Net One Systems Co. Ltd.-Q2 FY15 Data Sheet(324KB)

October 29, 2015

Data sheet Q2 FY15

2015年4月1日～2015年9月30日

April 1, 2015 to September 30, 2015

2016年3月期

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2016

ネットワンシステムズ株式会社

Net One Systems Co., Ltd.

Stock code: 7518

目次

Contents

P.1

連結損益計算書

Consolidated income statements

P.1

連結業績見通し

Outlook for consolidated financial results

P. 2

連結貸借対照表

Consolidated balance sheets

P. 3

連結キャッシュフロー計算書

Consolidated cash flow statements

P. 4

マーケット別の状況

Market Sector

P. 4

商品群別の状況

Product category

P. 4

セグメント利益

Profit by reportable segment

P. 4

設備投資・減価償却費等

CAPEX, Depreciation etc.

連結損益計算書 Consolidated income statements

（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)

FY3/15

FY3/16

3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months

売上高

Revenue

25,718

58,971

91,963

143,173

29,200

62,919

売上原価

Cost of revenue

19,545

45,178

70,321

110,810

22,689

49,302

売上総利益

Gross profit

6,172

13,793

21,641

32,362

6,510

13,616

販売費及び一般管理費 Selling, general and administrative expenses

7,532

13,833

20,307

28,157

6,876

13,692

営業利益（損失）

Operating income (loss)

(1,360)

(40)

1,334

4,205

(365)

(75)

営業外収益

Non-operating income

77

181

184

245

30

147

受取利息

Interest income

2

6

8

10

2

4

受取配当金

Dividends income

-

-

-

-

5

5

持分法による投資利益

Equity in earnings of affiliates

-

11

2

16

-

14

為替差益

Foreign exchange gains

4

4

-

-

-

-

販売報奨金

Sales incentive

59

61

61

61

17

30

団体保険配当金

Dividends income of group insurance

- 69

69

74

-

73

法人税等還付加算金

Interest on refund of income taxes and other

- 2

2

2

-

-

その他 Other 10 25 40 79 5 18

営業外費用

Non-operating expenses

36

52

167

201

23

53

支払利息

Interest expenses

15

29

44

58

13

46

為替差損 Foreign exchange losses - -

31

51

5

5

貸倒引当金繰入額 Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts0 0

0

0

- -

契約精算金 Contract settlement money - -

66

66

- -

その他

Other

15

22

24

24

1

2

経常利益（損失）

Ordinary income (loss)

(1,319)

88

1,352

4,249

(359)

17

特別利益 Extraordinary income - - - - -0

- - - - - 0

関係会社株式売却益 Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates

特別損失 Extraordinary loss 12 14 27 50 4 8

固定資産除却損 Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets8 10 19 41 3 4

投資有価証券評価損 Loss on valuation of investment securities3 3 8 8 0 3

税金等調整前当期純利益（損失）

Income (loss) before income taxes and

minority interests (1,332) 74 1,324 4,199 (363) 10

法人税等 Income taxes (419) 42 510 1,741 (74) 104

法人税、住民税及び事業税 Income taxes-current 41 149 226 1,894 8 57

法人税等調整額 Income taxes-deferred (460) (106) 284 (153) (82) 46

当期純利益（損失） Profit (loss) (912) 31 813 2,457 (289) (94)

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益

販売費及び一般管理費の主な項目

Major items and amounts under SG&A

給与手当

Salaries and allowances

2,679

5,338

7,947

10,714

2,764

5,423

賞与

Bonuses

-

-

-

1,774

-

-

賞与引当金繰入額

Provision for bonuses

833

1,630

813

2,347

984

1,778

役員賞与引当金繰入額

Provision for directors' bonuses

-

-

-

92

-

-

賃貸料

Rent expenses

702

1,151

1,716

2,274

609

1,239

減価償却費

Depreciation and amortization

329

502

802

1,055

229

469

のれん償却費

Amortization of goodwill

53

108

116

124

5

10

（損失）

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent (912) 31 813 2,457 (289)(94)

連結業績見通し Outlook for consolidated financial results

（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)FY3/16

公表日 Release date

売上高 Revenue

営業利益 Operating income

経常利益 Ordinary income

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益 Net income attributable to owners of

the parent

1株当たり当期純利益（円） Net income per share (yen)

May/01/15

144,000

5,400

5,400

3,300

39.04

（注）2015年5月1日に発表しました2016年3月期の連結業績見通しから変更はございません。

(Note) Outlook for consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016, as announced on May 1, 2015, remains unchanged.

