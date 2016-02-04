Net One Systems Co. Ltd.-Q3 FY15 Data Sheet(305KB)

b1d08618-2b73-40d4-bb96-d04dec7c6f48.pdf

February 4, 2016

Data sheet Q3 FY15

2015年4月1日～2015年12月31日

April 1, 2015 to December 31, 2015

2016年3月期

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2016

ネットワンシステムズ株式会社

Net One Systems Co., Ltd.

Stock code: 7518, TSE1

目次

Contents

P.1

連結損益計算書

Consolidated income statements

P.1

連結業績見通し

Outlook for consolidated financial results

P. 2

連結貸借対照表

Consolidated balance sheets

P. 3

マーケット別の状況

Market Sector

P. 3

商品群別の状況

Product category

P. 3

セグメント利益

Profit by reportable segment

P. 3

設備投資・減価償却費等

CAPEX, Depreciation etc.

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)

連結損益計算書 Consolidated income statements

（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)

FY3/15

FY3/16

3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months

売上高 Revenue 25,718 58,971 91,963 143,173 29,200 62,919 92,295

売上原価 Cost of revenue 19,545 45,178 70,321 110,810 22,689 49,302 72,635

売上総利益 Gross profit 6,172 13,793 21,641 32,362 6,510 13,616 19,660

販売費及び一般管理費

Selling, general and

administrative expenses 7,532 13,833 20,307 28,157 6,876 13,692 19,907

営業利益（損失） Operating income (loss) (1,360) (40) 1,334 4,205 (365) (75) (247)

営業外収益 Non-operating income 77 181 184 245 30 147 197

受取利息 Interest income 2 6 8 10 2 4 10

受取配当金 Dividends income - - - - 5 5 5

持分法による投資利益 Equity in earnings of affiliates - 11 2 16 - 14 14

為替差益 Foreign exchange gains 4 4 - - - - 2

販売報奨金 Sales incentive 59 61 61 61 17 30 65

団体保険配当金 Dividends income of group insurance - 69 69 74 - 73 77

法人税等還付加算金 Interest on refund of income taxes and other- 2 2 2 - - -

その他 Other 10 25 40 79 5 18 22

営業外費用 Non-operating expenses 36 52 167 201 23 53 65

支払利息 Interest expenses 15 29 44 58 13 46 62

為替差損 Foreign exchange losses - - 31 51 5 5 - 貸倒引当金繰入額 Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts0 0 0 0 - - - 契約精算金 Contract settlement money - - 66 66 - - - その他 Other 15 22 24 24 1 2 3

経常利益（損失） Ordinary income (loss) (1,319) 88 1,352 4,249 (359) 17 (115)特別利益 Extraordinary income - - - - - 00

- - - - - 0 0

特別損失

Extraordinary loss

12

14

27

50

4

8

15

固定資産除却損

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

8

10

19

41

3

4

11

投資有価証券評価損

Loss on valuation of investment securities

3

3

8

8

0

3

3

税金等調整前当期純利益（損失）

Income (loss) before income taxes and minority interests

(1,332)

74

1,324

4,199

(363)

10

(130)

法人税等

Income taxes

(419)

42

510

1,741

(74)

104

43

法人税、住民税及び事業税

Income taxes-current

41

149

226

1,894

8

57

32

法人税等調整額

Income taxes-deferred

(460)

(106)

284

(153)

(82)

46

11

当期純利益（損失） Profit (loss)

(912)

31

813

2,457

(289)

(94)

(174)

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益

（損失）

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(912)

31

813

2,457

(289)

(94)

(174)

関係会社株式売却益 Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates

（単位：百万円）

(unit: million yen)

連結業績見通し Outlook for consolidated financial results FY3/16

販売費及び一般管理費の主な項目

Major items and amounts under SG&A

給与手当

Salaries and allowances

2,679

5,338

7,947

10,714

2,764

5,423

8,026

賞与

Bonuses

-

-

-

1,774

-

-

-

賞与引当金繰入額

Provision for bonuses

833

1,630

813

2,347

984

1,778

510

役員賞与引当金繰入額 Provision for directors' bonuses -

-

-

92

-

-

-

賃貸料

Rent expenses

702

1,151

1,716

2,274

609

1,239

1,848

減価償却費

Depreciation and amortization

329

502

802

1,055

229

469

748

のれん償却費

Amortization of goodwill

53

108

116

124

5

10

15

公表日 Release date

売上高 Revenue

営業利益 Operating income

経常利益 Ordinary income

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益 Net income attributable to owners of

the parent

1株当たり当期純利益（円） Net income per share (yen)

Original

May/01/15

144,000

5,400

5,400

3,300

39.04

Rivision

Feb/04/16

1,400,000

2,800

2,900

1,800

21.29

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)

