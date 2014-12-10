フィッチ、日本の保険9社とアフラックを格下げ方向で見直し

［東京／香港 １０日 ロイター］ - 格付け機関フィッチ・レーティングスは１０ 日、日本の保険会社９社と米保険会社アフラックの計１０社を格下げ方向で見直す、格付 けウォッチ・ネガティブに指定したことを明らかにした。 日本の９社は、第一生命保険 、大同生命、明治安田生命保険、三井住友海上 火災保険、日本生命保険、損保ジャパン日本興亜ホールディングス 、住友生命保 険、太陽生命保険、東京海上ホールディングス 。 フィッチは９日、日本の発行体デフォルト格付け（ＩＤＲ）「Ａプラス」をウォッチ ネガティブに指定した。 ９社は現在、日本のＩＤＲと同格、ないしそれより高い格付けとなっている。 FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has placed the following ratings on RWN: The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited -IFS Rating of 'A+'; -Long-Term IDR of 'A'; -Rating on USD1.3bn cumulative perpetual subordinated notes of 'BBB+' -Rating on USD1bn cumulative perpetual subordinated notes of 'BBB+' Daido Life Insurance Company -IFS Rating of 'A+' Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company -IFS Rating of 'A+' Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited -IFS Rating of 'A+'; -Long-Term IDR of 'A+'; -Rating on USD1.3bn subordinated notes due 2072 of 'A-' Nippon Life Insurance Company -IFS Rating of 'A+'; -Long-Term IDR of 'A'; -Rating on USD2bn subordinated notes due 2042 of 'BBB+' -Rating on USD2.25bn subordinated notes due 2044 of 'BBB+' Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. -IFS Rating of 'A+' -Long-Term IDR of 'A+'; -Rating on USD1.4bn subordinated notes due 2073 of 'A-' Sumitomo Life Insurance Company -IFS Rating of 'A+'; -Long-Term IDR of 'A'; -Rating on USD1bn subordinated notes due 2073 of 'BBB+' Taiyo Life Insurance Company -IFS rating of 'A+' Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. -IFS Rating of 'AA-' Aflac, Inc. - Long-Term IDR of 'A'; -Rating on 3.625% USD750m senior notes due November 2024 of 'A-'; - Rating on 3.65% USD700m senior notes due June 2023 of 'A-'; - Rating on 2.26% Uridashi notes due September 2016 of 'A-'; - Rating on 1.84% Samurai notes due July 2016 of 'A-'; - Rating on 8.5% USD850m senior notes due 15 May, 2019 of 'A-'; - Rating on 6.9% USD400m senior notes due 17 December 2039 of 'A-'. - Rating on 3.45% USD300m senior notes due 15 August 2015 of 'A-'; - Rating on 6.45% USD450m senior notes due 15 August 2040 of 'A-'; - Rating on 2.65% USD650m senior notes due 15 February 2017 of 'A-'; - Rating on 4% USD350m senior notes due 15 February 2022 of 'A-'; - Rating on 5.5% USD500m junior subordinated debentures due 15 September 2052 of 'BBB'. American Family Life Assurance Co. of Columbus American Family Life Assurance Co. of New York Aflac Japan -IFS Rating of 'AA-'