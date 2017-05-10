Fukuoka Financial Group Inc. - Financial Digest for FY2016 [1MB]

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. Financial Digest for Fiscal Year 2016, ended March 31, 2017
Cosolidated Financial Highlights (from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017) Consolidated Operating Results (%:Changes from previous fiscal year)
Ordinary Income
Ordinary Profit
Net Income attributable to owners of the parent
FY2016
\Million
%
\Million
%
\Million
%
235,767
(0.4)
(34,441)
－
(54,300)
－
FY2015
236,707
3.8
71,426
17.5
44,718
22.2
(Note) Comprehensive income FY2016: \(54,410 million) [－%] FY2015: \43,138 million [(44.5)%]
Net Income per Share
Net Income per
Share (Diluted)
Return on Equity
Ordinary Profit on Total Assets
Ordinary Profit
on Ordinary Income
FY2016 FY2015
\
(63.22)
51.75
\
－
－
%
(7.3)
5.8
%
(0.2)
0.4
%
(14.6)
30.2
(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates FY2016: None FY2015: None
Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Total Net Assets
Own Capital Ratio
Net Assets per Share
FY2016
\Million
\Million
%
\
18,113,049
712,058
3.9
829.07
FY2015
16,406,109
784,691
4.7
902.50
(Reference) Own capital FY2016: \712,049 million FY2015: \784,652 million
(Note) Own Capital Ratio = (Total net assets - Noncontrolling interests ) / Total assets * 100 This ratio is not based on the public notification of the capital adequacy ratio.
Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Cash and Cash
Equivalents, end of period
FY2016
\Million
\Million
\Million
\Million
1,152,326
(86,273)
(20,696)
2,874,917
FY2015
315,044
(139,028)
(99,041)
1,829,586
Dividend Payment Dividends declared per Share
Total Dividends (Annual)
Dividends
Payout Ratio
(Consolidated)
Dividends on Net Assets (Consolidated)
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Fiscal Year
FY2015
－
－
\
\
－
－
\
\
\
\Million
%
%
6.50
6.50
13.00
11,165
25.1
1.5
FY2016
6.50
6.50
13.00
11,165
－
1.5
FY2017 (projection)
－
7.50
－
7.50
15.00
26.3
Consolidated Earnings Projections for Fiscal year 2017, (Year ending March 31, 2018) -0-
(%:Changes from corresponding period of previous fiscal year)
Ordinary Profit
Net Income attributable to
owners of the parent
Net Income per Share
Interim of FY2017
\Million
%
\Million
%
\
35,000
8.0
24,500
16.5
28.52
FY2017
70,000
－
49,000
－
57.05
Consolidated Financial Statements Consolidated Balance Sheets (millions of Yen)
Item
科目
(Japanese)
As of Mar 31, 2016
As of Mar 31, 2017
(Assets)
資産の部
1,838,148
2,880,599
Cash and due from banks
現金預け金
Call loans and bills bought
コールローン及び買入手形
9,317
500
Monetary claims bought
買入金銭債権
50,995
49,459
Trading assets
特定取引資産
1,824
1,701
Money held in trust
金銭の信託
3,000
10,697
Securities
有価証券
3,445,978
3,463,599
Loans and bills discounted
貸出金
10,706,710
11,428,299
Foreign exchanges
外国為替
7,979
10,352
Other assets
その他資産
105,743
127,348
Tangible fixed assets
有形固定資産
194,331
198,460
Intangible fixed assets
無形固定資産
115,965
15,220
Net defined benefit assets
退職給付に係る資産
1,290
12,671
Deferred tax assets
繰延税金資産
11,939
8,412
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees
支払承諾見返
54,431
40,008
Allowance for loan losses
貸倒引当金
(141,546)
(134,282)
Total assets
資産の部合計
16,406,109
18,113,049
(Liabilities)
負債の部
12,619,816
13,207,675
Deposits
預金
Negotiable certificates of deposit
譲渡性預金
362,953
372,769
Call money and bills sold
コールマネー及び売渡手形
170,000
288,609
Payables under repurchase agreements
売現先勘定
56,340
100,949
Payables under securities lending transactions
債券貸借取引受入担保金
796,383
1,612,526
Trading liabilities
特定取引負債
0
0
Borrowed money
借用金
1,341,265
1,608,856
Foreign exchanges
