Net One Systems Co. Ltd.-Q3 FY15 Data Sheet(305KB)

February 4, 2016
Data sheet Q3 FY15
2015年4月1日～2015年12月31日
April 1, 2015 to December 31, 2015
2016年3月期
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2016
ネットワンシステムズ株式会社
Net One Systems Co., Ltd.
Stock code: 7518, TSE1
目次
Contents
P.1
連結損益計算書
Consolidated income statements
P.1
連結業績見通し
Outlook for consolidated financial results
P. 2
連結貸借対照表
Consolidated balance sheets
P. 3
マーケット別の状況
Market Sector
P. 3
商品群別の状況
Product category
P. 3
セグメント利益
Profit by reportable segment
P. 3
設備投資・減価償却費等
CAPEX, Depreciation etc.
Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)
連結損益計算書 Consolidated income statements
（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)
FY3/15
FY3/16
3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months
売上高 Revenue 25,718 58,971 91,963 143,173 29,200 62,919 92,295
売上原価 Cost of revenue 19,545 45,178 70,321 110,810 22,689 49,302 72,635
売上総利益 Gross profit 6,172 13,793 21,641 32,362 6,510 13,616 19,660
販売費及び一般管理費
Selling, general and
administrative expenses 7,532 13,833 20,307 28,157 6,876 13,692 19,907
営業利益（損失） Operating income (loss) (1,360) (40) 1,334 4,205 (365) (75) (247)
営業外収益 Non-operating income 77 181 184 245 30 147 197
受取利息 Interest income 2 6 8 10 2 4 10
受取配当金 Dividends income - - - - 5 5 5
持分法による投資利益 Equity in earnings of affiliates - 11 2 16 - 14 14
為替差益 Foreign exchange gains 4 4 - - - - 2
販売報奨金 Sales incentive 59 61 61 61 17 30 65
団体保険配当金 Dividends income of group insurance - 69 69 74 - 73 77
法人税等還付加算金 Interest on refund of income taxes and other- 2 2 2 - - -
その他 Other 10 25 40 79 5 18 22
営業外費用 Non-operating expenses 36 52 167 201 23 53 65
支払利息 Interest expenses 15 29 44 58 13 46 62
為替差損 Foreign exchange losses - - 31 51 5 5 - 貸倒引当金繰入額 Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts0 0 0 0 - - - 契約精算金 Contract settlement money - - 66 66 - - - その他 Other 15 22 24 24 1 2 3
経常利益（損失） Ordinary income (loss) (1,319) 88 1,352 4,249 (359) 17 (115)特別利益 Extraordinary income - - - - - 00
- - - - - 0 0
特別損失
Extraordinary loss
12
14
27
50
4
8
15
固定資産除却損
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
8
10
19
41
3
4
11
投資有価証券評価損
Loss on valuation of investment securities
3
3
8
8
0
3
3
税金等調整前当期純利益（損失）
Income (loss) before income taxes and minority interests
(1,332)
74
1,324
4,199
(363)
10
(130)
法人税等
Income taxes
(419)
42
510
1,741
(74)
104
43
法人税、住民税及び事業税
Income taxes-current
41
149
226
1,894
8
57
32
法人税等調整額
Income taxes-deferred
(460)
(106)
284
(153)
(82)
46
11
当期純利益（損失） Profit (loss)
(912)
31
813
2,457
(289)
(94)
(174)
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益
（損失）
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
(912)
31
813
2,457
(289)
(94)
(174)
関係会社株式売却益 Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates
（単位：百万円）
(unit: million yen)
連結業績見通し Outlook for consolidated financial results FY3/16
販売費及び一般管理費の主な項目
Major items and amounts under SG&A
給与手当
Salaries and allowances
2,679
5,338
7,947
10,714
2,764
5,423
8,026
賞与
Bonuses
-
-
-
1,774
-
-
-
賞与引当金繰入額
Provision for bonuses
833
1,630
813
2,347
984
1,778
510
役員賞与引当金繰入額 Provision for directors' bonuses -
-
-
92
-
-
-
賃貸料
Rent expenses
702
1,151
1,716
2,274
609
1,239
1,848
減価償却費
Depreciation and amortization
329
502
802
1,055
229
469
748
のれん償却費
Amortization of goodwill
53
108
116
124
5
10
15
公表日 Release date
売上高 Revenue
営業利益 Operating income
経常利益 Ordinary income
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益 Net income attributable to owners of
the parent
1株当たり当期純利益（円） Net income per share (yen)
Original
May/01/15
144,000
5,400
5,400
3,300
39.04
Rivision
Feb/04/16
1,400,000
2,800
2,900
1,800
21.29
Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)
連結貸借対照表 Consolidated balance sheets
資産
Assets
Jun-30
89,036
Sep-30
89,932
Dec-31
90,355
