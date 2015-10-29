Net One Systems Co. Ltd.-Q2 FY15 Data Sheet(324KB)

4c7c3b08-79a0-40d9-be27-86fceaedddf3.pdf
October 29, 2015
Data sheet Q2 FY15
2015年4月1日～2015年9月30日
April 1, 2015 to September 30, 2015
2016年3月期
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2016
ネットワンシステムズ株式会社
Net One Systems Co., Ltd.
Stock code: 7518
目次
Contents
P.1
連結損益計算書
Consolidated income statements
P.1
連結業績見通し
Outlook for consolidated financial results
P. 2
連結貸借対照表
Consolidated balance sheets
P. 3
連結キャッシュフロー計算書
Consolidated cash flow statements
P. 4
マーケット別の状況
Market Sector
P. 4
商品群別の状況
Product category
P. 4
セグメント利益
Profit by reportable segment
P. 4
設備投資・減価償却費等
CAPEX, Depreciation etc.
Copyright © NetOneSystems Co., Ltd. All rights reserved
連結損益計算書 Consolidated income statements
（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)
FY3/15
FY3/16
3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months
売上高
Revenue
25,718
58,971
91,963
143,173
29,200
62,919
売上原価
Cost of revenue
19,545
45,178
70,321
110,810
22,689
49,302
売上総利益
Gross profit
6,172
13,793
21,641
32,362
6,510
13,616
販売費及び一般管理費 Selling, general and administrative expenses
7,532
13,833
20,307
28,157
6,876
13,692
営業利益（損失）
Operating income (loss)
(1,360)
(40)
1,334
4,205
(365)
(75)
営業外収益
Non-operating income
77
181
184
245
30
147
受取利息
Interest income
2
6
8
10
2
4
受取配当金
Dividends income
-
-
-
-
5
5
持分法による投資利益
Equity in earnings of affiliates
-
11
2
16
-
14
為替差益
Foreign exchange gains
4
4
-
-
-
-
販売報奨金
Sales incentive
59
61
61
61
17
30
団体保険配当金
Dividends income of group insurance
- 69
69
74
-
73
法人税等還付加算金
Interest on refund of income taxes and other
- 2
2
2
-
-
その他 Other 10 25 40 79 5 18
営業外費用
Non-operating expenses
36
52
167
201
23
53
支払利息
Interest expenses
15
29
44
58
13
46
為替差損 Foreign exchange losses - -
31
51
5
5
貸倒引当金繰入額 Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts0 0
0
0
- -
契約精算金 Contract settlement money - -
66
66
- -
その他
Other
15
22
24
24
1
2
経常利益（損失）
Ordinary income (loss)
(1,319)
88
1,352
4,249
(359)
17
特別利益 Extraordinary income - - - - -0
- - - - - 0
関係会社株式売却益 Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates
特別損失 Extraordinary loss 12 14 27 50 4 8
固定資産除却損 Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets8 10 19 41 3 4
投資有価証券評価損 Loss on valuation of investment securities3 3 8 8 0 3
税金等調整前当期純利益（損失）
Income (loss) before income taxes and
minority interests (1,332) 74 1,324 4,199 (363) 10
法人税等 Income taxes (419) 42 510 1,741 (74) 104
法人税、住民税及び事業税 Income taxes-current 41 149 226 1,894 8 57
法人税等調整額 Income taxes-deferred (460) (106) 284 (153) (82) 46
当期純利益（損失） Profit (loss) (912) 31 813 2,457 (289) (94)
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益
販売費及び一般管理費の主な項目
Major items and amounts under SG&A
給与手当
Salaries and allowances
2,679
5,338
7,947
10,714
2,764
5,423
賞与
Bonuses
-
-
-
1,774
-
-
賞与引当金繰入額
Provision for bonuses
833
1,630
813
2,347
984
1,778
役員賞与引当金繰入額
Provision for directors' bonuses
-
-
-
92
-
-
賃貸料
Rent expenses
702
1,151
1,716
2,274
609
1,239
減価償却費
Depreciation and amortization
329
502
802
1,055
229
469
のれん償却費
Amortization of goodwill
53
108
116
124
5
10
（損失）
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent (912) 31 813 2,457 (289)(94)
連結業績見通し Outlook for consolidated financial results
（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)FY3/16
公表日 Release date
売上高 Revenue
営業利益 Operating income
経常利益 Ordinary income
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益 Net income attributable to owners of
the parent
1株当たり当期純利益（円） Net income per share (yen)
May/01/15
144,000
5,400
5,400
3,300
39.04
（注）2015年5月1日に発表しました2016年3月期の連結業績見通しから変更はございません。
(Note) Outlook for consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016, as announced on May 1, 2015, remains unchanged.
