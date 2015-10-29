Net One Systems Co. Ltd.-Q2 FY15 Data Sheet(324KB)

連結損益計算書 Consolidated income statements

（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)

FY3/15

FY3/16

3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months

その他 Other 10 25 40 79 5 18

特別利益 Extraordinary income - - - - -0

- - - - - 0

関係会社株式売却益 Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates

特別損失 Extraordinary loss 12 14 27 50 4 8

固定資産除却損 Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets 8 10 19 41 3 4

投資有価証券評価損 Loss on valuation of investment securities 3 3 8 8 0 3

税金等調整前当期純利益（損失）

Income (loss) before income taxes and

minority interests (1,332) 74 1,324 4,199 (363) 10

法人税等 Income taxes (419) 42 510 1,741 (74) 104

法人税、住民税及び事業税 Income taxes-current 41 149 226 1,894 8 57

法人税等調整額 Income taxes-deferred (460) (106) 284 (153) (82) 46

当期純利益（損失） Profit (loss) (912) 31 813 2,457 (289) (94)

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益

（損失）

連結業績見通し Outlook for consolidated financial results

（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen) FY3/16

公表日 Release date

売上高 Revenue

営業利益 Operating income

経常利益 Ordinary income

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益 Net income attributable to owners of

the parent

1株当たり当期純利益（円） Net income per share (yen)

May/01/15

144,000

5,400

5,400

3,300

39.04

（注）2015年5月1日に発表しました2016年3月期の連結業績見通しから変更はございません。

(Note) Outlook for consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016, as announced on May 1, 2015, remains unchanged.

連結貸借対照表 Consolidated balance sheets

（単位：百万円）

(unit: million yen)

FY3/15

FY3/16

その他の包括利益累計額 Accumulated other comprehensive income (34) 258 302 120 197 23

その他有価証券評価差額金 Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (5) (4) (3) (4) 129 133

繰延ヘッジ損益 Deferred gains or losses on hedges (28) 263 305 124 68 (110)

新株予約権 Subscription rights to shares 66 99 95 95 87 119

（単位：百万円）

(unit: million yen)

FY3/15

FY3/16

関係会社株式売却損益 Loss (gain) on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates - - 0

関係会社株式の売却による収入 Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates - - 232