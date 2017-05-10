Fukuoka Financial Group Inc. - Financial Digest for FY2016 [1MB]

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. Financial Digest for Fiscal Year 2016, ended March 31, 2017

Cosolidated Financial Highlights (from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017) Consolidated Operating Results (%:Changes from previous fiscal year)

Ordinary Income

Ordinary Profit

Net Income attributable to owners of the parent

FY2016

\Million

%

\Million

%

\Million

%

235,767

(0.4)

(34,441)

－

(54,300)

－

FY2015

236,707

3.8

71,426

17.5

44,718

22.2

(Note) Comprehensive income FY2016: \(54,410 million) [－%] FY2015: \43,138 million [(44.5)%]

Net Income per Share

Net Income per

Share (Diluted)

Return on Equity

Ordinary Profit on Total Assets

Ordinary Profit

on Ordinary Income

FY2016 FY2015

\

(63.22)

51.75

\

－

－

%

(7.3)

5.8

%

(0.2)

0.4

%

(14.6)

30.2

(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates FY2016: None FY2015: None

Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Total Net Assets

Own Capital Ratio

Net Assets per Share

FY2016

\Million

\Million

%

\

18,113,049

712,058

3.9

829.07

FY2015

16,406,109

784,691

4.7

902.50

(Reference) Own capital FY2016: \712,049 million FY2015: \784,652 million

(Note) Own Capital Ratio = (Total net assets - Noncontrolling interests ) / Total assets * 100 This ratio is not based on the public notification of the capital adequacy ratio.

Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Cash and Cash

Equivalents, end of period

FY2016

\Million

\Million

\Million

\Million

1,152,326

(86,273)

(20,696)

2,874,917

FY2015

315,044

(139,028)

(99,041)

1,829,586

Dividend Payment Dividends declared per Share

Total Dividends (Annual)

Dividends

Payout Ratio

(Consolidated)

Dividends on Net Assets (Consolidated)

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Fiscal Year

FY2015

－

－

\

\

－

－

\

\

\

\Million

%

%

6.50

6.50

13.00

11,165

25.1

1.5

FY2016

6.50

6.50

13.00

11,165

－

1.5

FY2017 (projection)

－

7.50

－

7.50

15.00

26.3

Consolidated Earnings Projections for Fiscal year 2017, (Year ending March 31, 2018) -0-

(%:Changes from corresponding period of previous fiscal year)

Ordinary Profit

Net Income attributable to

owners of the parent

Net Income per Share

Interim of FY2017

\Million

%

\Million

%

\

35,000

8.0

24,500

16.5

28.52

FY2017

70,000

－

49,000

－

57.05

Consolidated Financial Statements Consolidated Balance Sheets (millions of Yen)

Item

科目

(Japanese)

As of Mar 31, 2016

As of Mar 31, 2017

(Assets)

資産の部

1,838,148

2,880,599

Cash and due from banks

現金預け金

Call loans and bills bought

コールローン及び買入手形

9,317

500

Monetary claims bought

買入金銭債権

50,995

49,459

Trading assets

特定取引資産

1,824

1,701

Money held in trust

金銭の信託

3,000

10,697

Securities

有価証券

3,445,978

3,463,599

Loans and bills discounted

貸出金

10,706,710

11,428,299

Foreign exchanges

外国為替

7,979

10,352

Other assets

その他資産

105,743

127,348

Tangible fixed assets

有形固定資産

194,331

198,460

Intangible fixed assets

無形固定資産

115,965

15,220

Net defined benefit assets

退職給付に係る資産

1,290

12,671

Deferred tax assets

繰延税金資産

11,939

8,412

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

支払承諾見返

54,431

40,008

Allowance for loan losses

貸倒引当金

(141,546)

(134,282)

Total assets

資産の部合計

16,406,109

18,113,049

(Liabilities)

