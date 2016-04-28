Net One Systems Co. Ltd.-Data sheet_Q4 FY15(351KB)

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)

連結損益計算書 Consolidated income statements

（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)

FY3/15 FY3/16

3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months Full year

受取利息 Interest income 2 6 8 10 2 4 10 28

受取配当金 Dividends income - - - - 5 5 5 5

持分法による投資利益 Equity in earnings of affiliates - 11 2 16 - 14 14 14

為替差益 Foreign exchange gains 4 4 - - - - 2 -

販売報奨金 Sales incentive 59 61 61 61 17

団体保険配当金 Dividends income of group insurance - 69 69 74 -

法人税等還付加算金 Interest on refund of income taxes and other - 2 2 2 - - - -

その他 Other 10 25 40 79 5 18 22 88

営業外費用 Non-operating expenses 36 52 167 201 23 53 65 168

支払利息 Interest expenses 15 29 44 58 13 46 62 76

為替差損 Foreign exchange losses - - 31 51 5 5 - 87

貸倒引当金繰入額 Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts (0) (0) (0) (0) - - - - 契約精算金 Contract settlement money - - 66 66 - - - - その他 Other 15 22 24 24 1 2 3 3

経常利益（損失） Ordinary income (loss) (1,319) 88 1,352 4,249 (359) 17 (115) 2,594

特別利益 Extraordinary income - - - - - 0 0 120

投資有価証券売却益 Gain on sales of investment securities - - - - - - - 120

関係会社株式売却益 Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries

and associates - - - - - 0 0 0

（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)

連結業績見通し Outlook for consolidated financial results

FY3/16

Original Revision

FY3/17

Original

公表日 Release date

売上高 Revenue

営業利益 Operating income

経常利益 Ordinary income

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益 Net income attributable to owners of

the parent

1株当たり当期純利益（円） Net income per share (yen)

May/01/15

144,000

5,400

5,400

3,300

39.04

Feb/04/16

140,000

2,800

2,900

1,800

21.29

Apr/28/16

146,000

4,500

4,500

3,000

35.48