JAFCO Co. Ltd. - 2017 FACT BOOK（PDF：893KB）

2 0 1 7
FACT BOO K
運用資産
01
Assets under Management
要約連結貸借対照表/連結キャッシュ・フロー計算書
02 Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheets/ Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
要約連結損益計算書
03
Summary of Consolidated Statements of Income
投資価値の指標
05
Value Indicators
投資およびEXIT
07
Investments and Exits
株式データ
11
Stock Data
会社概要
12
Corporate Proile
運用資産 Assets under Management
JAFCO Group + Funds
2017年3月末現在 As of March 31, 2017
総投資残高（P9参照）
ファンド投資残高
合計
十億円/￥billion
ジャフコ 直接投資
Direct investment by JAFCO 5.4
ジャフコ持分
JAFCO's interests in funds 45.5
出資者持分
Other investors' interests in funds 68.7
ファンド保有現預金等
Cash in funds 33.9
ファンド未払込金額
ジャフコ含み益等
＊数値は四捨五入して表示しております。
Figures are rounded to the nearest decimal place.
ジャフコ持分現預金 ジャフコ持分ファンド未払込金額
Cash in funds（JAFCO's interest） 9.4 Uncalled Commitments of funds（JAFCO's interest） 19.4
ジャフコ営業投資有価証券残高
Total operational investment securities on JAFCO's interests 62.3
営業投資有価証券残高内訳 Breakdown of Total Operational Investment Securities
運用ファンドの状況 Funds under Management コミットメント額
Total commitments
純資産額と分配額
Net assets and distributions
百万円 ￥million 12.03 13.03 14.03 15.03 16.03 17.03
十億円/￥billion 十億円/￥billion
上場 Listed 8,120 11,760 46,422 21,519 9,780 14,601
600
500
400
300
合計 Total 76,583 81,880 111,449 78,785 60,644 62,274
400
300
200
420.6
66.0
354.6
432.9
169.6
17.9
245.5
434.8
116.5
60.1
258.2
200
100
0
15.03 16.03
17.03
15.03 16.03
17.03
＊運用ファンドへのジャフコ出資比率：15.03 37.6％ ,16.03 38.5％ ,17.03 36.6％ JAFCOʼs share in operating funds：15.03 37.6％ ,16.03 38.5％ ,17.03 36.6％
1 JAFCO CO., LTD. 2017
要約連結貸借対照表 Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheets （ JAFCO 持分のみ JAFCO's Interests ）
百万円 ￥million； 構成比 Percentage of Total 06.03 07.03 08.03 09.03 10.03 11.03 12.03 13.03 14.03 15.03 16.03 17.03
資産の部 Assets
連結キャッシュ・フロー計算書 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow （ JAFCO 持分のみ JAFCO's Interests ）
JAFCO CO., LTD. 2017 2
要約連結損益計算書 Summary of Consolidated Statements of Income （ JAFCO 持分のみ JAFCO's Interests ）
＊：2016年3月期から、「企業結合に関する会計基準」等を適用し、「当期純利益」を「親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益」としております。
From FY2016, JAFCO has adopted the " Accounting Standards for Business Combinations". As a result, Net income is defined as Profit (loss) attributable to JAFCO Co., Ltd. stockholders.
【PL勘定科目の説明 Explanation of Statements of Income Line Items】
