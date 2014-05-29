〔情報ＢＯＸ〕主要格付け会社による欧州ソブリン格付けの見直し日程

Markets |
［ロンドン ２８日 ロイター］ - 年内の主な格付け見直しの日程は、以下の通り 。欧州連合（ＥＵ）の新ルールにより、格付け会社はソブリン格付けの見直しを行う日程 を事前に公表することが義務付けられている。 Date Country Agency Rating/Stance 30 May France DBRS AAA Stable 06 Jun Finland Moody's Aaa Stable 06 Jun Ireland S&P BBB+ +ve 06 Jun Italy S&P BBB -ve 13 Jun Italy Moody's Baa2 Stable 13 Jun UK S&P AA+ -ve 13 Jun UK Fitch AA+ Stable 13 Jun France Fitch AA+ Stable 13 Jun Austria DBRS AAA Stable 20 Jun Spain Moody's Baa2 +ve 27 Jun Germany Moody's Aaa Stable 27 Jun Austria Moody's Aaa Stable 04 Jul Netherlands Moody's Aaa Stable 04 Jul Belgium Moody's Aa3 Stable 11 Jul Germany S&P AAA Stable 11 Jul Netherlands Fitch AAA -ve 11 Jul Greece DBRS CCC+ -ve 18 Jul Germany Fitch AAA Stable 18 Jul UK DBRS AAA Stable 25 Jul Belgium S&P AA -ve 01 Aug Greece Moody's Caa3 Stable 15 Feb Austria Fitch AAA Stable 15 Aug Ireland Fitch BBB+ Stable 05 Sep Portugal Moody's Ba2 -ve 12 Sep Ireland Moody's Baa1 Stable 12 Sep Greece S&P B- Stable 19 Sep France Moody's Aa1 -ve 19 Sep UK Moody's Aa1 Stable 19 Sep Belgium DBRS -ve 26 Sep Austria S&P AA+ Stable 26 Sep Finland Fitch AAA Stable 26 Sep Ireland DBRS A- Stable 26 Sep Germany DBRS AAA Stable 03 Oct Finland Moody's Aaa Stable 10 Oct Italy Moody's Baa2 Stable 10 Oct Finland S&P AAA -ve 10 Oct France S&P AA Stable 10 Oct Portual Fitch BB+ +ve 10 Oct Spain DBRS A- -ve 10 Oct Italy DBRS A- -ve 10 Oct Netherlands DBRS AAA Stable 17 Oct Spain Moody's Baa2 +ve 24 Oct Germany Moody's Aaa Stable 24 Oct Austria Moody's Aaa Stable 24 Oct Italy Fitch BBB+ Stable 24 Oct Spain Fitch BBB+ Stable 31 Oct Netherlands Moody's Aaa Stable 07 Nov Belgium Moody's Aa3 Stable 07 Nov Portugal S&P BB Stable 07 Nov France DBRS AAA Stable 07 Nov Finland DBRS AAA Stable 14 Nov Spain S&P BBB Stable 21 Nov Netherlands S&P AA+ Stable 21 Nov Belgium Fitch AA Stable 21 Nov Greece Fitch B Stable 21 Nov Portugal DBRS BBB- Stable 28 Nov Greece Moody's Caa3 Stable 28 Nov Austria DBRS AAA Stable 05 Dec Ireland S&P BBB+ +ve 05 Dec Italy S&P BBB -ve 12 Dec UK S&P AA+ -ve 12 Dec UK Fitch AA+ Stable 12 Dec France Fitch AA+ Stable 12 Dec Greece DBRS CCC+ -ve
