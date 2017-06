テニス＝元世界ランク1位ナスターゼ氏、全仏ＯＰに招待されず

Romania's head coach Ilie Nastase reacts while watching the FedCup Group II play-off match between Romania and Great Britain, in Constanta county, Romania, April 22, 2017. Inquam Photos/George Calin/via

Reuters ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. ROMANIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ROMANIA. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTS13FDB