JAFCO Co. Ltd. - 2017 FACT BOOK（PDF：893KB）

2 0 1 7

FACT BOO K

運用資産

01

Assets under Management

要約連結貸借対照表/連結キャッシュ・フロー計算書

02 Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheets/ Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

要約連結損益計算書

03

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Income

投資価値の指標

05

Value Indicators

投資およびEXIT

07

Investments and Exits

株式データ

11

Stock Data

会社概要

12

Corporate Proile

運用資産 Assets under Management

JAFCO Group + Funds

2017年3月末現在 As of March 31, 2017

総投資残高（P9参照）

ファンド投資残高

合計

十億円/￥billion

ジャフコ 直接投資

Direct investment by JAFCO 5.4

ジャフコ持分

JAFCO's interests in funds 45.5

出資者持分

Other investors' interests in funds 68.7

ファンド保有現預金等

Cash in funds 33.9

ファンド未払込金額

ジャフコ含み益等

＊数値は四捨五入して表示しております。

Figures are rounded to the nearest decimal place.

ジャフコ持分現預金 ジャフコ持分ファンド未払込金額

Cash in funds（JAFCO's interest） 9.4 Uncalled Commitments of funds（JAFCO's interest） 19.4

ジャフコ営業投資有価証券残高

Total operational investment securities on JAFCO's interests 62.3

営業投資有価証券残高内訳 Breakdown of Total Operational Investment Securities

運用ファンドの状況 Funds under Management コミットメント額

Total commitments

純資産額と分配額

Net assets and distributions

百万円 ￥million 12.03 13.03 14.03 15.03 16.03 17.03

十億円/￥billion 十億円/￥billion

上場 Listed 8,120 11,760 46,422 21,519 9,780 14,601

600

500

400

300

合計 Total 76,583 81,880 111,449 78,785 60,644 62,274

400

300

200

420.6

66.0

354.6

432.9

169.6

17.9

245.5

434.8

116.5

60.1

258.2

200

100

0

15.03 16.03

17.03

15.03 16.03

17.03

＊運用ファンドへのジャフコ出資比率：15.03 37.6％ ,16.03 38.5％ ,17.03 36.6％ JAFCOʼs share in operating funds：15.03 37.6％ ,16.03 38.5％ ,17.03 36.6％

1 JAFCO CO., LTD. 2017

要約連結貸借対照表 Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheets （ JAFCO 持分のみ JAFCO's Interests ）

百万円 ￥million； 構成比 Percentage of Total 06.03 07.03 08.03 09.03 10.03 11.03 12.03 13.03 14.03 15.03 16.03 17.03

資産の部 Assets

連結キャッシュ・フロー計算書 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow （ JAFCO 持分のみ JAFCO's Interests ）

JAFCO CO., LTD. 2017 2

要約連結損益計算書 Summary of Consolidated Statements of Income （ JAFCO 持分のみ JAFCO's Interests ）

＊：2016年3月期から、「企業結合に関する会計基準」等を適用し、「当期純利益」を「親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益」としております。

From FY2016, JAFCO has adopted the " Accounting Standards for Business Combinations". As a result, Net income is defined as Profit (loss) attributable to JAFCO Co., Ltd. stockholders.

【PL勘定科目の説明 Explanation of Statements of Income Line Items】