連結貸借対照表 Consolidated balance sheets
資産
Assets
Jun-30
89,036
Sep-30
89,932
Dec-31
90,355
Mar-31
103,623
Jun-30
93,788
Sep-30
91,507
流動資産
Current assets
77,197
78,269
78,986
92,498
82,092
80,429
現金及び預金
Cash and deposits
18,952
18,989
17,792
19,374
23,429
21,694
受取手形及び売掛金
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
25,232
29,483
26,990
41,996
26,393
26,077
有価証券
Short-term investment securities
4,999
2,999
2,999
1,999
1,999
2,495
商品
Merchandise
6,214
3,922
1,985
2,131
1,851
2,208
未着商品
Goods in transit
425
190
221
322
321
107
未成工事支出金
Costs on uncompleted construction contracts
10,751
12,684
18,628
14,975
16,300
16,471
貯蔵品
Supplies
29
17
23
20
23
21
前払費用
Prepaid expenses
6,818
6,776
7,013
6,087
7,770
7,509
繰延税金資産
Deferred tax assets
1,515
1,025
669
1,284
1,442
1,414
その他
Other
2,262
2,182
2,665
4,308
2,560
2,429
貸倒引当金
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2)
(2)
(4)
(1)
0
0
固定資産
Noncurrent assets
11,838
11,663
11,368
11,124
11,695
11,078
有形固定資産
Property, plant and equipment
5,776
5,697
5,578
5,386
5,812
5,549
工具、器具及び備品
Tools, furniture and fixtures
3,881
3,848
3,801
3,689
4,182
3,932
その他
Other
1,895
1,849
1,777
1,697
1,629
1,617
無形固定資産
Intangible assets
1,847
1,750
1,649
1,627
1,687
2,061
のれん
Goodwill
153
98
90
82
77
71
その他
Other
1,694
1,652
1,559
1,545
1,610
1,989
投資その他の資産
Investments and other assets
4,215
4,214
4,140
4,110
4,196
3,466
投資有価証券
Investment securities
866
887
875
891
1,035
329
長期貸付金
Long-term loans receivable
-
-
-
24
-
-
繰延税金資産
Deferred tax assets
1,343
1,318
1,258
1,189
1,129
1,113
その他
Other
2,009
2,012
2,010
2,005
2,031
2,023
貸倒引当金
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(4)
(4)
(3)
0
-
-
負債
Liabilities
34,213
33,837
34,703
46,510
38,154
35,821
流動負債
Current liabilities
32,155
31,854
32,558
42,640
34,722
32,206
買掛金
Accounts payable-trade
11,730
11,276
14,653
20,491
11,465
11,065
リース債務
Lease obligations
1,094
1,025
993
1,403
1,380
1,501
未払金
Accounts payable-other
758
1,001
880
1,201
936
1,110
未払法人税等
Income taxes payable
220
371
47
1,476
187
283
前受金
Advances received
16,282
15,019
13,482
13,395
17,635
14,569
賞与引当金
Provision for bonuses
1,020
1,998
1,022
2,930
1,183
2,134
役員賞与引当金
Provision for directors' bonuses
-
-
-
92
-
-
その他
Other
1,050
1,160
1,479
1,648
1,933
1,541
固定負債
Noncurrent liabilities
2,057
1,983
2,144
3,869
3,432
3,614
リース債務
Lease obligations
1,296
1,264
1,507
3,257
2,858
3,072
資産除去債務
Asset retirement obligations
330
332
333
335
336
338
その他
Other
429
386
302
276
236
203
純資産
Net assets
54,823
56,094
55,651
57,113
55,633
55,686
株主資本
Shareholders' equity
54,791
55,736
55,254
56,897
55,348
55,543
資本金
Capital stock
12,279
12,279
12,279
12,279
12,279
12,279
資本剰余金
Capital surplus
19,453
19,453
19,453
19,453
19,453
19,453
利益剰余金
Retained earnings
24,215
25,160
24,673
26,317
24,759
24,954
自己株式
Treasury stock
(1,157)
(1,157)
(1,152)
(1,152)
(1,143)
(1,143)
（単位：百万円）
(unit: million yen)
FY3/15
FY3/16
その他の包括利益累計額 Accumulated other comprehensive income (34) 258 302 120 197 23
その他有価証券評価差額金 Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities(5) (4) (3) (4) 129 133
繰延ヘッジ損益 Deferred gains or losses on hedges (28) 263 305 124 68 (110)
新株予約権 Subscription rights to shares 66 99 95 95 87 119
有価証券
コマーシャル・ペーパー