連結貸借対照表 Consolidated balance sheets

資産

Assets

Jun-30

89,036

Sep-30

89,932

Dec-31

90,355

Mar-31

103,623

Jun-30

93,788

Sep-30

91,507

流動資産

Current assets

77,197

78,269

78,986

92,498

82,092

80,429

現金及び預金

Cash and deposits

18,952

18,989

17,792

19,374

23,429

21,694

受取手形及び売掛金

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

25,232

29,483

26,990

41,996

26,393

26,077

有価証券

Short-term investment securities

4,999

2,999

2,999

1,999

1,999

2,495

商品

Merchandise

6,214

3,922

1,985

2,131

1,851

2,208

未着商品

Goods in transit

425

190

221

322

321

107

未成工事支出金

Costs on uncompleted construction contracts

10,751

12,684

18,628

14,975

16,300

16,471

貯蔵品

Supplies

29

17

23

20

23

21

前払費用

Prepaid expenses

6,818

6,776

7,013

6,087

7,770

7,509

繰延税金資産

Deferred tax assets

1,515

1,025

669

1,284

1,442

1,414

その他

Other

2,262

2,182

2,665

4,308

2,560

2,429

貸倒引当金

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2)

(2)

(4)

(1)

0

0

固定資産

Noncurrent assets

11,838

11,663

11,368

11,124

11,695

11,078

有形固定資産

Property, plant and equipment

5,776

5,697

5,578

5,386

5,812

5,549

工具、器具及び備品

Tools, furniture and fixtures

3,881

3,848

3,801

3,689

4,182

3,932

その他

Other

1,895

1,849

1,777

1,697

1,629

1,617

無形固定資産

Intangible assets

1,847

1,750

1,649

1,627

1,687

2,061

のれん

Goodwill

153

98

90

82

77

71

その他

Other

1,694

1,652

1,559

1,545

1,610

1,989

投資その他の資産

Investments and other assets

4,215

4,214

4,140

4,110

4,196

3,466

投資有価証券

Investment securities

866

887

875

891

1,035

329

長期貸付金

Long-term loans receivable

-

-

-

24

-

-

繰延税金資産

Deferred tax assets

1,343

1,318

1,258

1,189

1,129

1,113

その他

Other

2,009

2,012

2,010

2,005

2,031

2,023

貸倒引当金

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(4)

(4)

(3)

0

-

-

負債

Liabilities

34,213

33,837

34,703

46,510

38,154

35,821

流動負債

Current liabilities

32,155

31,854

32,558

42,640

34,722

32,206

買掛金

Accounts payable-trade

11,730

11,276

14,653

20,491

11,465

11,065

リース債務

Lease obligations

1,094

1,025

993

1,403

1,380

1,501

未払金

Accounts payable-other

758

1,001

880

1,201

936

1,110

未払法人税等

Income taxes payable

220

371

47

1,476

187

283

前受金

Advances received

16,282

15,019

13,482

13,395

17,635

14,569

賞与引当金

Provision for bonuses

1,020

1,998

1,022

2,930

1,183

2,134

役員賞与引当金

Provision for directors' bonuses

-

-

-

92

-

-

その他

Other

1,050

1,160

1,479

1,648

1,933

1,541

固定負債

Noncurrent liabilities

2,057

1,983

2,144

3,869

3,432

3,614

リース債務

Lease obligations

1,296

1,264

1,507

3,257

2,858

3,072

資産除去債務

Asset retirement obligations

330

332

333

335

336

338

その他

Other

429

386

302

276

236

203

純資産

Net assets

54,823

56,094

55,651

57,113

55,633

55,686

株主資本

Shareholders' equity

54,791

55,736

55,254

56,897

55,348

55,543

資本金

Capital stock

12,279

12,279

12,279

12,279

12,279

12,279

資本剰余金

Capital surplus

19,453

19,453

19,453

19,453

19,453

19,453

利益剰余金

Retained earnings

24,215

25,160

24,673

26,317

24,759

24,954

自己株式

Treasury stock

(1,157)