外国為替
1,311
1,749
Short-term bonds payable
短期社債
5,000
5,000
Bonds payable
社債
40,000
30,000
Other liabilities
その他負債
141,951
102,499
Net defined benefit liability
退職給付に係る負債
1,506
899
Provision for losses on interest repayments
利息返還損失引当金
1,015
74
Provision for losses from reimbursement of inactive accounts
睡眠預金払戻損失引当金
6,127
6,219
Provision for contingent liabilities losses
その他の偶発損失引当金
68
8
Reserves under the special laws
特別法上の引当金
19
18
Deferred tax liabilities
繰延税金負債
200
97
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
再評価に係る繰延税金負債
23,028
23,028
Acceptances and guarantees
支払承諾
54,431
40,008
Total liabilities
負債の部合計
15,621,418
17,400,991
(Net assets)
純資産の部
124,799
124,799
Capital stock
資本金
Capital surplus
資本剰余金
103,611
94,156
Retained earnings
利益剰余金
407,652
344,527
Treasury stock
自己株式
(325)
(343)
Total shareholders' equity
株主資本合計
635,738
563,140
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
その他有価証券評価差額金
146,996
117,726
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
繰延ヘッジ損益
(34,847)
(12,660)
Revaluation reserve for land
土地再評価差額金
51,649
51,649
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
退職給付に係る調整累計額
(14,885)
(7,805)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
その他の包括利益累計額合計
148,913
148,909
Non-controlling interests
非支配株主持分
39
8
Total net assets
純資産の部合計
784,691
712,058
Total liabilities and net assets
負債及び純資産の部合計
16,406,109
18,113,049
Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income (millions of Yen)
Item
科目
(Japanese)
FY2015
FY2016
Ordinary income:
Interest income
Interest on loans and discounts Interest and dividends on securities
Trust fees
Fees and commissions Trading income
Other operating income Other income
Ordinary expenses:
Interest expenses Interest on deposits
Fees and commissions payments Other operating expenses
General and administrative expenses
Other expenses
経常収益 資金運用収益
（うち貸出金利息）
（うち有価証券利息配当金）
信託報酬 役務取引等収益 特定取引収益
その他業務収益 その他経常収益
経常費用
資金調達費用
（うち預金利息） 役務取引等費用
その他業務費用 営業経費
その他経常費用
236,707
168,690
135,327
30,758
1
47,059
127
12,029
8,799
165,280
20,117
6,769
17,125
578
121,142
6,317
235,767
166,671
132,738
30,894
1
46,811
108
13,657
8,517
270,208
17,467
5,477
19,107
2,759
223,904
6,970
Ordinary profit (loss)
経常利益又は経常損失
71,426
(34,441)
Extraordinary income
Gain on disposal of noncurrent assets
Transfer from reserve for financial products transaction liabilities
Exｔraordinary loss
Loss on disposal of noncurrent assets Impairment loss
Other extraordinary loss
特別利益 固定資産処分益
金融商品取引責任準備金取崩額
特別損失 固定資産処分損 減損損失
その他の特別損失
7
7
0
2,068
739
1,329
―
37
36
1
1,152
384
262
506
Income (loss) before income taxes:
税金等調整前当期純利益又は 税金等調整前当期純損失
69,365
(35,557)
Current
Deferred
法人税、住民税及び事業税
法人税等調整額
11,417
12,723
12,448
6,401
Total income taxes
法人税等合計
24,141
18,849
Net income (loss)
当期純利益又は当期純損失
45,223
(54,406)
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
非支配株主に帰属する当期純利益又は 非支配株主に帰属する当期純損失
505
(106)
Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益又は 親会社株主に帰属する当期純損失
44,718
(54,300)
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (millions of Yen)
Item
科目
(Japanese)
FY2015
FY2016
Net income (loss)
当期純利益又は当期純損失
45,223
(54,406)
Other comprehensive income
その他の包括利益
(2,085)
(4)
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
その他有価証券評価差額金
44,126
(29,270)
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
繰延ヘッジ損益
(24,359)
22,186
Revaluation reserve for land
土地再評価差額金
1,212
―
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
退職給付に係る調整額
(23,064)
7,079
Total comprehensive income
包括利益
43,138
(54,410)
(Breakdown)
（内訳）
42,632
(54,304)
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
親会社株主に係る包括利益
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
非支配株主に係る包括利益
505
(106)