Short-term investment securities Commercial papers
4,999
2,999
2,999
1,999
1,999
1,999
リパッケージ債
Repackage bond
-
-
-
-
-
495
連結キャッシュフロー計算書 Consolidated cash flow statements
6 months
Full year
6 months
営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
3,524
5,291
4,814
税金等調整前当期純利益
Income before income taxes and minority interests
74
4,199
10
減価償却費
Depreciation and amortization
1,307
2,793
1,242
のれん償却額
Amortization of goodwill
108
124
10
株式報酬費用
Share-based compensation expenses
33
33
31
賞与引当金の増減額
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
229
1,162
(796)
役員賞与引当金の増減額
Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' bonuses
(7)
84
(92)
貸倒引当金の増減額
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
(8)
(13)
(1)
受取利息及び受取配当金
Interest and dividends income
(6)
(10)
(9)
持分法による投資損益
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates
(11)
(16)
(14)
支払利息
Interest expenses
29
58
46
（単位：百万円）
(unit: million yen)
FY3/15
FY3/16
関係会社株式売却損益 Loss (gain) on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates - - 0
投資有価証券評価損益
Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities
3
8
3
固定資産除却損
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
10
41
4
売上債権の増減額
Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade
12,853
(1,280)
17,094
たな卸資産の増減額
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(5,078)
(5,712)
(1,359)
その他の流動資産の増減額
Decrease (increase) in other current assets
(1,170)
(380)
222
仕入債務の増減額
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade
(4,788)
4,426
(9,426)
未払又は未収消費税等の増減額
Increase (decrease) in consumption taxes receivable / payable
358
970
(492)
その他の流動負債の増減額
Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities
16
(31)
(298)
その他
Other, net
(224)
(247)
(167)
小計
Subtotal
3,729
6,208
6,005
利息及び配当金の受取額
Interest and dividends income received
6
11
10
利息の支払額
Interest expenses paid
(29)
(58)
(46)
法人税等の支払額又は還付額
Income taxes (paid) refund
(339)
(1,000)
(1,263)
その他
Other, net
157
130
109
投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(896)
(1,610)
(836)
有形固定資産の取得による支出
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(630)
(1,012)
(789)
無形固定資産の取得による支出
Purchase of intangible assets
(401)
(694)
(291)
関係会社株式の売却による収入 Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates - - 232
貸付けによる支出
Payments of loans receivable
(16) (35)
(3)
貸付金の回収による収入
Collection of loans receivable
7 19
19
敷金及び保証金の差入による支出
Payments for lease and guarantee deposits
- (43)
-
敷金及び保証金の回収による収入
Proceeds from collection of lease and guarantee deposits
- 95
-
その他
Other, net
144 60
(3)
財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(1,822)
(3,490)
(1,658)
配当金の支払額
Cash dividends paid
(1,434)
(2,701)
(1,267)
リース債務の返済による支出
Repayments of lease obligations
(378)
(747)
(386)
その他
Other, net
(9)
(42)
(4)
現金及び現金同等物の増減額
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
804
190
2,319
現金及び現金同等物の期首残高
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
21,183
21,183
21,374
現金及び現金同等物の期末残高
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
21,988
21,374
23,693
- ロイターをフォローする
おすすめ記事
情報
編集長のおすすめ
注目の商品
円安黙認は外交成果か
トランプ氏が日本叩きや円安批判を控えているのは幸運ではなく、日本の外交成果かもしれないと野村証券の池田雄之輔氏は指摘。 記事の全文
円は5年ぶり最強通貨へ
円は過去２カ月ほど独歩安となっているが、１年を通して見れば５年ぶりに最強通貨となる見通しだとＪＰモルガンの佐々木融氏は指摘。 記事の全文