JAFCO Co. Ltd. - 2017 FACT BOOK（PDF：893KB）

2 0 1 7

FACT BOO K

運用資産

01

Assets under Management

要約連結貸借対照表/連結キャッシュ・フロー計算書

02 Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheets/ Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

要約連結損益計算書

03

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Income

投資価値の指標

05

Value Indicators

投資およびEXIT

07

Investments and Exits

株式データ

11

Stock Data

会社概要

12

Corporate Proile

運用資産 Assets under Management

JAFCO Group + Funds

2017年3月末現在 As of March 31, 2017

総投資残高（P9参照）

Total investment balance (Refer to P.9) 119.6 ファンド投資残高

Investment balance of funds 114.2 合計

Total 91.4 十億円/￥billion

ジャフコ 直接投資

Direct investment by JAFCO 5.4

ジャフコ持分

JAFCO's interests in funds 45.5

出資者持分

Other investors' interests in funds 68.7

ファンド保有現預金等

Cash in funds 33.9

ファンド未払込金額

Uncalled commitments to funds 57.5 ジャフコ含み益等

Unrealized capital gains on listed stock 11.4 ＊数値は四捨五入して表示しております。

Figures are rounded to the nearest decimal place.

ジャフコ持分現預金 ジャフコ持分ファンド未払込金額

Cash in funds（JAFCO's interest） 9.4 Uncalled Commitments of funds（JAFCO's interest） 19.4

ジャフコ営業投資有価証券残高

Total operational investment securities on JAFCO's interests 62.3

営業投資有価証券残高内訳 Breakdown of Total Operational Investment Securities

運用ファンドの状況 Funds under Managementコミットメント額

Total commitments

純資産額と分配額

Net assets and distributions

百万円 ￥million 12.03 13.03 14.03 15.03 16.03 17.03

十億円/￥billion 十億円/￥billion

未上場 Unlisted

63,085

65,159

60,538

53,767

48,215

45,589

小計 Subtotal

71,205

76,920

106,961

75,287

57,996

60,190

他社ファンドへの出資

Investments in other funds 5,377

4,960

4,488

3,498

2,648

2,084

上場 Listed 8,120 11,760 46,422 21,519 9,780 14,601

600

500

延長中/Extended

新規募集/Newly raised

運用中/Under management

当期分配金/Distribution

純資産額/Net assets

126.5

69.5

34.3

162.1

139.8

109.5

400

300

合計 Total 76,583 81,880 111,449 78,785 60,644 62,274

400

300

200

420.6

66.0

354.6

432.9

169.6

17.9

245.5

434.8

116.5

60.1

258.2

200

100

0

15.03 16.03

17.03

15.03 16.03

17.03

＊運用ファンドへのジャフコ出資比率：15.03 37.6％ ,16.03 38.5％ ,17.03 36.6％ JAFCOʼs share in operating funds：15.03 37.6％ ,16.03 38.5％ ,17.03 36.6％

1 JAFCO CO., LTD. 2017

要約連結貸借対照表 Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheets （ JAFCO 持分のみ JAFCO's Interests ）

百万円 ￥million； 構成比 Percentage of Total 06.03 07.03 08.03 09.03 10.03 11.03 12.03 13.03 14.03 15.03 16.03 17.03

資産の部 Assets

流動資産 Current assets

132,273 68.5

125,262 64.6

124,651 70.0

105,063 74.8

94,229 67.8

94,094 70.5

101,668 74.9

123,875 75.5

167,198 75.9

167,369 70.0

148,370 69.3

158,549 66.6

現預金／有価証券 Cash and deposits / Securities

28,991

26,729

30,574

36,613

32,571

27,919

43,028

59,563

72,290

101,895

99,302

107,179

営業投資有価証券 Operational investment securities

122,082

115,103

98,305

93,218

88,155

87,896

76,583

81,880

111,449

78,785

60,644

62,274

投資損失引当金 Investment loss reserves

(21,191)

(19,388)

(21,028)

(30,094)

(33,462)

(28,163)

(19,701)

(18,843)

(18,788)

(15,757)

(15,176)

(12,332)