連結貸借対照表 Consolidated balance sheets

資産

Assets

Jun-30

89,036

Sep-30

89,932

Dec-31

90,355

Mar-31

103,623

Jun-30

93,788

Sep-30

91,507

Dec-31

88,730

流動資産

Current assets

77,197

78,269

78,986

92,498

82,092

80,429

77,590

現金及び預金

Cash and deposits

18,952

18,989

17,792

19,374

23,429

21,694

22,466

受取手形及び売掛金

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

25,232

29,483

26,990

41,996

26,393

26,077

21,487

有価証券

Short-term investment securities

4,999

2,999

2,999

1,999

1,999

2,495

2,496

商品

Merchandise

6,214

3,922

1,985

2,131

1,851

2,208

2,510

未着商品

Goods in transit

425

190

221

322

321

107

244

未成工事支出金

Costs on uncompleted construction contracts

10,751

12,684

18,628

14,975

16,300

16,471

17,431

貯蔵品

Supplies

29

17

23

20

23

21

17

前払費用

Prepaid expenses

6,818

6,776

7,013

6,087

7,770

7,509

7,120

繰延税金資産

Deferred tax assets

1,515

1,025

669

1,284

1,442

1,414

1,344

その他

Other

2,262

2,182

2,665

4,308

2,560

2,429

2,472

貸倒引当金

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2)

(2)

(4)

(1)

0

0

0

固定資産

Noncurrent assets

11,838

11,663

11,368

11,124

11,695

11,078

11,139

有形固定資産

Property, plant and equipment

5,776

5,697

5,578

5,386

5,812

5,549

5,455

工具、器具及び備品

Tools, furniture and fixtures

3,881

3,848

3,801

3,689

4,182

3,932

3,899

その他

Other

1,895

1,849

1,777

1,697

1,629

1,617

1,555

無形固定資産

Intangible assets

1,847

1,750

1,649

1,627

1,687

2,061

2,283

のれん

Goodwill

153

98

90

82

77

71

66

その他

Other

1,694

1,652

1,559

1,545

1,610

1,989

2,217

投資その他の資産

Investments and other assets

4,215

4,214

4,140

4,110

4,196

3,466

3,400

投資有価証券

Investment securities

866

887

875

891

1,035

329

290

長期貸付金

Long-term loans receivable

-

-

-

24

-

-

-

繰延税金資産

Deferred tax assets

1,343

1,318

1,258

1,189

1,129

1,113

1,123

その他

Other

2,009

2,012

2,010

2,005

2,031

2,023

1,986

貸倒引当金

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(4)

(4)

(3)

0

-

-

-

負債

Liabilities

34,213

33,837

34,703

46,510

38,154

35,821

34,308

流動負債

Current liabilities

32,155

31,854

32,558

42,640

34,722

32,206

30,888

買掛金

Accounts payable-trade

11,730

11,276

14,653

20,491

11,465

11,065

10,724

リース債務

Lease obligations

1,094

1,025

993

1,403

1,380

1,501

1,486

未払金

Accounts payable-other

758

1,001

880

1,201

936

1,110

1,210

未払法人税等

Income taxes payable

220

371

47

1,476

187

283

11

前受金

Advances received

16,282

15,019

13,482

13,395

17,635

14,569

14,342

賞与引当金

Provision for bonuses

1,020

1,998

1,022

2,930

1,183

2,134

1,050

役員賞与引当金

Provision for directors' bonuses

-

-

-

92

-

-

-

その他

Other

1,050

1,160

1,479

1,648

1,933

1,541

2,062

固定負債

Noncurrent liabilities

2,057

1,983

2,144

3,869

3,432

3,614

3,420

リース債務

Lease obligations

1,296

1,264

1,507

3,257

2,858

3,072

2,910

資産除去債務

Asset retirement obligations

330

332

333

335

336

338

339

その他

Other

429

386

302

276

236

203

169

純資産

Net assets

54,823

56,094

55,651

57,113

55,633

55,686

54,421

株主資本

Shareholders' equity

54,791

55,736

55,254

56,897

55,348

55,543

54,195

資本金

Capital stock

12,279

12,279

12,279

12,279

12,279

12,279

12,279

資本剰余金

Capital surplus

19,453

19,453

19,453

19,453

19,453

19,453

19,453

利益剰余金

Retained earnings

24,215

25,160

24,673

26,317

24,759

24,954

23,605

自己株式

Treasury stock

(1,157)

(1,157)

(1,152)

(1,152)

(1,143)

(1,143)

(1,143)

（単位：百万円）

(unit: million yen)

FY3/15

FY3/16

その他の包括利益累計額 Accumulated other comprehensive income (34) 258 302 120 197 23 107

その他有価証券評価差額金 Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities(5) (4) (3) (4) 129 133 71

繰延ヘッジ損益 Deferred gains or losses on hedges (28) 263 305 124 68 (110) 36

新株予約権 Subscription rights to shares 66 99 95 95 87 119 119

有価証券

コマーシャル・ペーパー

Short-term investment securities Commercial papers

4,999

2,999

2,999

1,999

1,999

1,999

1,999

仕組債

Structured bonds

-

-

-

-

-

495

495

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)

マーケット別 Market sector

（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)

（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)

