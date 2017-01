仏イリアド、Ｔモバイル買収で決定期限を10月中旬に設定＝関係筋

The logo of French low-cost telecoms provider Iliad is pictured during the company 2013 annual results presentation in Paris March 10, 2014. Shares in French low-cost telecoms provider Iliad rose as much as 15 percent on Monday after it posted a strong rise in sales and...

Reuters/Jacky Naegelen (FRANCE - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS LOGO) - RTR3GFMP