固定資産 Non-current assets

60,840 31.5

68,764 35.4

53,510 30.0

35,409 25.2

44,691 32.2

39,346 29.5

34,141 25.1

40,246 24.5

52,969 24.1

71,666 30.0

65,875 30.7

79,352 33.4

資産合計 Total assets

193,114 100.0

194,027 100.0

178,161 100.0

140,473 100.0

138,920 100.0

133,441 100.0

135,810 100.0

164,122 100.0

220,167 100.0

239,035 100.0

214,245 100.0

237,902 100.0

負債及び純資産の部 Liabilities and Net Assets

流動負債 Current liabilities

21,363

11.0

17,300

8.9

19,402

10.9

24,933

17.7

24,501

17.6

16,443

12.3

12,303

9.1

26,763

16.3

32,971

15.0

27,962

11.7

4,850

2.3

9,371

3.9

短期借入金等 Short-term loans payable

－

－

－

4,000

4,000

－

－

－

－

－

－

－

1年内償還予定の社債 Current portion of bonds

－

－

－

－

－

－

－

15,000

－

8,000

－

2,000

1年内返済予定の長期借入金 Current portion of long-term loans payable

17,374

11,850

13,325

18,670

18,008

14,095

8,434

3,915

4,100

3,060

1,724

1,343

固定負債 Non-current liabilities

21,368

11.1

30,579

15.8

25,546

14.3

23,826

17.0

22,014

15.8

28,170

21.1

25,203

18.6

24,822

15.1

27,848

12.6

22,948

9.6

19,893

9.3

20,675

8.7

社債 Bonds payable

－

－

－

－

－

15,000

15,000

10,000

10,000

2,000

2,000

－

長期借入金 Long-term loans payable

10,056

13,168

14,183

19,848

14,273

7,487

4,145

6,636

4,120

2,301

1,978

977

負債合計 Total liabilities

42,731

22.1

47,880

24.7

44,948

25.2

48,760

34.7

46,516

33.5

44,614

33.4

37,506

27.6

51,586

31.4

60,820

27.6

50,910

21.3

24,744

11.5

30,046

12.6

純資産 Total net assets

150,383

77.9

146,146

75.3

133,212

74.8

91,713

65.3

92,404

66.5

88,827

66.6

98,303

72.4

112,535

68.6

159,347

72.4

188,125

78.7

189,501

88.5

207,855

87.4

株主資本 Total shareholders' equity

113,062

109,873

115,169

85,862

81,466

81,576

86,573

91,897

108,136

134,734

147,313

153,949

その他有価証券評価差額金 Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

37,568

36,309

19,247

7,228

12,862

9,842

14,799

22,619

52,098

52,672

41,989

53,771

負債純資産合計 Total liabilities and net assets

193,114

100.0

194,027

100.0

178,161

100.0

140,473

100.0

138,920

100.0

133,441

100.0

135,810

100.0

164,122

100.0

220,167

100.0

239,035

100.0

214,245

100.0

237,902

100.0

自己資本比率 Equity ratio (%)

77.9

75.3

74.6

65.1

66.3

66.3

72.3

68.6

72.4

78.7

88.5

87.4

連結キャッシュ・フロー計算書 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow （ JAFCO 持分のみ JAFCO's Interests ）

百万円 ￥million

06.03

07.03

08.03

09.03

10.03

11.03

12.03

13.03

14.03

15.03

16.03

17.03

営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

13,002

12,639

4,723

3,949

5,151

(2,101)

6,859

8,476

30,153

28,822

12,788

15,117

投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

74

(95)

(197)

(382)

(161)

15

15,971

(4,623)

2,550

(5,744)

11,768

(1,580)

財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

Net cash provided by (used in) inancing activities

(7,243)

(14,827)

145

2,675

(8,455)

(1,977)

(10,119)

6,816

(18,442)

(3,970)

(14,092)

(5,817)

