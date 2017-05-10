Fukuoka Financial Group Inc. - Financial Digest for FY2016 [1MB]

Financial Digest for Fiscal Year 2016, ended March 31, 2017
Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo, Fukuoka (code:8354)
URL: www.fukuoka-fg.com
Representative: Takashige Shibato, President
For Inquiry: Hiroshi Miyoshi, Executive Officer, Corporate Planning Division Date of General Meeting of Shareholders: June 29, 2017 (scheduled)
Payment date of cash dividends: June 30, 2017 (scheduled) Filing date of Financial Statements: June 29, 2017 (scheduled) Trading Accounts: Established
Supplementary Materials: Attached
IR Conference: Scheduled (for institutional investors, analysts)
Fukuoka Financial Group,Inc.
May 10, 2017
(Notes) 1. All of the disclosed figures are unaudited.
2. Amounts less than one million yen are omitted.
