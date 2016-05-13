Kenedix Inc.-1Q Results Presentation

c86a23b6-c30c-45d9-8164-6ab56f9df294.pdf Results of Operations

for the First Quarter of 2016

(Three Months Ended March 31, 2016)

May 2016

Kenedix, Inc.

1. Our Business

Asset Management Business

Assets Under Management (AUM)

Growth of AUM (as of Mar. 31, 2016)

(Billions of Yen)

連結対象不動産

REIT(サブスポンサー) REIT(メインスポンサー) 私募ファンド

Consolidated Real Estate REITs (sub sponsor)

CAGR (after 2008) Total AUM：9.9% Base AUM：10.1% REIT AUM： 20.8%

85.1 1,644.31,661.3

72.5

Breakdown of AUM (as of Mar. 31, 2016) Client Investors 5%

1,500

1,200

REITs (main sponsor) Private Funds

1,097.9 1,111.31,117.7

1,206.3 96.9

1,480.6 132.5 408.8 445.8 448.5 22%

73%

REIT (私募REITを含む)

私募ファンド 連結対象不動産

REITs (incl. Private REIT) Private Funds Consolidated Real Estate

939.8 171.0 900

115.8 161.8 143.2 143.2

152.1 92.6158.6

192.3 760.5 766.8

Property Category 7%

14%

46%

14%

オフィスビル 賃貸住宅 物流施設 商業施設

その他 (ヘルスケア施設を含む)

Office Buildings Residential Logistics Facilities Retail Facilities

600

228.9

244.4 284.1 323.8420.6528.9

Base AUM

¥1.12 trillion

19%

Geographic Coverage Others

(incl. Healthcare Facilities)

300

0

423.9

548.4 531.9542.6496.3

410.3 365.3360.7

7%

5%

12%

76%

東京経済圏

関西圏 中部圏 その他

Tokyo Metropolitan Area Kansai Area

Chubu Area Other Areas

2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014

2015/12

2016/3

Dec. 2015 Mar. 2016

AUM includes properties held by REITs (Kenedix Office Investment Corporation, Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation, Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation, Kenedix Private 3

Investment Corporation, Japan Senior Living Investment Corporation, Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. and Premier Investment Corporation) who are managed by Kenedix affiliates.

