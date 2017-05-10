JAFCO Co. Ltd. - 2017 FACT BOOK（PDF：893KB）

2 0 1 7
FACT BOO K
運用資産
01
Assets under Management
要約連結貸借対照表/連結キャッシュ・フロー計算書
02 Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheets/ Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
要約連結損益計算書
03
Summary of Consolidated Statements of Income
投資価値の指標
05
Value Indicators
投資およびEXIT
07
Investments and Exits
株式データ
11
Stock Data
会社概要
12
Corporate Proile
運用資産 Assets under Management
JAFCO Group + Funds
2017年3月末現在 As of March 31, 2017
総投資残高（P9参照）
Total investment balance (Refer to P.9) 119.6 ファンド投資残高
Investment balance of funds 114.2 合計
Total 91.4 十億円/￥billion
ジャフコ 直接投資
Direct investment by JAFCO 5.4
ジャフコ持分
JAFCO's interests in funds 45.5
出資者持分
Other investors' interests in funds 68.7
ファンド保有現預金等
Cash in funds 33.9
ファンド未払込金額
Uncalled commitments to funds 57.5 ジャフコ含み益等
Unrealized capital gains on listed stock 11.4 ＊数値は四捨五入して表示しております。
Figures are rounded to the nearest decimal place.
ジャフコ持分現預金 ジャフコ持分ファンド未払込金額
Cash in funds（JAFCO's interest） 9.4 Uncalled Commitments of funds（JAFCO's interest） 19.4
ジャフコ営業投資有価証券残高
Total operational investment securities on JAFCO's interests 62.3
営業投資有価証券残高内訳 Breakdown of Total Operational Investment Securities
運用ファンドの状況 Funds under Managementコミットメント額
Total commitments
純資産額と分配額
Net assets and distributions
百万円 ￥million 12.03 13.03 14.03 15.03 16.03 17.03
十億円/￥billion 十億円/￥billion
未上場 Unlisted
63,085
65,159
60,538
53,767
48,215
45,589
小計 Subtotal
71,205
76,920
106,961
75,287
57,996
60,190
他社ファンドへの出資
Investments in other funds 5,377
4,960
4,488
3,498
2,648
2,084
上場 Listed 8,120 11,760 46,422 21,519 9,780 14,601
600
500
延長中/Extended
新規募集/Newly raised
運用中/Under management
当期分配金/Distribution
純資産額/Net assets
126.5
69.5
34.3
162.1
139.8
109.5
400
300
合計 Total 76,583 81,880 111,449 78,785 60,644 62,274
400
300
200
420.6
66.0
354.6
432.9
169.6
17.9
245.5
434.8
116.5
60.1
258.2
200
100
0
15.03 16.03
17.03
15.03 16.03
17.03
＊運用ファンドへのジャフコ出資比率：15.03 37.6％ ,16.03 38.5％ ,17.03 36.6％ JAFCOʼs share in operating funds：15.03 37.6％ ,16.03 38.5％ ,17.03 36.6％
1 JAFCO CO., LTD. 2017
要約連結貸借対照表 Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheets （ JAFCO 持分のみ JAFCO's Interests ）
百万円 ￥million； 構成比 Percentage of Total 06.03 07.03 08.03 09.03 10.03 11.03 12.03 13.03 14.03 15.03 16.03 17.03
資産の部 Assets
流動資産 Current assets
132,273 68.5
125,262 64.6
124,651 70.0
105,063 74.8
94,229 67.8
94,094 70.5
101,668 74.9
123,875 75.5
167,198 75.9
167,369 70.0
148,370 69.3
158,549 66.6
現預金／有価証券 Cash and deposits / Securities
28,991
26,729
30,574
36,613
32,571
27,919
43,028
59,563
72,290
101,895
99,302
107,179
営業投資有価証券 Operational investment securities
122,082
115,103
98,305
93,218
88,155
87,896
76,583
81,880
111,449
78,785
60,644
62,274
投資損失引当金 Investment loss reserves
(21,191)
(19,388)
(21,028)
(30,094)
(33,462)
(28,163)
(19,701)
(18,843)
