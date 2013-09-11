再送-〔ロイター調査〕韓国中銀は12日に金利据え置き、利上げは2014年後半との予想が優勢

(この記事は１０日に配信したものです。) ［ソウル １０日 ロイター］ - ロイター調査によると、韓国銀 行（中央銀行）は９月１２日の金融政策会合で政策金利を２．５％に据 え置くとの予想で対象アナリスト２２人が一致した。 結果発表は０１００ＧＭＴ（日本時間午前１０時）ごろの見通し。 ９月会合後、次の動きについては、回答した１９人中１６人が２０ １４年もしくは２０１５年の利上げを予想している。そのうちの１０人 は２０１４年下期の利上げを予想している。 １９人中３人は、最後の利下げが２０１３年末か来年初めに実施さ れると予想している。 １２日の政策金利（％）とその次の動きとその時期の各社予想は以 下の通り。 SEPT 12 NEXT MOVE TIMING Daewoo Securities 2.50 hike Q3 2014 Dongbu Securities 2.50 hike H2 2014 Eugene Investment & Securities 2.50 hike mid-2014 Hana Daetoo Securities 2.50 hike H2 2014 Hanwha Securities 2.50 hike H2 2014 HI Investment & Securities 2.50 hike Q3 2014 HMC Investment & Securities 2.50 hike H2 2014 HSBC 2.50 hike Q3 2014 Hyundai Securities 2.50 ~ ~ IM Investment & Securities 2.50 hike H2 2014 ING 2.50 ~ ~ KB Investment & Securities 2.50 hike H2 2014 Kiwoom Securities 2.50 hike 2015 Korea Investment & Securities 2.50 cut Q4 2013 LIG Investment & Securities 2.50 hike Q1 2014 NH Investment & Securities 2.50 hike 2015 Samsung Securities 2.50 ~ ~ Shinhan Investment Corp 2.50 cut 2015 Shinyoung Securities 2.50 hike Q2 2014 SK Securities 2.50 cut Q2 2014 Tong Yang Securities 2.50 hike 2015 Woori Investment & Securities 2.50 hike H2 2014 ~ no forecast