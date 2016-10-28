JPC - Japan Pure Chemical Co. Ltd.-Investors' Guide 2016

Key Financial Data
主要経営指標
安 定した利益 の創出
貴金属相場の下落、中国市場の成熟化や新興市場の減速に伴い、売上高は11.8%減少ではあるものの、売上高総利益率は1.6%増加で5年 全期でも20%以上で推移し安定した利益を創出しております。
The gross profit margin increased by 1.6%, despite an 11.8% decrease in sales by falling prices of noble metals, a maturing Chinese market and a slowdown in emerging markets. Meanwhile, we have been generating consistent earnings overall, having achieved the gross profit margin of no less than 20% in each of the last five fiscal years.
高い経営効率と株主還元
DOEは過去5年全期で5％を超え、継続的な利益還元をおこなっております。
Dividend on equity (DOE) has exceeded 5% in each of the last five fiscal years, which has enabled us to return profits to shareholders on a continuing basis.
売上高販売管理費比率 売上高総利益率
（％）
liabilities
流動負債
445
4,500
3,273
3,6973,913
Current assets
流動資産
6,125
Net
Noncurrent liabilities
固定負債
678
2,888
3,000
1,787
assets
純資産
8,494
1,500
0
1,027
672
325
784
Noncurrent assets
△80 △ 182 △127
△442
△69
△454
固定資産
3,493
△1,500
△770
△629
△795
2012.3 2013.3 2014.3 2015.3 2016.3
Stock information 株式情報
（As of March 31, 2016/2016年3月31日現在）
Major shareholders 大株主
（As of March 31, 2016/2016年3月31日現在）
（注）１．当社は、自己株式476,000株を保有しておりますが、当該株式については会社法第308条第2項の規定により議決権を有しておりません。また、上記大株主から除いております。 ２．持株比率は、自己株式を控除して算出しております。
（Notes）1. The Company holds 476,000 treasury stocks. However, these shares do not carry voting rights pursuant to the provisions of Article 308, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act.
Moreover, the Company is not listed in Major shareholders above.
2. The shareholding ratio is calculated by means of deducting treasury stocks.
Composition of
shareholders by type
所有者別株式分布状況
Composition of shareholders by shareholdings 所有数別株主分布状況
Treasury stock
自己名義株式
（As of March 31, 2016/2016年3月31日現在）
Financial institution
金融機関
（As of March 31, 2016/2016年3月31日現在）
1 to less than 5 units
1単元以上5単元未満
Foreign corporations, etc.
外国法人等
Securities companies
金融商品取引業者
Other corporations
その他の国内法人
1,000 or more units
1,000単元以上
5 to less than 10 units
5単元以上10単元未満
10 to less than 100 units
10単元以上100単元未満
Individuals and others
個人・その他
100 to less than 1,000 units
100単元以上1,000単元未満
