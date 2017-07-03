MSCI Inc. - 世界最大級の年金基金GPIFが日本を対象としたMSCIの新しいESG指数を採用、ESG統合を加速 »

 MSCI は日本株を対象に 2 つの新しい ESG 指数をローンチ

東京 - 2017 年 7 月 3 日- 本日、リサーチ・ベースのインデックスやポートフォリオ分析ツールを提 供し、ESG（環境／社会／ガバナンス）指数の世界最大手1である MSCI 社（NYSE:MSCI）は、MSCI ジャ パン ESG セレクト・リーダーズ指数と MSCI 日本株女性活躍指数（WIN 2）という 2 つの新しい ESG 指 数をローンチしました。

世界最大級の年金基金である年金積立金管理運用独立行政法人（以下、GPIF）は、その ESG 投資戦略 におけるベンチマークとして、これら 2 つの先進的 ESG 指数を採用しました。このことは、機関投資 家の投資プロセスにおいて MSCI の ESG 指数を活用する動きがますます増えていることを表していま す。

MSCI 日本株女性活躍指数 （

活躍への取組みを推進する企業で構成されます。最近の調査によると、より多くの女性が職場で活躍

することにより、日本経済は大きな恩恵を受ける可能性があることが示唆されています。そのため、 日本政府は企業社会における女性参加と昇進を促すための明確な目標を設定しています。

＜女性の雇用状態に関する日本の現状＞

MSCI ジャパン IMI 指数における時価総額上位 500 銘柄を対象。2016 年 12 月 1 日現在時点の開示データ。MSCI ESG リサーチ調べ。

MSCI ジャパン ESG セレクト・リーダーズ指数 は、業種内において ESG 評価の高い企業で構成されま す。MSCI の ESG 格付けを活用し、親指数である MSCI ジャパン IMI 指数における時価総額上位 500 銘 柄の各業種の中から ESG パフォーマンスに優れた企業を選定することで、機関投資家が投資プロセス に ESG を統合することを可能とします。

1FTSE と S&P ダウ・ジョーンズの公開情報によるインデックスとインデックス連動型アセットにおいて。

2

WIN は Women's Index の略称です。

インデックス部門のグローバル・ヘッドであるダイアナ・ティッドは、次のように述べています。

「MSCI は、投資家がアセット・アロケーションや投資戦略を構築する際に利用可能な ESG 指数のリ ーディング・プロバイダーです。本日ローンチされた MSCI 日本株女性活躍指数（WIN）と MSCI ジャ パン ESG セレクト・リーダーズ指数は、世界最大の年金投資家に対して、彼らが ESG を投資プロセス に統合するためにベンチマーク選定をする中で、我々が提供したソートリーダーシップとイノベーシ ョンを良く反映したものとなっています。」

MSCI の日本におけるインデックスと ESG ビジネスヘッドである内 誠一郎は、次のように述べていま す。「GPIF が ESG 投資を始めるにあたり、MSCI が新たに開発した 2 指数が採用されたことを大変喜 ばしく思います。今回 MSCI がローンチした 2 指数は、ESG インテグレーションがますます重要にな っている中、職場の多様化が日本の持続的経済発展の重要な要素となってきている今、時宜にかなっ たものとなっています。」

700 を超える様々な ESG 指数を算出する MSCI は、ESG 指数及び ESG リサーチにおけるリーダーです。 MSCI の ESG 指数をベンチマークとする運用資産額は世界で 580 億米ドル（およそ 5.8 兆円）以上3に 上ります。MSCI は、投資プロセス全体において ESG を統合するための完全な商品群を持っています。 MSCI は、ESG リサーチと指数、ポートフォリオ分析について高い専門性を有しています。

以上

MSCI について

MSCI は、40 年以上にわたって、リサーチに基づく指数やポートフォリオ分析を提供することで、世界の主要な 投資家がより良くポートフォリオを構築し管理することを支援してきました。MSCI のクライアントは、ポート フォリオのパフォーマンスとリスクの源泉に関する深い洞察と広い資産クラスカバレッジ、先進的リサーチを 提供する MSCI のサービスを信頼しています。

MSCI の商品サービスには、指数やポートフォリオ分析ツール、データ、不動産ベンチマーク、ESG 分析が含ま れます。

最新の P&I ランキングによると、MSCI はトップ 100 の資産運用会社のうち 97 社にサービスを提供しています。 詳細については、www.msci.com をご参照ください。

Stephen Davidson + 1 212 981 1090 stephen.davidson@msci.com

3 2016 年 12 月時点のブルームバーグとモーニングスターおよび MSCI データに基づく。アクティブ運用資産残高は、2016 年 12 月 31 日時

点の eVestment による 2017 年 3 月 31 日公表データ。

MSCI グローバルクライアントサービス

EMEA Client Service + 44 20 7618.2222

Americas Client Service 1 888 588 4567 (toll free)

Asia Pacific Client Service + 852 2844 9333

