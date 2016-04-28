Net One Systems Co. Ltd.-Data sheet_Q4 FY15(351KB)

a3d334ed-bd9a-4eff-9be6-f85dbc4c4bab.pdf April 28, 2016
Data sheet Q4 FY15
2015年4月1日～2016年3月31日
April 1, 2015 to March 31, 2016
2016年3月期
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2016
ネットワンシステムズ株式会社
Net One Systems Co., Ltd.
Stock code: 7518, TSE1
目次
Contents
P.1
連結損益計算書
Consolidated income statements
P.1
連結業績見通し
Outlook for consolidated financial results
P. 2
連結貸借対照表
Consolidated balance sheets
P. 3
連結キャッシュフロー計算書
Consolidated cash flow statements
P. 4
マーケット別の状況
Market sector
P. 4
商品群別の状況
Product category
P. 4
セグメント利益
Profit by reportable segment
P. 4
各種指標
Indicators
Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)
連結損益計算書 Consolidated income statements
（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)
FY3/15 FY3/16
3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months Full year
売上高
Revenue
25,718
58,971
91,963
143,173
29,200
62,919
92,295
145,180
売上原価
Cost of revenue
19,545
45,178
70,321
110,810
22,689
49,302
72,635
115,336
売上総利益
Gross profit
6,172
13,793
21,641
32,362
6,510
13,616
19,660
29,844
販売費及び一般管理費
Selling, general and administrative expenses
7,532
13,833
20,307
28,157
6,876
13,692
19,907
27,391
営業利益（損失）
Operating income (loss)
(1,360)
(40)
1,334
4,205
(365)
(75)
(247)
2,453
営業外収益
Non-operating income
77
181
184
245
30
147
197
309
受取利息 Interest income 2 6 8 10 2 4 10 28
受取配当金 Dividends income - - - - 5 5 5 5
持分法による投資利益 Equity in earnings of affiliates - 11 2 16 - 14 14 14
30
65
89
73
77
82
為替差益 Foreign exchange gains 4 4 - - - - 2 -
販売報奨金 Sales incentive 59 61 61 61 17
団体保険配当金 Dividends income of group insurance - 69 69 74 -
法人税等還付加算金 Interest on refund of income taxes and other- 2 2 2 - - - -
その他 Other 10 25 40 79 5 18 22 88
営業外費用 Non-operating expenses 36 52 167 201 23 53 65 168
支払利息 Interest expenses 15 29 44 58 13 46 62 76
為替差損 Foreign exchange losses - - 31 51 5 5 - 87
貸倒引当金繰入額 Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts(0) (0) (0) (0) - - - - 契約精算金 Contract settlement money - - 66 66 - - - - その他 Other 15 22 24 24 1 2 3 3
経常利益（損失） Ordinary income (loss) (1,319) 88 1,352 4,249 (359) 17 (115) 2,594
特別利益 Extraordinary income - - - - - 0 0 120
投資有価証券売却益 Gain on sales of investment securities - - - - - - - 120
関係会社株式売却益 Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries
特別損失
Extraordinary loss
12
14
27
50
4
8
15
22
固定資産除却損
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
8
10
19
41
3
4
11
18
投資有価証券評価損
Loss on valuation of investment securities
3
3
8
8
0
3
3
3
税金等調整前当期純利益（損失）
Income (loss) before income taxes and minority interests
(1,332)
74
1,324
4,199
(363)
10
(130)
2,693
法人税等
Income taxes
(419)
42
510
1,741
(74)
104
43
1,184
法人税、住民税及び事業税
Income taxes-current
41
149
226
1,894
8
57
32
881
法人税等調整額
Income taxes-deferred
(460)
(106)
284
(153)
(82)
46
11
302
当期純利益（損失）
Profit (loss)
(912)
31
813
2,457
(289)
(94)
(174)
1,508
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益
（損失）
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
(912)
31
813
2,457
(289)
(94)
(174)
1,508
and associates - - - - - 0 0 0
（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)
連結業績見通し Outlook for consolidated financial results
販売費及び一般管理費の主な項目
Major items and amounts under SG&A
給与手当
