Net One Systems Co. Ltd.-Q3 FY16 Data Sheet(295KB)

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)

（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)

FY3/16 FY3/17

3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months

その他 Other 1 2 3 3 2 2 2

経常利益（損失） Ordinary income (loss) (359) 17 (115) 2,594 (333) 274 750

特別利益 Extraordinary income - 0 0 120 - - -

投資有価証券売却益 関係会社株式売却益

- - 120 - - - 0 0 0 - - -

(unit: million yen)

公表日 Release date

受注高 Bookings

売上高 Revenue

営業利益 Operating income

経常利益 Ordinary income

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益 Net income attributable to owners of

the parent

1株当たり当期純利益（円） Earnings per share (yen) 1株当たり配当金（円） Dividends per share (yen)

FY3/17

Full year

Apr/28/16

148,000

146,000

4,500

4,500

3,000

35.48

30.00

（注）2016年4月28日に発表しました2017年3月期の連結業績見通しに変更はございません。

(Note) Outlook for consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017 remain unchanged from the initial outlook announced on April 28, 2016.

（単位：百万円）

(unit: million yen)

FY3/16 FY3/17

負債純資産合計 Liabilities and net assets 93,788 91,507 88,730 102,613 95,150 93,263 91,754

（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)

FY3/16 FY3/17

3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months

受注高 Bookings 28,130 62,886 92,592 142,551 36,088 75,479 116,033

ENT （エンタープライズ） Enterprise 8,941 19,150 30,144 45,149 9,892 21,914 33,321

SP （通信キャリア） Telecom carrier 6,111 17,130 23,493 38,218 6,168 15,214 23,849

PUB （パブリック） Public 8,111 16,394 24,005 36,694 13,544 25,498 39,858

NOP （パートナー） NOP [Partner Biz] 4,754 9,636 13,989 20,181 6,327 12,556 18,539

その他 Other 211 575 958 2,307 155 294 465

売上高 Revenue 29,200 62,919 92,295 145,180 29,475 66,539 98,532

(注) クラウド基盤構築ビジネスの拡大に伴い、従来の「ネットワーク商品群」と「プラットフォーム商品群」を合算し、「機器商品群」としています。なお、「サービス商品群」に変更はありません。

(Note) With the expansion of the cloud business, combines "Network products" with "Platform products" to "Products". "Service business" remains the same.

（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)

FY3/16 FY3/17

3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months

受注高 Bookings 28,130 62,886 92,592 142,551 36,088 75,479 116,033

機器 Products 16,410 38,281 58,452 86,213 23,922 49,724 75,966

サービス Service business 11,720 24,605 34,139 56,337 12,166 25,755 40,067

売上高 Revenue 29,200 62,919 92,295 145,180 29,475 66,539 98,532

（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)

FY3/16 FY3/17

Jun-30 Sep-30 Dec-31 Mar-31 Jun-30 Sep-30 Dec-31

FY3/16 FY3/17

3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months

為替レート（$円） Foreign exchange rate (usd/yen) 117.98 118.24 119.28 119.60 117.56 114.50 111.05

1株当たり当期純利益（円） Earnings per share (yen) (3.42) (1.11) (2.06) 17.85 (3.04) 1.51 5.22

1株当たり純資産（円） Book-value per share (yen) 656.99 657.23 642.28 655.43 629.43 640.32 639.28

1株当たり配当金（円） Dividends per share (yen) - 15.00 - 30.00 - 15.00 -

FY3/16 FY3/17

Jun-30 Sep-30 Dec-31 Mar-31 Jun-30 Sep-30 Dec-31

従業員（人） Total employees (people) 2,377 2,285 2,271 2,252 2,298 2,273 2,280

社員（人） Employees (people) 2,309 2,278 2,264 2,246 2,287 2,253 2,260

受入出向者（人） Seconded employees (people) 68 7 7 6 11 20 20