Mar-31
103,623
Jun-30
93,788
Sep-30
91,507
Dec-31
88,730
流動資産
Current assets
77,197
78,269
78,986
92,498
82,092
80,429
77,590
現金及び預金
Cash and deposits
18,952
18,989
17,792
19,374
23,429
21,694
22,466
受取手形及び売掛金
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
25,232
29,483
26,990
41,996
26,393
26,077
21,487
有価証券
Short-term investment securities
4,999
2,999
2,999
1,999
1,999
2,495
2,496
商品
Merchandise
6,214
3,922
1,985
2,131
1,851
2,208
2,510
未着商品
Goods in transit
425
190
221
322
321
107
244
未成工事支出金
Costs on uncompleted construction contracts
10,751
12,684
18,628
14,975
16,300
16,471
17,431
貯蔵品
Supplies
29
17
23
20
23
21
17
前払費用
Prepaid expenses
6,818
6,776
7,013
6,087
7,770
7,509
7,120
繰延税金資産
Deferred tax assets
1,515
1,025
669
1,284
1,442
1,414
1,344
その他
Other
2,262
2,182
2,665
4,308
2,560
2,429
2,472
貸倒引当金
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2)
(2)
(4)
(1)
0
0
0
固定資産
Noncurrent assets
11,838
11,663
11,368
11,124
11,695
11,078
11,139
有形固定資産
Property, plant and equipment
5,776
5,697
5,578
5,386
5,812
5,549
5,455
工具、器具及び備品
Tools, furniture and fixtures
3,881
3,848
3,801
3,689
4,182
3,932
3,899
その他
Other
1,895
1,849
1,777
1,697
1,629
1,617
1,555
無形固定資産
Intangible assets
1,847
1,750
1,649
1,627
1,687
2,061
2,283
のれん
Goodwill
153
98
90
82
77
71
66
その他
Other
1,694
1,652
1,559
1,545
1,610
1,989
2,217
投資その他の資産
Investments and other assets
4,215
4,214
4,140
4,110
4,196
3,466
3,400
投資有価証券
Investment securities
866
887
875
891
1,035
329
290
長期貸付金
Long-term loans receivable
-
-
-
24
-
-
-
繰延税金資産
Deferred tax assets
1,343
1,318
1,258
1,189
1,129
1,113
1,123
その他
Other
2,009
2,012
2,010
2,005
2,031
2,023
1,986
貸倒引当金
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(4)
(4)
(3)
0
-
-
-
負債
Liabilities
34,213
33,837
34,703
46,510
38,154
35,821
34,308
流動負債
Current liabilities
32,155
31,854
32,558
42,640
34,722
32,206
30,888
買掛金
Accounts payable-trade
11,730
11,276
14,653
20,491
11,465
11,065
10,724
リース債務
Lease obligations
1,094
1,025
993
1,403
1,380
1,501
1,486
未払金
Accounts payable-other
758
1,001
880
1,201
936
1,110
1,210
未払法人税等
Income taxes payable
220
371
47
1,476
187
283
11
前受金
Advances received
16,282
15,019
13,482
13,395
17,635
14,569
14,342
賞与引当金
Provision for bonuses
1,020
1,998
1,022
2,930
1,183
2,134
1,050
役員賞与引当金
Provision for directors' bonuses
-
-
-
92
-
-
-
その他
Other
1,050
1,160
1,479
1,648
1,933
1,541
2,062
固定負債
Noncurrent liabilities
2,057
1,983
2,144
3,869
3,432
3,614
3,420
リース債務
Lease obligations
1,296
1,264
1,507
3,257
2,858
3,072
2,910
資産除去債務
Asset retirement obligations
330
332
333
335
336
338
339
その他
Other
429
386
302
276
236
203
169
純資産
Net assets
54,823
56,094
55,651
57,113
55,633
55,686
54,421
株主資本
Shareholders' equity
54,791
55,736
55,254
56,897
55,348
55,543
54,195
資本金
Capital stock
12,279
12,279
12,279
12,279
12,279
12,279
12,279
資本剰余金
Capital surplus
19,453
19,453
19,453
19,453
19,453
19,453
19,453
利益剰余金
Retained earnings
24,215
25,160
24,673
26,317
24,759
24,954
23,605
自己株式
Treasury stock
(1,157)
(1,157)
(1,152)
(1,152)
(1,143)
(1,143)
(1,143)
（単位：百万円）
(unit: million yen)
FY3/15
FY3/16
その他の包括利益累計額 Accumulated other comprehensive income (34) 258 302 120 197 23 107
その他有価証券評価差額金 Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities(5) (4) (3) (4) 129 133 71
繰延ヘッジ損益 Deferred gains or losses on hedges (28) 263 305 124 68 (110) 36
新株予約権 Subscription rights to shares 66 99 95 95 87 119 119
有価証券
コマーシャル・ペーパー
Short-term investment securities Commercial papers
4,999
2,999
2,999
1,999
1,999
1,999
1,999
仕組債
Structured bonds
-
-
-
-
-
495
495
Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)
マーケット別 Market sector
（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)
（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)
受注高
Bookings
3 months
32,574
6 months
66,812
9 months
