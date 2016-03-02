アジア通貨動向（2日）＝リンギ・ルピア・ウォン・台湾ドルが上昇

［２日 ロイター］ - ０１５７ＧＭＴ（日本時間午前１０時５７分）現在のアジア 新興国通貨の対米ドル相場は以下の通り。 ＊Previous dayは各通貨のオンショア市場引け値。ただし円とシンガポールドルは前 日ＮＹ市場引け値。 韓国ウォンの前営業日の数字は２月２９日のもの。 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.01 114.01 -0.00 Sing dlr 1.4013 1.4005 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 33.112 33.436 +0.98 Korean won* 1234.20 1236.70 +0.20 Baht 35.62 35.63 +0.01 Peso 47.28 47.35 +0.15 Rupiah 13315.00 13345.00 +0.23 Rupee 67.86 67.86 +0.00 Ringgit 4.1560 4.1720 +0.38 Yuan 6.5520 6.5536 +0.02 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 114.01 120.30 +5.52 Sing dlr 1.4013 1.4177 +1.17 Taiwan dlr 33.112 33.066 -0.14 Korean won 1234.20 1172.50 -5.00 Baht 35.62 36.00 +1.07 Peso 47.28 47.06 -0.47 Rupiah 13315.00 13785.00 +3.53 Rupee 67.86 66.15 -2.51 Ringgit 4.1560 4.2935 +3.31 Yuan 6.5520 6.4936 -0.89 -------------------------------------------- *Previous closing level for the won is from Feb. 29. South Korean markets were closed on March 1 for a public holiday.