(18,788)
(15,757)
(15,176)
(12,332)
固定資産 Non-current assets
60,840 31.5
68,764 35.4
53,510 30.0
35,409 25.2
44,691 32.2
39,346 29.5
34,141 25.1
40,246 24.5
52,969 24.1
71,666 30.0
65,875 30.7
79,352 33.4
資産合計 Total assets
193,114 100.0
194,027 100.0
178,161 100.0
140,473 100.0
138,920 100.0
133,441 100.0
135,810 100.0
164,122 100.0
220,167 100.0
239,035 100.0
214,245 100.0
237,902 100.0
負債及び純資産の部 Liabilities and Net Assets
流動負債 Current liabilities
21,363
11.0
17,300
8.9
19,402
10.9
24,933
17.7
24,501
17.6
16,443
12.3
12,303
9.1
26,763
16.3
32,971
15.0
27,962
11.7
4,850
2.3
9,371
3.9
短期借入金等 Short-term loans payable
－
－
－
4,000
4,000
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
1年内償還予定の社債 Current portion of bonds
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
15,000
－
8,000
－
2,000
1年内返済予定の長期借入金 Current portion of long-term loans payable
17,374
11,850
13,325
18,670
18,008
14,095
8,434
3,915
4,100
3,060
1,724
1,343
固定負債 Non-current liabilities
21,368
11.1
30,579
15.8
25,546
14.3
23,826
17.0
22,014
15.8
28,170
21.1
25,203
18.6
24,822
15.1
27,848
12.6
22,948
9.6
19,893
9.3
20,675
8.7
社債 Bonds payable
－
－
－
－
－
15,000
15,000
10,000
10,000
2,000
2,000
－
長期借入金 Long-term loans payable
10,056
13,168
14,183
19,848
14,273
7,487
4,145
6,636
4,120
2,301
1,978
977
負債合計 Total liabilities
42,731
22.1
47,880
24.7
44,948
25.2
48,760
34.7
46,516
33.5
44,614
33.4
37,506
27.6
51,586
31.4
60,820
27.6
50,910
21.3
24,744
11.5
30,046
12.6
純資産 Total net assets
150,383
77.9
146,146
75.3
133,212
74.8
91,713
65.3
92,404
66.5
88,827
66.6
98,303
72.4
112,535
68.6
159,347
72.4
188,125
78.7
189,501
88.5
207,855
87.4
株主資本 Total shareholders' equity
113,062
109,873
115,169
85,862
81,466
81,576
86,573
91,897
108,136
134,734
147,313
153,949
その他有価証券評価差額金 Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
37,568
36,309
19,247
7,228
12,862
9,842
14,799
22,619
52,098
52,672
41,989
53,771
負債純資産合計 Total liabilities and net assets
193,114
100.0
194,027
100.0
178,161
100.0
140,473
100.0
138,920
100.0
133,441
100.0
135,810
100.0
164,122
100.0
220,167
100.0
239,035
100.0
214,245
100.0
237,902
100.0
自己資本比率 Equity ratio (%)
77.9
75.3
74.6
65.1
66.3
66.3
72.3
68.6
72.4
78.7
88.5
87.4
連結キャッシュ・フロー計算書 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow （ JAFCO 持分のみ JAFCO's Interests ）
百万円 ￥million
06.03
07.03
08.03
09.03
10.03
11.03
12.03
13.03
14.03
15.03
16.03
17.03
営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
13,002
12,639
4,723
3,949
5,151
(2,101)
6,859
8,476
30,153
28,822
12,788
15,117
投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
74
(95)
(197)
(382)
(161)
15
15,971
(4,623)
2,550
(5,744)
11,768
(1,580)
財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
Net cash provided by (used in) inancing activities
(7,243)
(14,827)
145
2,675
(8,455)
(1,977)
(10,119)
6,816
(18,442)
(3,970)
(14,092)
(5,817)
現金及び現金同等物の期末残高 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of year
28,991