負債の部

12,619,816

13,207,675

Deposits

預金

Negotiable certificates of deposit

譲渡性預金

362,953

372,769

Call money and bills sold

コールマネー及び売渡手形

170,000

288,609

Payables under repurchase agreements

売現先勘定

56,340

100,949

Payables under securities lending transactions

債券貸借取引受入担保金

796,383

1,612,526

Trading liabilities

特定取引負債

0

0

Borrowed money

借用金

1,341,265

1,608,856

Foreign exchanges

外国為替

1,311

1,749

Short-term bonds payable

短期社債

5,000

5,000

Bonds payable

社債

40,000

30,000

Other liabilities

その他負債

141,951

102,499

Net defined benefit liability

退職給付に係る負債

1,506

899

Provision for losses on interest repayments

利息返還損失引当金

1,015

74

Provision for losses from reimbursement of inactive accounts

睡眠預金払戻損失引当金

6,127

6,219

Provision for contingent liabilities losses

その他の偶発損失引当金

68

8

Reserves under the special laws

特別法上の引当金

19

18

Deferred tax liabilities

繰延税金負債

200

97

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

再評価に係る繰延税金負債

23,028

23,028

Acceptances and guarantees

支払承諾

54,431

40,008

Total liabilities

負債の部合計

15,621,418

17,400,991

(Net assets)

純資産の部

124,799

124,799

Capital stock

資本金

Capital surplus

資本剰余金

103,611

94,156

Retained earnings

利益剰余金

407,652

344,527

Treasury stock

自己株式

(325)

(343)

Total shareholders' equity

株主資本合計

635,738

563,140

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

その他有価証券評価差額金

146,996

117,726

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

繰延ヘッジ損益

(34,847)

(12,660)

Revaluation reserve for land

土地再評価差額金

51,649

51,649

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

退職給付に係る調整累計額

(14,885)

(7,805)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

その他の包括利益累計額合計

148,913

148,909

Non-controlling interests

非支配株主持分

39

8

Total net assets

純資産の部合計

784,691

712,058

Total liabilities and net assets

負債及び純資産の部合計

16,406,109

18,113,049

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income (millions of Yen)

Item

科目

(Japanese)

FY2015

FY2016

Ordinary income:

Interest income

Interest on loans and discounts Interest and dividends on securities

Trust fees

Fees and commissions Trading income

Other operating income Other income

Ordinary expenses:

Interest expenses Interest on deposits

Fees and commissions payments Other operating expenses

General and administrative expenses

Other expenses

経常収益 資金運用収益

（うち貸出金利息）

（うち有価証券利息配当金）

信託報酬 役務取引等収益 特定取引収益

その他業務収益 その他経常収益

経常費用

資金調達費用

（うち預金利息） 役務取引等費用

その他業務費用 営業経費

その他経常費用

236,707

168,690

135,327

30,758

1

47,059

127

12,029

8,799

165,280

20,117

6,769

17,125

578

121,142

6,317

235,767

166,671

132,738

30,894

1

46,811

108

13,657

8,517

270,208

17,467

5,477

19,107

2,759

223,904

6,970

Ordinary profit (loss)

経常利益又は経常損失

71,426

(34,441)

Extraordinary income

Gain on disposal of noncurrent assets

Transfer from reserve for financial products transaction liabilities

Exｔraordinary loss

Loss on disposal of noncurrent assets Impairment loss

Other extraordinary loss

特別利益 固定資産処分益

金融商品取引責任準備金取崩額

特別損失 固定資産処分損 減損損失

その他の特別損失

7

7

0

2,068

739

1,329

―

37

36

1

1,152

384

262

506

Income (loss) before income taxes:

税金等調整前当期純利益又は 税金等調整前当期純損失

69,365

(35,557)

Current

Deferred

法人税、住民税及び事業税

法人税等調整額

11,417

12,723

12,448

6,401

Total income taxes

法人税等合計

24,141

18,849

Net income (loss)

当期純利益又は当期純損失

45,223

(54,406)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

非支配株主に帰属する当期純利益又は 非支配株主に帰属する当期純損失

505

(106)

Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益又は 親会社株主に帰属する当期純損失

44,718

(54,300)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (millions of Yen)

Item

科目

(Japanese)

FY2015

FY2016

Net income (loss)

当期純利益又は当期純損失

45,223

(54,406)

Other comprehensive income

その他の包括利益

(2,085)

(4)

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

その他有価証券評価差額金

44,126

(29,270)

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

繰延ヘッジ損益

(24,359)

22,186

Revaluation reserve for land

土地再評価差額金

1,212

―

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

退職給付に係る調整額

(23,064)

7,079

Total comprehensive income

包括利益

43,138

(54,410)

(Breakdown)

（内訳）

42,632

(54,304)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

親会社株主に係る包括利益

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

非支配株主に係る包括利益

505

(106)

