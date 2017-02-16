Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd.-Financial Highlights for FY2016 3Q (April 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016) released

Financial Highlights for FY2016 3Q 2017年3月期第3四半期 決算概要 (For the 9 months from April 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016)

2017年3月期第3四半期 ハイライト ■ 業績概要

■ 2017年3月期第3四半期は、売上高・営業利益・経常利益・四半期純利益は過去最高を更新しました。 売上高 営業利益 経常利益

親会社株主に帰属する

四半期純利益

25,146億円 ( 前年同期比 12.1%増 ) 7期連続増収

2,094億円 ( 前年同期比 23.1%増 ) 7期連続増益

2,103億円 ( 前年同期比 23.2%増 ) 7期連続増益

1,421億円 ( 前年同期比 18.8%増 ) 5期連続増益

■ セグメント別の業績は、成長ドライバーとしている賃貸住宅・商業施設・事業施設の３セグメントが 堅調に推移。[ P.7 ]

■ 業績予想[ P.10-12 ]

業績予想は、2016年11月の発表から変更ありません。

Financial Highlights for FY2016 3Q Earnings Summary Net sales, operating income, ordinary income and net income were all at record-high levels in the FY2016 3Q. Net sales Operating income

Ordinary income

¥2,514.6 billion

¥209.4 billion

¥210.3 billion

(YOY +12.1%) increased for the 7th consecutive year (YOY +23.1%) increased for the 7th consecutive year

(YOY +23.2%) increased for the 7th consecutive year

Net income attributable

to owners of the parent ¥142.1billion

(YOY +18.8%)

increased for the 5th consecutive year

Summary of Account Settlement in FY2016 3Q : Overview 決算概要 総括

Consolidated

連結

YOY

（\ 100 Million/億円） Non-consolidated

個別

YOY

FY2015 3Q

FY2016 3Q

前年同期比

FY2015 3Q

FY2016 3Q

前年同期比

2015 / 12月期 2016 / 12月期

Amounts Ratio

2015 / 12月期 2016 / 12月期

Amounts Ratio

Net sales

売上高

Operating income

営業利益 Ordinary income 経常利益

Net income attributable to

owners of the parent

22,423

25,146

2,723

12.1%

11,599

12,110

510

4.4%

1,700

2,094

393

23.1%

1,130

1,304

173

15.4%

1,708

2,103

395

23.2%

1,324

1,504

179

13.6%

増減額 増減率 増減額 増減率

親会社株主に帰属する

四半期純利益

Earnings per share

1株当たり四半期純利益

1,195

¥180.71

1,421

¥214.31

225

¥33.60

18.8%

18.6%

966

1,085

119

12.3%

Consolidated

連結

Change

（\ 100 Million/億円） Non-consolidated

個別

Change

Mar. 31,

2016

2016 / 3末

Dec. 31,

2016

2016 / 12末

前期末比

Amounts Ratio

Mar. 31,

2016

2016 / 3末

Dec. 31,

2016

2016 / 12末

前期末比

Amounts Ratio

Total assets

増減額 増減率 増減額 増減率

総資産

Net assets

32,578

34,525

1,947

6.0%

21,747

23,450

1,703

7.8%

純資産

11,819 12,480 660

5.6%

9,595

10,081

485 5.1%

Book-value per share

1株当たり純資産

¥1,762.97

¥1,858.68 ¥95.71

5.4%

Group companies

グループの概要

Consolidated subsidiaries increased by seven, equity-method affiliate companies increased by three, and non-consolidated subsidiaries decreased by one, for a total of 181 Group companies.

連結子会社が7社増加、持分法適用関連会社が3社増加、非連結子会社が1社減少し、 グループ全体で181社となりました。

Number of companies 企業数

Mar. 31, 2016

Dec. 31, 2016

Change

Notes

2016 / 3末

2016 / 12末

増減

備考

Parent company (Daiwa House Industry)

1

1

-

親会社（大和ハウス工業）

Consolidated subsidiaries

142

149

7

Included: 11 (5) ; Excluded: 4 (2)

連結子会社

増加 11社 (5) ; 減少 4社(2)

Equity-method affiliates

25

28

3

Included: 4 (2); Excluded: 1

持分法適用関連会社

増加 4社 (2) ; 減少 1社

Unconsolidated subsidiaries

2

1

-1

Included: 0 ; Excluded: 1

非連結子会社

増加 0社 ; 減少 1社

Affiliated companies not accounted for by equity method

2

2

-

持分法非適用関連会社

Total

172

181

9

計