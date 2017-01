TABLE-Daiwa Office Investment -6 MTH results

Jan 23 (Reuters) Daiwa Office Investment Corp. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Nov 30, 2014 ended May 31, 2014 to May 31, 2015

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 9.76 8.59 10.22

(+13.7 pct ) (+1.8 pct ) (+4.7 pct ) Operating 4.44 3.76 4.68

(+18.0 pct ) (+2.3 pct ) (+5.4 pct ) Recurring 3.64 3.01 3.91

(+21.2 pct ) (+1.7 pct ) (+7.4 pct ) Net 3.64 3.02 3.88

(+20.7 pct ) (+1.9 pct ) (+6.7 pct ) EPS 8,414 yen 7,620 yen 8,808 yen Div 8,256 yen 7,621 yen 8,700 yen