現金及び現金同等物の期末残高 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of year

28,991

26,729

30,574

36,613

32,571

27,919

41,028

53,063

68,290

89,895

99,302

107,179

（内、ファンド出資持分） JAFCO's interest of cash and cash equivalents in funds

11,924

12,189

13,148

14,707

13,575

13,291

15,719

18,096

21,246

15,813

6,987

9,371

JAFCO CO., LTD. 2017 2

要約連結損益計算書 Summary of Consolidated Statements of Income （ JAFCO 持分のみ JAFCO's Interests ）

百万円 ￥million

06.03

07.03

08.03

09.03

10.03

11.03

12.03

13.03

14.03

15.03

16.03＊

17.03

売上高 Total net sales

44,336

35,847

40,315

21,432

16,667

15,143

19,804

22,072

44,890

61,945

41,155

27,857

営業投資有価証券売上高 Revenues from operational investment securities

37,744

29,619

33,389

12,434

10,172

10,077

15,187

17,744

38,498

56,471

32,376

20,774

投資事業組合管理収入 Income from partnership management

6,239

5,824

6,556

8,770

6,331

4,921

4,485

4,225

6,279

5,218

8,688

7,062

その他 Others

352

404

369

227

163

143

131

102

112

256

90

20

売上原価 Cost of sales

27,164

15,259

19,154

13,829

15,000

12,966

15,757

11,576

11,727

23,778

16,839

13,188

売上総利益 Gross proit

17,171

20,588

21,161

7,602

1,666

2,176

4,046

10,496

33,163

38,167

24,316

14,668

〔売上高総利益率〕％ Gross profit to net sales

[38.7]

[57.4]

[52.5]

[35.5]

[10.0]

[14.4]

[20.4]

[47.6]

[73.9]

[61.6]

[59.1]

[52.7]

投資損失引当金繰入額（戻入額）(Reversal of) additions to investment loss reserves

(7,033)

(1,808)

1,729

9,075

3,405

(5,233)

(5,331)

(866)

(77)

(3,087)

(574)

(2,835)

部分純資産直入評価損（戻入益）(Reversal of) unrealized losses on operational investment securities

(369)

310

1,724

1,709

(2,201)

(73)

438

(1,101)

203

(607)

(15)

(157)

成功報酬返戻引当金繰入額（戻入額）(Reversal of) additions to reserve for success fee refunds

－

－

－

－

－

－

2,491

(18)

(50)

(2,267)

(10)

(140)

差引売上総利益 Gross profit (loss)-net

24,574

22,087

17,707

(3,182)

462

7,483

6,447

12,482

33,087

44,129

24,916

17,801

販売費及び一般管理費 Selling, general and administrative expenses

7,822

7,508

6,816

6,178

5,428

4,635

4,361

4,475

5,784

5,710

5,689

5,476

営業利益 Operating income (loss)

16,751

14,578

10,891

(9,360)

(4,965)

2,847

2,086

8,007

27,302

38,419

19,226

12,324

〔売上高営業利益率〕％ Operating income to net sales

[37.8]

[40.7]

[27.0]

[－]

[－]

[18.8]

[10.5]

[36.3]

[60.8]

[62.0]

[46.7]

[44.2]

営業外損益 Non-operating income (expenses)

550

852

870

712

294

354

1,534

1,020

1,101

1,713

581

1,341

経常利益 Ordinary income (loss)

17,302

15,430

11,761

(8,648)

(4,671)

3,202

3,620

9,028

28,404

40,132

19,808

13,666

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益 Proit (loss) attributable to JAFCO Co., Ltd. stockholders

10,168

9,377

7,639

(16,965)

(2,175)

2,329

6,106

6,583

17,292

27,707

17,018

11,073

〔売上高純利益率〕％ Profit to net sales

[22.9]

[26.2]

[19.0]

[－]

[－]

[15.4]

[30.8]

[29.8]

[38.5]

[44.7]

[41.4]

[39.8]

＊：2016年3月期から、「企業結合に関する会計基準」等を適用し、「当期純利益」を「親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益」としております。

From FY2016, JAFCO has adopted the " Accounting Standards for Business Combinations". As a result, Net income is defined as Profit (loss) attributable to JAFCO Co., Ltd. stockholders.

【PL勘定科目の説明 Explanation of Statements of Income Line Items】