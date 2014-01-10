〔情報ＢＯＸ〕主要格付け会社による欧州ソブリン格付けの見直し日程

［１０日 ロイター］ - 欧州連合（ＥＵ）の新ルールにより、格付け会社はソブリ ン格付けの見直しを行う日程を事前に公表することが義務付けられた。スタンダード・ア ンド・プアーズ（Ｓ＆Ｐ）とムーディーズ、フィッチ、欧州で格付けを行うその他の格付 け会社が規制の対象となる。 ２０１４年の主な格付け見直しの日程は、以下の通り。 Date Country Agency Stance 10 Jan Portugal Moody's Stable 10 Jan Germany S&P Stable 17 Jan Ireland Moody's Stable 17 Jan Portugal S&P -ve watch 17 Jan Netherlands Fitch -ve 24 Jan France Moody's -ve 24 Jan UK Moody's Stable 24 Jan Germany Fitch Stable 07 Feb Finland Moody's Stable 14 Feb Italy Moody's -ve 14 Feb UK DBRS Stable 21 Feb Spain Moody's Stable 21 Feb Ireland Fitch Stable 21 Feb Austria Fitch Stable 28 Feb Germany Moody's -ve 28 Feb Austria Moody's -ve 28 Feb Belgium S&P -ve 07 Mar Netherlands Moody's -ve 07 Mar Belgium Moody's -ve 21 Mar Greece S&P Stable 21 Mar Belgium DBRS -ve 28 Mar Austria S&P Stable 28 Mar Ireland DBRS -ve 28 Mar Finland Fitch Stable 04 Apr Greece Moody's Stable 11 Apr Finland S&P Stable 11 Apr Portual Fitch -ve 11 Apr Italy DBRS -ve 11 Apr Spain DBRS -ve 11 Apr Germany DBRS Stable 25 Apr France S&P Stable 25 Apr Italy Fitch -ve 25 Apr Spain Fitch Stable 25 Apr Netherlands DBRS Stable 09 May Portugal Moody's Stable 09 May Portugal S&P -ve watch 16 May Ireland Moody's Stable 16 May Belgium Fitch Stable 16 May Finland DBRS Stable 23 May France Moody's -ve 23 May UK Moody's Stable 23 May Netherlands S&P Stable 23 May Spain S&P Stable 23 May Greece Fitch Stable 23 May Portugal DBRS -ve 30 May France DBRS Stable 06 Jun Finland Moody's Stable 06 Jun Ireland S&P +ve 06 Jun Italy S&P -ve 13 Jun Italy Moody's -ve 13 Jun UK S&P -ve 13 Jun UK Fitch Stable 13 Jun France Fitch Stable 13 Jun Austria DBRS Stable 20 Jun Spain Moody's Stable 27 Jun Germany Moody's -ve 27 Jun Austria Moody's -ve 04 Jul Netherlands Moody's -ve 04 Jul Belgium Moody's -ve 11 Jul Germany S&P Stable 11 Jul Netherlands Fitch -ve 11 Jul Greece DBRS -ve 18 Jul Germany Fitch Stable 18 Jul UK DBRS Stable 25 Jul Belgium S&P -ve 01 Aug Greece Moody's Stable 15 Feb Austria Fitch Stable 15 Aug Ireland Fitch Stable 05 Sep Portugal Moody's Stable 12 Sep Ireland Moody's Stable 12 Sep Greece S&P Stable 19 Sep France Moody's -ve 19 Sep UK Moody's Stable 19 Sep Belgium DBRS -ve 26 Sep Austria S&P Stable 26 Sep Finland Fitch Stable 26 Sep Ireland DBRS -ve 26 Sep Germany DBRS Stable 03 Oct Finland Moody's Stable 10 Oct Italy Moody's -ve 10 Oct Finland S&P Stable 10 Oct France S&P Stable 10 Oct Portual Fitch -ve 10 Oct Spain DBRS -ve 10 Oct Italy DBRS -ve 10 Oct Netherlands DBRS Stable 17 Oct Spain Moody's Stable 24 Oct Germany Moody's -ve 24 Oct Austria Moody's -ve 24 Oct Italy Fitch -ve 24 Oct Spain Fitch Stable 31 Oct Netherlands Moody's -ve 07 Nov Belgium Moody's -ve 07 Nov Portugal S&P -ve watch 07 Nov France DBRS Stable 07 Nov Finland DBRS Stable 14 Nov Spain S&P Stable 21 Nov Netherlands S&P Stable 21 Nov Belgium Fitch Stable 21 Nov Greece Fitch Stable 21 Nov Portugal DBRS -ve 28 Nov Greece Moody's Stable 28 Nov Austria DBRS Stable 05 Dec Ireland S&P +ve 05 Dec Italy S&P -ve 12 Dec UK S&P -ve 12 Dec UK Fitch Stable 12 Dec France Fitch Stable 12 Dec Greece DBRS -ve