104,042
Full year
146,890
3 months
28,130
6 months
62,886
9 months
92,592
ネットワーク
Network products
15,768
31,151
50,938
66,511
13,736
30,526
43,540
プラットフォーム
Platform products
6,048
11,308
16,478
21,528
2,673
7,754
14,912
サービス
Service businesses
10,757
24,353
36,626
58,850
11,720
24,605
34,139
売上高
Revenue
25,718
58,971
91,963
143,173
29,200
62,919
92,295
ネットワーク
Network products
11,013
26,919
41,213
66,722
12,318
28,297
41,263
プラットフォーム
Platform products
2,836
6,914
13,538
21,040
2,973
7,746
12,375
サービス
Service businesses
11,867
25,138
37,211
55,410
13,908
26,875
38,657
（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)FY3/15 FY3/16
Jun-30
Sep-30
Dec-31
Mar-31
Jun-30
Sep-30
Dec-31
受注残
Backlog
61,961
62,945
67,183
58,821
57,752
58,788
59,118
ネットワーク
Network products
15,859
15,336
20,973
11,028
12,438
13,250
13,297
プラットフォーム
Platform products
8,151
9,333
7,916
5,477
5,186
5,493
8,023
サービス
Service businesses
37,950
38,274
38,293
42,315
40,127
40,044
37,797
（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)
受注高
Bookings
3 months
32,574
6 months
66,812
9 months
104,042
Full year
146,890
3 months
28,130
6 months
62,886
9 months
92,592
ENT
（エンタープライズ）
Enterprise
6,338
16,195
27,028
42,445
8,941
19,150
30,144
SP
（通信キャリア）
Telecom carrier
8,177
17,636
28,331
40,992
6,111
17,130
23,493
PUB
（パブリック）
Public
12,451
22,344
31,824
41,954
8,111
16,394
24,005
NOP
（パートナー）
NOP [Partner Biz]
5,514
10,625
16,305
20,831
4,754
9,636
13,989
その他
Other
92
10
551
666
211
575
958
売上高
Revenue
25,718
58,971
91,963
143,173
29,200
62,919
92,295
ENT （エンタープライズ）
Enterprise
7,453
16,381
25,522
38,820
9,479
20,899
31,615
SP （通信キャリア）
Telecom carrier
9,911
20,207
29,399
44,126
9,613
18,693
26,191
PUB （パブリック）
Public
4,721
12,934
22,715
38,332
6,106
14,682
21,138
NOP （パートナー）
NOP [Partner Biz]
3,522
9,373
13,735
21,185
3,820
8,389
12,959
その他
Other
109
74
591
708
180
254
391
FY3/15
受注残
Backlog
Jun-30
61,961
Sep-30
62,945
Dec-31
67,183
Mar-31
58,821
Jun-30
57,752
Sep-30
58,788
Dec-31
59,118
ENT （エンタープライズ）
Enterprise
15,577
16,506
18,198
20,317
19,779
18,568
18,846
SP （通信キャリア）
Telecom carrier
14,303
13,465
14,969
12,902
9,400
11,340
10,205
PUB （パブリック）
Public
24,055
25,734
25,433
19,945
21,951
21,657
22,813
NOP （パートナー）
NOP [Partner Biz]
7,971
7,231
8,550
5,625
6,560
6,872
6,656
その他
Other
53
7
31
29
60
349
596
FY3/15
商品群別 Product category FY3/15
FY3/16
FY3/16
FY3/16
セグメント利益 Profit by reportable segment
（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)
FY3/15
FY3/16
3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months
ENT （エンタープライズ） Enterprise (290) 401 981 772 184 1,054 1,676
SP （通信キャリア） Telecom carrier 832 1,392 2,233 869 276 351 470
PUB （パブリック） Public (1,759) (2,041) (2,438) 697 (761) (1,138) (1,913)
NOP （パートナー） NOP [Partner Biz] (66) 435 949 182 70 77 133
（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)
設備投資・減価償却費等 CAPEX, Depreciation etc. FY3/15
FY3/16
3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months
設備投資額 Capital expenditure 784 1,398 1,872 2,504 596 1,788 2,611
減価償却費 Depreciation and amortization 604 1,307 2,034 2,793 585 1,242 1,991
為替レート（$円） Foreign exchange rate (usd/yen) 102.03 102.20 102.82 105.62 117.98 118.24 119.28
1株当たり当期純利益（円） Earnings per share (yen) (10.80) 0.38 9.63 29.07 (3.42) (1.11) (2.06)
1株当たり純資産（円） Book-value per share (yen) 647.78 662.43 657.20 674.49 656.99 657.23 642.28
1株当たり配当金（円） Dividends per share (yen) - 15.00 - 30.00 - 15.00 -
FY3/15
FY3/16
Jun-30 Sep-30 Dec-31 Mar-31 Jun-30 Sep-30 Dec-31
従業員（人） * Employees (people) * 2,454 2,419 2,386 2,374 2,377 2,285 2,271
（注）従業員数は2015年12月31日時点で前年比115名減少していますが、受入出向者70名の減少が含まれています。
(Note) As of December 31, 2015, the number of employees decreased of 115 from the previous year, but including decreased of 70 of seconded employees to NetOne group.
