Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd.-Financial Highlights for FY2016 3Q (April 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016) released

Financial Highlights for FY2016 3Q 2017年3月期第3四半期 決算概要 (For the 9 months from April 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016)
(2017.02)
【Contents】
・Financial Highlights for FY2016 3Q
決算ハイライト
P1 - 2 ・Summary of Account Settlement in FY2016 3Q: Overview
決算概要 総括
P3 - 4 ・Summary of Profits
損益の概要
P5 - 6 ・Consolidated Balance Sheets
連結貸借対照表
P7 - 8 ・Business Segment Information
セグメント情報
P9 ・Breakdown of Rental Real Estates
賃貸等不動産の内訳
P10 - 12 ・Business Performance Forecasts for FY2016 2017年3月期 業績予想
・Status of Investment Plan
投資計画の進捗状況
P13 - 14 ・Orders Received and Sales by Business Segment (Non-consolidated)
事業別受注高・売上高（個別）
P15 ・Rental Housing Business
賃貸住宅事業
・Condominiums Business
マンション事業
P16 ・Overseas Business
海外事業
・Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
連結キャッシュ・フローの状況
Notes: 1. The business forecasts are based on assumptions in light of information available as of the date of announcement of this material, and the factors of uncertainty that may possibly impact the future results of operations. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from those presented herein as a consequence of numerous factors.
2. Amounts less than one unit are omitted in this material.
注：1.本資料の予想数値は、当資料の発表日までに入手可能な情 報に基づき作成したものであり、実際の業績は、今後様々な要因に よって異なる結果となる場合があります。 ２.単位未満は切り捨てて表示しております。
大和ハウスグループ 2017 年 3 月期第 3 四半期 決算概要
Daiwa House Group Financial Highlights for FY2016 3Q
2017年3月期第3四半期 ハイライト ■ 業績概要
■ 2017年3月期第3四半期は、売上高・営業利益・経常利益・四半期純利益は過去最高を更新しました。 売上高 営業利益 経常利益
親会社株主に帰属する
四半期純利益
25,146億円 ( 前年同期比 12.1%増 ) 7期連続増収
2,094億円 ( 前年同期比 23.1%増 ) 7期連続増益
2,103億円 ( 前年同期比 23.2%増 ) 7期連続増益
1,421億円 ( 前年同期比 18.8%増 ) 5期連続増益
■ セグメント別の業績は、成長ドライバーとしている賃貸住宅・商業施設・事業施設の３セグメントが 堅調に推移。[ P.7 ]
■ 業績予想[ P.10-12 ]
業績予想は、2016年11月の発表から変更ありません。
Financial Highlights for FY2016 3Q Earnings Summary Net sales, operating income, ordinary income and net income were all at record-high levels in the FY2016 3Q. Net sales Operating income
Ordinary income
¥2,514.6 billion
¥209.4 billion
¥210.3 billion
(YOY +12.1%) increased for the 7th consecutive year (YOY +23.1%) increased for the 7th consecutive year
(YOY +23.2%) increased for the 7th consecutive year
Net income attributable
to owners of the parent ¥142.1billion
(YOY +18.8%)
increased for the 5th consecutive year
By segment, performance was firm in the Rental Housing, Commercial Facilities, and Logistics, Business & Corporate Facilities business segments, our three growth drivers. [ P.7 ] Business Performance Forecast [ P.10-12 ] No change in business performance forecasts released in Nov. 2016. 大 和 ハ ウ ス グ ル ー プ 2017 年 3 月期第 3 四半期 決算概要
Daiwa House Group Financial Highlights for FY2016 3Q
Summary of Account Settlement in FY2016 3Q : Overview 決算概要 総括
Consolidated
連結
YOY
（\ 100 Million/億円） Non-consolidated
個別
YOY
FY2015 3Q
FY2016 3Q
前年同期比
FY2015 3Q
FY2016 3Q
前年同期比
2015 / 12月期 2016 / 12月期
Amounts Ratio
2015 / 12月期 2016 / 12月期
Amounts Ratio
Net sales
売上高
Operating income
営業利益 Ordinary income 経常利益
Net income attributable to
owners of the parent
22,423
25,146
2,723
12.1%
11,599
12,110
510
4.4%
1,700
2,094
393
23.1%
1,130
1,304
173
15.4%
1,708
2,103
395
23.2%
1,324
1,504
179
13.6%
増減額 増減率 増減額 増減率
親会社株主に帰属する
四半期純利益
Earnings per share
1株当たり四半期純利益
1,195
¥180.71
1,421
¥214.31
225
¥33.60
18.8%
18.6%
966
1,085
119
12.3%
Consolidated
連結
Change
（\ 100 Million/億円） Non-consolidated
個別
Change
Mar. 31,
2016
2016 / 3末
Dec. 31,
2016
2016 / 12末
前期末比
Amounts Ratio
Mar. 31,
2016
2016 / 3末
Dec. 31,
2016
2016 / 12末
前期末比
Amounts Ratio
Total assets
増減額 増減率 増減額 増減率
総資産
Net assets
32,578
34,525
1,947
6.0%
21,747
23,450
1,703
7.8%
純資産
11,819 12,480 660
5.6%
9,595
10,081
485 5.1%
Book-value per share
1株当たり純資産
¥1,762.97
¥1,858.68 ¥95.71
5.4%
Group companies
グループの概要
Consolidated subsidiaries increased by seven, equity-method affiliate companies increased by three, and non-consolidated subsidiaries decreased by one, for a total of 181 Group companies.
連結子会社が7社増加、持分法適用関連会社が3社増加、非連結子会社が1社減少し、 グループ全体で181社となりました。
Number of companies 企業数
Mar. 31, 2016
Dec. 31, 2016
Change
Notes
2016 / 3末
2016 / 12末
増減
備考
Parent company (Daiwa House Industry)
1
1
-
親会社（大和ハウス工業）
Consolidated subsidiaries
142
149
7
Included: 11 (5) ; Excluded: 4 (2)
連結子会社
増加 11社 (5) ; 減少 4社(2)
Equity-method affiliates
25
28
3
Included: 4 (2); Excluded: 1
持分法適用関連会社
増加 4社 (2) ; 減少 1社
Unconsolidated subsidiaries
2
1
-1
Included: 0 ; Excluded: 1
非連結子会社
増加 0社 ; 減少 1社
Affiliated companies not accounted for by equity method
2
2
-
持分法非適用関連会社
Total
172
181
9
計