(1,157)

(1,152)

(1,152)

(1,143)

(1,143)

（単位：百万円）

(unit: million yen)

FY3/15

FY3/16

その他の包括利益累計額 Accumulated other comprehensive income (34) 258 302 120 197 23

その他有価証券評価差額金 Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities(5) (4) (3) (4) 129 133

繰延ヘッジ損益 Deferred gains or losses on hedges (28) 263 305 124 68 (110)

新株予約権 Subscription rights to shares 66 99 95 95 87 119

有価証券

コマーシャル・ペーパー

Short-term investment securities Commercial papers

4,999

2,999

2,999

1,999

1,999

1,999

リパッケージ債

Repackage bond

-

-

-

-

-

495

連結キャッシュフロー計算書 Consolidated cash flow statements

6 months

Full year

6 months

営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

3,524

5,291

4,814

税金等調整前当期純利益

Income before income taxes and minority interests

74

4,199

10

減価償却費

Depreciation and amortization

1,307

2,793

1,242

のれん償却額

Amortization of goodwill

108

124

10

株式報酬費用

Share-based compensation expenses

33

33

31

賞与引当金の増減額

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

229

1,162

(796)

役員賞与引当金の増減額

Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' bonuses

(7)

84

(92)

貸倒引当金の増減額

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

(8)

(13)

(1)

受取利息及び受取配当金

Interest and dividends income

(6)

(10)

(9)

持分法による投資損益

Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates

(11)

(16)

(14)

支払利息

Interest expenses

29

58

46

（単位：百万円）

(unit: million yen)

FY3/15

FY3/16

関係会社株式売却損益 Loss (gain) on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates - - 0

投資有価証券評価損益

Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities

3

8

3

固定資産除却損

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

10

41

4

売上債権の増減額

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade

12,853

(1,280)

17,094

たな卸資産の増減額

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(5,078)

(5,712)

(1,359)

その他の流動資産の増減額

Decrease (increase) in other current assets

(1,170)

(380)

222

仕入債務の増減額

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade

(4,788)

4,426

(9,426)

未払又は未収消費税等の増減額

Increase (decrease) in consumption taxes receivable / payable

358

970

(492)

その他の流動負債の増減額

Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities

16

(31)

(298)

その他

Other, net

(224)

(247)

(167)

小計

Subtotal

3,729

6,208

6,005

利息及び配当金の受取額

Interest and dividends income received

6

11

10

利息の支払額

Interest expenses paid

(29)

(58)

(46)

法人税等の支払額又は還付額

Income taxes (paid) refund

(339)

(1,000)

(1,263)

その他

Other, net

157

130

109

投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(896)

(1,610)

(836)

有形固定資産の取得による支出

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(630)

(1,012)

(789)

無形固定資産の取得による支出

Purchase of intangible assets

(401)

(694)

(291)

関係会社株式の売却による収入 Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates - - 232

貸付けによる支出

Payments of loans receivable

(16) (35)

(3)

貸付金の回収による収入

Collection of loans receivable

7 19

19

敷金及び保証金の差入による支出

Payments for lease and guarantee deposits

- (43)

-

敷金及び保証金の回収による収入

Proceeds from collection of lease and guarantee deposits

- 95

-

その他

Other, net

144 60

(3)

財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,822)

(3,490)

(1,658)

配当金の支払額

Cash dividends paid

(1,434)

(2,701)

(1,267)

リース債務の返済による支出

Repayments of lease obligations

(378)

(747)

(386)

その他

Other, net

(9)

(42)

(4)

現金及び現金同等物の増減額

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

804

190

2,319

現金及び現金同等物の期首残高

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

21,183

21,183

21,374

現金及び現金同等物の期末残高

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

21,988

21,374

23,693