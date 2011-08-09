〔ポイント分析〕米ＦＯＭＣは景気判断を下方修正、追加措置の可能性も示唆

［シカゴ ９日 ロイター］ 米連邦準備理事会（ＦＲＢ）は、９日の連邦公開市場委員会（ＦＯＭＣ）で、米経済と労働市場の回復見通しを下方修正し、異例の低金利を少なくとも２年間維持する方針を示した。

低金利維持に３人が反対するなか、景気がさらに悪化すれば追加措置を講じる用意があることも示唆した。

以下は今回と前回（６月）のＦＯＭＣ声明文主要部分の比較と検証。

●６月声明：ＦＯＭＣは、ＦＦ金利を長期間異例に低水準とすることが正当化される可能性が高いと引き続き予想している。（The Committee continues to anticipate that economic conditions...are likely to warrant exceptionally low levels for the federal funds rate for an extended period.）

●８月声明：ＦＯＭＣは現在、少なくとも２０１３年半ばまで、ＦＦ金利を異例に低水準とすることが正当化される可能性が高いと予想している。

ＦＯＭＣは、物価安定の文脈の中での一段と強い景気回復を促進するために利用可能な政策手段について協議した。必要に応じてこれらの政策手段を実施する用意がある。

（The Committee currently anticipates that economic conditions...are likely to warrant exceptionally low levels for the federal funds rate at least through mid-2013...The Committee discussed the range of policy tools available to promote a stronger economic recovery in a context of price stability...and is prepared to employ these tools as appropriate）

ポイント：低金利を長期化させる方針を明らかにし、経済と低金利を早すぎる時期に切り離すことへの懸念の払しょくにつとめた。反対票を投じた３人は、今年中にも引き締めの必要が生じる可能性を指摘。これが追加支援措置を打ち出すことに歯止めをかけた可能性も。

●６月声明：景気回復は緩やかなペースで継続しているものの、ペースはＦＯＭＣの予想より幾分緩慢となっていることを示している。（the economic recovery is continuing at a moderate pace, though

somewhat more slowly than the Committee had expected.）

●８月声明：年初からの経済成長はＦＯＭＣが予想したよりもかなり遅い（Economic growth so far this year has been considerably slower than the Committee had expected）

ポイント：経済指標からみて、上半期の成長が当初予想よりも弱いことを確認。

●６月声明：このところの労働市場の指標は予想より弱くなっている。回復ペースの鈍化は、一時的とみられる要因を一部反映している。（Recent labor market indicators have been weaker than anticipated. The slower pace of the recovery reflects in part factors that are likely to be temporary）

●８月声明：指標はここ数カ月、全般的な労働市場の状況が悪化したことを示唆しており、失業率は上昇した。

一時的な要因は、このところの経済活動の低下には部分的にしか寄与しなかったもようだ（Indicators suggest a deterioration in overall labor market conditions in recent months, and the unemployment rate has moved up...Temporary factors...appear to account for only some of the recent weakness in economic activity.）

ポイント：もはや労働市場の悪化と改善が短期的なものとは確信していないことを示唆。

●６月声明：インフレはこのところ加速したが、長期的インフレ見通しは引き続き安定している。

ＦＯＭＣの責務に整合的と見なされる水準、もしくはそれを下回る水準に低下すると予想している。（Inflation has picked up in recent months... However, longer-term inflation expectations have remained stable....

"The Committee anticipates that inflation will subside to levels at or below those consistent with the Committee's dual mandate....）

●８月声明：インフレは今年に入ってから加速していた。より最近では、エネルギー、および一部商品の価格がこれまでの高値から下落したことを受け、インフレは緩やかになった。長期的なインフレ期待は引き続き安定している。

インフレ率は向こう数四半期にわたり、ＦＯＭＣの責務に整合的と見なされる水準、もしくはそれを下回る水準に落ち着くと予想している

（Inflation picked up earlier in the year... More recently, inflation has moderated as prices of energy and some commodities have declined from their earlier peaks. Longer-term inflation expectations have remained stable.....

"The Committee also anticipates that inflation will settle, over coming quarters, at levels at or below those consistent with the Committee's dual mandate....）

ポイント：経済指標がインフレは低下するとのＦＲＢの見方を裏付け、引き締め政策への圧力を緩和していると指摘。

●６月声明：回復ペースは向こう数四半期で加速し、失業率はＦＯＭＣが２つの責務に整合するとみなす水準に向かって再び徐々に低下し始めると予想している。（The Committee expects the pace of recovery to pick up over coming quarters and the unemployment rate to resume its gradual decline toward levels that the Committee judges to be consistent with its dual mandate.）

●８月声明：回復ペースは前回会合時点での予想よりも向こう数四半期にわたり幾分遅くなると予想しており、失業率はＦＯＭＣが２つの責務に整合するとみなす水準に向かって緩慢にしか低下しないと予測している。

さらに、景気見通しに対する下方リスクは増大した。（The Committee now expects a somewhat slower pace of recovery over coming quarters than it did at the time of the previous meeting and anticipates that the unemployment rate will decline only gradually toward levels that the Committee judges to be consistent with its dual mandate...Moreover, downside risks to the economic outlook have increased..）

ポイント：雇用改善ペースがより緩慢になっており、インフレの脅威の後退とともに、より長期間低金利を維持する余地があることを示唆。