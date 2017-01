Ｆ１＝ドイツＧＰでロズベルク優勝、小林は16位

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg (C) of Germany reacts next to Williams driver Valtteri Bottas (L) of Finland and his team mate Lewis Hamilton of Britain after winning the German F1 Grand Prix at the Hockenheim racing circuit, July 20, 2014.

Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT F1) - RTR3ZETQ