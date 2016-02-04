Net One Systems Co. Ltd.-Q3 FY15 Data Sheet(305KB)

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)
（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)
FY3/15
FY3/16
3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months
売上高 Revenue 25,718 58,971 91,963 143,173 29,200 62,919 92,295
売上原価 Cost of revenue 19,545 45,178 70,321 110,810 22,689 49,302 72,635
売上総利益 Gross profit 6,172 13,793 21,641 32,362 6,510 13,616 19,660
販売費及び一般管理費
Selling, general and
administrative expenses 7,532 13,833 20,307 28,157 6,876 13,692 19,907
営業利益（損失） Operating income (loss) (1,360) (40) 1,334 4,205 (365) (75) (247)
営業外収益 Non-operating income 77 181 184 245 30 147 197
受取利息 Interest income 2 6 8 10 2 4 10
受取配当金 Dividends income - - - - 5 5 5
持分法による投資利益 Equity in earnings of affiliates - 11 2 16 - 14 14
為替差益 Foreign exchange gains 4 4 - - - - 2
販売報奨金 Sales incentive 59 61 61 61 17 30 65
団体保険配当金 Dividends income of group insurance - 69 69 74 - 73 77
法人税等還付加算金 Interest on refund of income taxes and other - 2 2 2 - - -
その他 Other 10 25 40 79 5 18 22
営業外費用 Non-operating expenses 36 52 167 201 23 53 65
支払利息 Interest expenses 15 29 44 58 13 46 62
為替差損 Foreign exchange losses - - 31 51 5 5 - 貸倒引当金繰入額 Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts 0 0 0 0 - - - 契約精算金 Contract settlement money - - 66 66 - - - その他 Other 15 22 24 24 1 2 3
経常利益（損失） Ordinary income (loss) (1,319) 88 1,352 4,249 (359) 17 (115) 特別利益 Extraordinary income - - - - - 00
- - - - - 0 0
関係会社株式売却益 Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates
（単位：百万円）
(unit: million yen)
FY3/16
公表日 Release date
売上高 Revenue
営業利益 Operating income
経常利益 Ordinary income
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益 Net income attributable to owners of
the parent
1株当たり当期純利益（円） Net income per share (yen)
Original
May/01/15
144,000
5,400
5,400
3,300
39.04
Rivision
Feb/04/16
1,400,000
2,800
2,900
1,800
21.29
Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)
（単位：百万円）
(unit: million yen)
FY3/15
FY3/16
その他の包括利益累計額 Accumulated other comprehensive income (34) 258 302 120 197 23 107
その他有価証券評価差額金 Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (5) (4) (3) (4) 129 133 71
繰延ヘッジ損益 Deferred gains or losses on hedges (28) 263 305 124 68 (110) 36
新株予約権 Subscription rights to shares 66 99 95 95 87 119 119
Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)
（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)
（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)
（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)
FY3/15
FY3/15
FY3/15
FY3/16
FY3/16
FY3/16
（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)
FY3/15
FY3/16
3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months
ENT （エンタープライズ） Enterprise (290) 401 981 772 184 1,054 1,676
SP （通信キャリア） Telecom carrier 832 1,392 2,233 869 276 351 470
PUB （パブリック） Public (1,759) (2,041) (2,438) 697 (761) (1,138) (1,913)
NOP （パートナー） NOP [Partner Biz] (66) 435 949 182 70 77 133
（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)
FY3/15
FY3/16
3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months
設備投資額 Capital expenditure 784 1,398 1,872 2,504 596 1,788 2,611
減価償却費 Depreciation and amortization 604 1,307 2,034 2,793 585 1,242 1,991
為替レート（$円） Foreign exchange rate (usd/yen) 102.03 102.20 102.82 105.62 117.98 118.24 119.28
1株当たり当期純利益（円） Earnings per share (yen) (10.80) 0.38 9.63 29.07 (3.42) (1.11) (2.06)
1株当たり純資産（円） Book-value per share (yen) 647.78 662.43 657.20 674.49 656.99 657.23 642.28
1株当たり配当金（円） Dividends per share (yen) - 15.00 - 30.00 - 15.00 -
FY3/15
FY3/16
Jun-30 Sep-30 Dec-31 Mar-31 Jun-30 Sep-30 Dec-31
従業員（人） * Employees (people) * 2,454 2,419 2,386 2,374 2,377 2,285 2,271
（注）従業員数は2015年12月31日時点で前年比115名減少していますが、受入出向者70名の減少が含まれています。
(Note) As of December 31, 2015, the number of employees decreased of 115 from the previous year, but including decreased of 70 of seconded employees to NetOne group.