受注高

Bookings

3 months

32,574

6 months

66,812

9 months

104,042

Full year

146,890

3 months

28,130

6 months

62,886

9 months

92,592

ネットワーク

Network products

15,768

31,151

50,938

66,511

13,736

30,526

43,540

プラットフォーム

Platform products

6,048

11,308

16,478

21,528

2,673

7,754

14,912

サービス

Service businesses

10,757

24,353

36,626

58,850

11,720

24,605

34,139

売上高

Revenue

25,718

58,971

91,963

143,173

29,200

62,919

92,295

ネットワーク

Network products

11,013

26,919

41,213

66,722

12,318

28,297

41,263

プラットフォーム

Platform products

2,836

6,914

13,538

21,040

2,973

7,746

12,375

サービス

Service businesses

11,867

25,138

37,211

55,410

13,908

26,875

38,657

（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)FY3/15 FY3/16

Jun-30

Sep-30

Dec-31

Mar-31

Jun-30

Sep-30

Dec-31

受注残

Backlog

61,961

62,945

67,183

58,821

57,752

58,788

59,118

ネットワーク

Network products

15,859

15,336

20,973

11,028

12,438

13,250

13,297

プラットフォーム

Platform products

8,151

9,333

7,916

5,477

5,186

5,493

8,023

サービス

Service businesses

37,950

38,274

38,293

42,315

40,127

40,044

37,797

（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)

受注高

Bookings

3 months

32,574

6 months

66,812

9 months

104,042

Full year

146,890

3 months

28,130

6 months

62,886

9 months

92,592

ENT

（エンタープライズ）

Enterprise

6,338

16,195

27,028

42,445

8,941

19,150

30,144

SP

（通信キャリア）

Telecom carrier

8,177

17,636

28,331

40,992

6,111

17,130

23,493

PUB

（パブリック）

Public

12,451

22,344

31,824

41,954

8,111

16,394

24,005

NOP

（パートナー）

NOP [Partner Biz]

5,514

10,625

16,305

20,831

4,754

9,636

13,989

その他

Other

92

10

551

666

211

575

958

売上高

Revenue

25,718

58,971

91,963

143,173

29,200

62,919

92,295

ENT （エンタープライズ）

Enterprise

7,453

16,381

25,522

38,820

9,479

20,899

31,615

SP （通信キャリア）

Telecom carrier

9,911

20,207

29,399

44,126

9,613

18,693

26,191

PUB （パブリック）

Public

4,721

12,934

22,715

38,332

6,106

14,682

21,138

NOP （パートナー）

NOP [Partner Biz]

3,522

9,373

13,735

21,185

3,820

8,389

12,959

その他

Other

109

74

591

708

180

254

391

FY3/15

受注残

Backlog

Jun-30

61,961

Sep-30

62,945

Dec-31

67,183

Mar-31

58,821

Jun-30

57,752

Sep-30

58,788

Dec-31

59,118

ENT （エンタープライズ）

Enterprise

15,577

16,506

18,198

20,317

19,779

18,568

18,846

SP （通信キャリア）

Telecom carrier

14,303

13,465

14,969

12,902

9,400

11,340

10,205

PUB （パブリック）

Public

24,055

25,734

25,433

19,945

21,951

21,657

22,813

NOP （パートナー）

NOP [Partner Biz]

7,971

7,231

8,550

5,625

6,560

6,872

6,656

その他

Other

53

7

31

29

60

349

596

FY3/15

商品群別 Product category FY3/15

FY3/16

FY3/16

FY3/16

セグメント利益 Profit by reportable segment

（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)

FY3/15

FY3/16

3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months

ENT （エンタープライズ） Enterprise (290) 401 981 772 184 1,054 1,676

SP （通信キャリア） Telecom carrier 832 1,392 2,233 869 276 351 470

PUB （パブリック） Public (1,759) (2,041) (2,438) 697 (761) (1,138) (1,913)

NOP （パートナー） NOP [Partner Biz] (66) 435 949 182 70 77 133

（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)

設備投資・減価償却費等 CAPEX, Depreciation etc. FY3/15

FY3/16

3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months

設備投資額 Capital expenditure 784 1,398 1,872 2,504 596 1,788 2,611

減価償却費 Depreciation and amortization 604 1,307 2,034 2,793 585 1,242 1,991

為替レート（$円） Foreign exchange rate (usd/yen) 102.03 102.20 102.82 105.62 117.98 118.24 119.28

1株当たり当期純利益（円） Earnings per share (yen) (10.80) 0.38 9.63 29.07 (3.42) (1.11) (2.06)

1株当たり純資産（円） Book-value per share (yen) 647.78 662.43 657.20 674.49 656.99 657.23 642.28

1株当たり配当金（円） Dividends per share (yen) - 15.00 - 30.00 - 15.00 -

FY3/15

FY3/16

Jun-30 Sep-30 Dec-31 Mar-31 Jun-30 Sep-30 Dec-31

従業員（人） * Employees (people) * 2,454 2,419 2,386 2,374 2,377 2,285 2,271

（注）従業員数は2015年12月31日時点で前年比115名減少していますが、受入出向者70名の減少が含まれています。

(Note) As of December 31, 2015, the number of employees decreased of 115 from the previous year, but including decreased of 70 of seconded employees to NetOne group.

