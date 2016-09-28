K Line - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd.-Dissemination of false information related “K” Line (2)

September 28, 2016

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.

It has become known to us that a certain NVOCC company had circulated false emails stating a potential bankruptcy of 'K' Line to their customers. We are bound to say that the message contained in the e-mails is unfounded without basis of any financial analysis and what is stated therein is false. We have strongly protested to the said company, who has admitted that the statement was false and promised to send to their customers a message to retract such statement. We are also considering to take any necessary legal measures that we may have against the concerned parties.

Our financial condition is sound as shown in the link below, more specifically: As of 30 June 2016, the Cash and deposits is JPY 214,304 mil（approx. US$ 2,082mil.）; Total net asset is JPY 330,392 mil (approx. US$ 3,210mil); equity ratio is 29.1%; and liquidity ratio is 154.5%, and moreover, we maintain the credit rating at the same sound and viable level as other shipping companies. It is evident also from these figures that the messages sent by the said company to its customers are erroneous. here

We have been providing and will assure to continuously provide our customers with our high quality services.

28 September, 2016 Additional Announcement

Comments with regards to this matter by APL Logistics Ltd and KINTETSU WORLD EXPRESS, Inc. have been uploaded on their Website respectively, which please be guided.

或るNVOCC企業により、あたかも当社に倒産の可能性があるかのごとき主旨のメールを同社の顧客に発信された事実が確認されております。当該メールは何ら根拠を持たない事実無根のものであり、同社に対しては当該メールの撤回を求め強く抗議を申し入れたとともに、今後必要な法的措置を講じることも検討しております。なお、同社も当該メールの誤りを認め、撤回と訂正文書の顧客への送付を約束しました。

当社の財政状態は、下記のリンク先に見られるとおり、2016年6月30日現在の現預金が214,304百万円、純資産合計が330,392百万円、自己資本比率が29.1%、流動比率が154.5%であり、格付けにおいても、他船社と比較して遜色ないレベルにあって、健全性を保っており、同社がその顧客に宛てたメールが誤りであることは明らかです。 here

当社は健全な財務基盤のもと引き続き高品質なサービスを提供し、また今後も最善最高のサービスをお客様に提供することを心掛け実行して参ります。

2016年9月28日付 追加のお知らせ

本事案に関するコメントがAPL Logistics 及び 株式会社近鉄エクスプレスのホームページにそれぞれ掲載されましたので、ご参照下さい。

K Line - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2016 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2016 04:51:04 UTC.

Original document here

Public permalink here