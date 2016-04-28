Net One Systems Co. Ltd.-Data sheet_Q4 FY15(351KB)

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)
連結損益計算書 Consolidated income statements
（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)
FY3/15 FY3/16
3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months Full year
受取利息 Interest income 2 6 8 10 2 4 10 28
受取配当金 Dividends income - - - - 5 5 5 5
持分法による投資利益 Equity in earnings of affiliates - 11 2 16 - 14 14 14
為替差益 Foreign exchange gains 4 4 - - - - 2 -
販売報奨金 Sales incentive 59 61 61 61 17
団体保険配当金 Dividends income of group insurance - 69 69 74 -
法人税等還付加算金 Interest on refund of income taxes and other - 2 2 2 - - - -
その他 Other 10 25 40 79 5 18 22 88
営業外費用 Non-operating expenses 36 52 167 201 23 53 65 168
支払利息 Interest expenses 15 29 44 58 13 46 62 76
為替差損 Foreign exchange losses - - 31 51 5 5 - 87
貸倒引当金繰入額 Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts (0) (0) (0) (0) - - - - 契約精算金 Contract settlement money - - 66 66 - - - - その他 Other 15 22 24 24 1 2 3 3
経常利益（損失） Ordinary income (loss) (1,319) 88 1,352 4,249 (359) 17 (115) 2,594
特別利益 Extraordinary income - - - - - 0 0 120
投資有価証券売却益 Gain on sales of investment securities - - - - - - - 120
関係会社株式売却益 Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries
and associates - - - - - 0 0 0
（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)
連結業績見通し Outlook for consolidated financial results
FY3/16
Original Revision
FY3/17
Original
公表日 Release date
売上高 Revenue
営業利益 Operating income
経常利益 Ordinary income
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益 Net income attributable to owners of
the parent
1株当たり当期純利益（円） Net income per share (yen)
May/01/15
144,000
5,400
5,400
3,300
39.04
Feb/04/16
140,000
2,800
2,900
1,800
21.29
Apr/28/16
146,000
4,500
4,500
3,000
35.48
