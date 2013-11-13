独賢人委、成長率予想は2013年0.4％・14年1.6％＝年次報告書

Markets |
［ベルリン １３日 ロイター］ - ドイツ政府の経済諮問委員会 （５賢人委員会）は１３日、独経済成長率予想について、２０１３年を ０．４％、１４年を１．６％とする年次報告書を公表した。 主要な経済指標の見通しは以下の通り（前年比％） 2013 2014 Gross domestic product (GDP) 0.4 1.6 Plant, equipment investment -2.6 6.2 Construction investment -0.2 4.1 Private consumption 1.0 1.4 State spending 0.9 1.1 Exports (contribution to growth) 0.2 5.2 Imports (contribution to growth) 1.0 6.3 Number of employed (in millions) 41.86 42.11 Number of registered jobless (in 2.95 2.95 millions) Unemployment rate 6.9 6.8 Consumer prices 1.5 1.9
