TABLE-Heiwa Real Estate Reit -6 MTH results

Jan 21 (Reuters) Heiwa Real Estate Reit Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Nov 30, 2014 ended May 31, 2014 to May 31, 2015 to Nov 30, 2015

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.05 5.06 5.39 5.39

(-0.1 pct ) (+9.6 pct ) (+6.8 pct ) (-0.1 pct ) Operating 2.15 2.17 2.30 2.27

(-0.9 pct ) (+8.2 pct ) (+7.0 pct ) (-1.3 pct ) Recurring 1.50 1.45 1.66 1.63

(+3.9 pct ) (+8.2 pct ) (+10.4 pct ) (-1.8 pct ) Net 1.50 1.44 1.66 1.63

(+3.9 pct ) (+8.2 pct ) (+10.4 pct ) (-1.8 pct ) EPS 1,703 yen 1,653 yen 1,742 yen 1,711 yen Div 1,703 yen 1,670 yen 1,742 yen 1,711 yen