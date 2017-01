TABLE-Nippon Prologis Reit -6 MTH results

Jan 19 (Reuters) Nippon Prologis Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Nov 30, 2014 ended May 31, 2014 to May 31, 2015 to Nov 30, 2015

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 13.44 12.69 14.22 14.38

(+5.9 pct ) (+25.5 pct ) (+5.8 pct ) (+1.1 pct ) Operating 6.57 6.32 6.89 6.91

(+4.0 pct ) (+12.4 pct ) (+4.8 pct ) (+0.3 pct ) Recurring 5.44 5.19 5.84 5.87

(+4.9 pct ) (+11.7 pct ) (+7.4 pct ) (+0.5 pct ) Net 5.47 5.19 5.87 5.87

(+5.6 pct ) (+11.7 pct ) (+7.3 pct ) (-0.1 pct ) EPS 3,355 yen 3,320 yen 3,393 yen 3,389 yen Div 3,163 yen 3,316 yen 3,393 yen 3,389 yen