26,729
30,574
36,613
32,571
27,919
41,028
53,063
68,290
89,895
99,302
107,179
（内、ファンド出資持分） JAFCO's interest of cash and cash equivalents in funds
11,924
12,189
13,148
14,707
13,575
13,291
15,719
18,096
21,246
15,813
6,987
9,371
JAFCO CO., LTD. 2017 2
要約連結損益計算書 Summary of Consolidated Statements of Income （ JAFCO 持分のみ JAFCO's Interests ）
百万円 ￥million
06.03
07.03
08.03
09.03
10.03
11.03
12.03
13.03
14.03
15.03
16.03＊
17.03
売上高 Total net sales
44,336
35,847
40,315
21,432
16,667
15,143
19,804
22,072
44,890
61,945
41,155
27,857
営業投資有価証券売上高 Revenues from operational investment securities
37,744
29,619
33,389
12,434
10,172
10,077
15,187
17,744
38,498
56,471
32,376
20,774
投資事業組合管理収入 Income from partnership management
6,239
5,824
6,556
8,770
6,331
4,921
4,485
4,225
6,279
5,218
8,688
7,062
その他 Others
352
404
369
227
163
143
131
102
112
256
90
20
売上原価 Cost of sales
27,164
15,259
19,154
13,829
15,000
12,966
15,757
11,576
11,727
23,778
16,839
13,188
売上総利益 Gross proit
17,171
20,588
21,161
7,602
1,666
2,176
4,046
10,496
33,163
38,167
24,316
14,668
〔売上高総利益率〕％ Gross profit to net sales
[38.7]
[57.4]
[52.5]
[35.5]
[10.0]
[14.4]
[20.4]
[47.6]
[73.9]
[61.6]
[59.1]
[52.7]
投資損失引当金繰入額（戻入額）(Reversal of) additions to investment loss reserves
(7,033)
(1,808)
1,729
9,075
3,405
(5,233)
(5,331)
(866)
(77)
(3,087)
(574)
(2,835)
部分純資産直入評価損（戻入益）(Reversal of) unrealized losses on operational investment securities
(369)
310
1,724
1,709
(2,201)
(73)
438
(1,101)
203
(607)
(15)
(157)
成功報酬返戻引当金繰入額（戻入額）(Reversal of) additions to reserve for success fee refunds
－
－
－
－
－
－
2,491
(18)
(50)
(2,267)
(10)
(140)
差引売上総利益 Gross profit (loss)-net
24,574
22,087
17,707
(3,182)
462
7,483
6,447
12,482
33,087
44,129
24,916
17,801
販売費及び一般管理費 Selling, general and administrative expenses
7,822
7,508
6,816
6,178
5,428
4,635
4,361
4,475
5,784
5,710
5,689
5,476
営業利益 Operating income (loss)
16,751
14,578
10,891
(9,360)
(4,965)
2,847
2,086
8,007
27,302
38,419
19,226
12,324
〔売上高営業利益率〕％ Operating income to net sales
[37.8]
[40.7]
[27.0]
[－]
[－]
[18.8]
[10.5]
[36.3]
[60.8]
[62.0]
[46.7]
[44.2]
営業外損益 Non-operating income (expenses)
550
852
870
712
294
354
1,534
1,020
1,101
1,713
581
1,341
経常利益 Ordinary income (loss)
17,302
15,430
11,761
(8,648)
(4,671)
3,202
3,620
9,028
28,404
40,132
19,808
13,666
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益 Proit (loss) attributable to JAFCO Co., Ltd. stockholders
10,168
9,377
7,639
(16,965)
(2,175)
2,329
6,106
6,583
17,292
27,707
17,018
11,073
〔売上高純利益率〕％ Profit to net sales
[22.9]
[26.2]
[19.0]
[－]
[－]
[15.4]
[30.8]
[29.8]
[38.5]
[44.7]
[41.4]
[39.8]
＊：2016年3月期から、「企業結合に関する会計基準」等を適用し、「当期純利益」を「親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益」としております。
From FY2016, JAFCO has adopted the " Accounting Standards for Business Combinations". As a result, Net income is defined as Profit (loss) attributable to JAFCO Co., Ltd. stockholders.
【PL勘定科目の説明 Explanation of Statements of Income Line Items】
