2015.3 2016.3 2017.3
Tokyo Area Vacancy Rate
（％） Daibiru Market Average
12.0%
10.0%
8.0%
6.0%
4.0%
2.0%
0.0%
3.6
0.5
2012.3 2013.3 2014.3 2015.3 2016.3 2017.3
Daibiru Corporation published this content on 28 April 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2017 05:19:28 UTC.
Original document here
Public permalink here
