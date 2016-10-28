JPC - Japan Pure Chemical Co. Ltd.-Investors' Guide 2016

Key Financial Data

主要経営指標

安 定した利益 の創出

貴金属相場の下落、中国市場の成熟化や新興市場の減速に伴い、売上高は11.8%減少ではあるものの、売上高総利益率は1.6%増加で5年 全期でも20%以上で推移し安定した利益を創出しております。

Generating consistent earnings The gross profit margin increased by 1.6%, despite an 11.8% decrease in sales by falling prices of noble metals, a maturing Chinese market and a slowdown in emerging markets. Meanwhile, we have been generating consistent earnings overall, having achieved the gross profit margin of no less than 20% in each of the last five fiscal years.

高い経営効率と株主還元

DOEは過去5年全期で5％を超え、継続的な利益還元をおこなっております。

High operational efficiency and shareholder returns Dividend on equity (DOE) has exceeded 5% in each of the last five fiscal years, which has enabled us to return profits to shareholders on a continuing basis.

Sales ■ Gross profit

売上高 売上総利益

Operating income ■ Net income

営業利益 当期純利益

Total assets ■ Net assets ⃝Equity ratio

総資産 純資産 自己資本比率

（Millions of yen/百万円）

（Millions of yen/百万円）

（Millions of yen/百万円）

（％）

9,721

9,971

9,189

9,556

8,429 1,260

1,164

970

1,109

957 7,888

8,274

8,790

10,706

9,619 9,010 8,494

2,184

2,147

2,003

2,080

1,976 697

807

670

768

708 7,027

88.1

7,313

87.9

7,606

86.2

87.6 83.8

2012.3 2013.3 2014.3 2015.3 2016.3

2012.3 2013.3 2014.3 2015.3 2016.3

2012.3 2013.3 2014.3 2015.3 2016.3

SG&A expenses to sales ■ Gross profit margin

売上高販売管理費比率 売上高総利益率

（％）

23.4 Capital investment ■ Depreciation expenses

設備投資額 減価償却費

（Millions of yen/百万円）

103

R&D expenses

研究開発費

（Millions of yen/百万円）

280

22.5 21.5

21.8

21.8

238

263

235 234

9.59.9

11.2

10.2

12.1 37

7

4845

40

47 4647

13

2012.3 2013.3 2014.3 2015.3 2016.3

2012.3 2013.3 2014.3 2015.3 2016.3

2012.3 2013.3 2014.3 2015.3 2016.3

Return on equity ■ Return on assets

自己資本当期純利益率 総資産経常利益率

（％）

16.5

14.9

Dividend on equity ratio

純資産配当率

（％）

7.0 6.7

6.3

Annual dividend per share ⃝ Dividend payout ratio

1株当たり配当金 配当性向

（Yen/円） （％）