Salaries and allowances
2,679
5,338
7,947
10,714
2,764
5,423
8,026
10,581
賞与
Bonuses
-
-
-
1,774
-
-
-
1,482
賞与引当金繰入額
Provision for bonuses
833
1,630
813
2,347
984
1,778
510
1,803
役員賞与引当金繰入額
Provision for directors' bonuses
-
-
-
92
-
-
-
55
賃借料
Rent expenses
702
1,151
1,716
2,274
609
1,239
1,848
2,448
減価償却費
Depreciation and amortization
329
502
802
1,055
229
469
748
1,030
のれん償却費
Amortization of goodwill
53
108
116
124
5
10
15
20
FY3/16
Original Revision
FY3/17
Original
公表日 Release date
売上高 Revenue
営業利益 Operating income
経常利益 Ordinary income
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益 Net income attributable to owners of
the parent
1株当たり当期純利益（円） Net income per share (yen)
May/01/15
144,000
5,400
5,400
3,300
39.04
Feb/04/16
140,000
2,800
2,900
1,800
21.29
Apr/28/16
146,000
4,500
4,500
3,000
35.48
Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)
連結貸借対照表
Consolidated balance sheets
（単位：百万円）
(unit: million yen)
FY3/15
FY3/16
Jun-30
Sep-30
Dec-31
Mar-31
Jun-30
Sep-30
Dec-31
Mar-31
資産
Assets
89,036
89,932
90,355
103,623
93,788
91,507
88,730
102,613
流動資産
Current assets
77,197
78,269
78,986
92,498
82,092
80,429
77,590
91,519
現金及び預金
Cash and deposits
18,952
18,989
17,792
19,374
23,429
21,694
22,466
20,668
受取手形及び売掛金
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
25,232
29,483
26,990
41,996
26,393
26,077
21,487
41,077
有価証券
Short-term investment securities
4,999
2,999
2,999
1,999
1,999
2,495
2,496
1,498
商品
Merchandise
6,214
3,922
1,985
2,131
1,851
2,208
2,510
3,286
未着商品
Goods in transit
425
190
221
322
321
107
244
645
未成工事支出金
Costs on uncompleted construction contracts
10,751
12,684
18,628
14,975
16,300
16,471
17,431
12,625
貯蔵品
Supplies
29
17
23
20
23
21
17
17
前払費用
Prepaid expenses
6,818
6,776
7,013
6,087
7,770
7,509
7,120
6,815
繰延税金資産
Deferred tax assets
1,515
1,025
669
1,284
1,442
1,414
1,344
1,334
その他
Other
2,262
2,182
2,665
4,308
2,560
2,429
2,472
3,550
貸倒引当金
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2)
(2)
(4)
(1)
(0)
(0)
(0)
(1)
固定資産
Noncurrent assets
11,838
11,663
11,368
11,124
11,695
11,078
11,139
11,093
有形固定資産
Property, plant and equipment
5,776
5,697
5,578
5,386
5,812
5,549
5,455
5,536
工具、器具及び備品
Tools, furniture and fixtures
3,881
3,848
3,801
3,689
4,182
3,932
3,899
4,007
その他
Other
1,895
1,849
1,777
1,697
1,629
1,617
1,555
1,528
無形固定資産
Intangible assets
1,847
1,750
1,649
1,627
1,687
2,061
2,283
2,309
のれん
Goodwill
153
98
90
82
77
71
66
61
その他
Other
1,694
1,652
1,559
1,545
1,610
1,989
2,217
2,248
投資その他の資産
Investments and other assets
4,215
4,214
4,140
4,110
4,196
3,466
3,400
3,247
投資有価証券
Investment securities
866
887
875
891
1,035
329
290
162
長期貸付金
Long-term loans receivable
-
-
-
24
-
-
-
17
繰延税金資産
Deferred tax assets
1,343
1,318
1,258
1,189
1,129
1,113
1,123
1,103
その他
Other
2,009
2,012
2,010
2,005
2,031
2,023
1,986
1,962
貸倒引当金
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(4)
(4)
(3)
(0)
-
-
-
-
負債
Liabilities
34,213
33,837
34,703
46,510
38,154
35,821
34,308
47,079
流動負債
Current liabilities
32,155
31,854
32,558
42,640
34,722
32,206
30,888
42,444
買掛金
Accounts payable-trade
11,730
11,276
14,653
20,491
11,465
11,065
10,724
21,387
リース債務
Lease obligations
1,094
1,025
993
1,403
1,380
1,501
1,486
1,672
未払金
Accounts payable-other
758
1,001
880
1,201
936
1,110
1,210
1,178
未払法人税等
Income taxes payable
220
371
47
1,476
187
283
11
413
前受金
Advances received
16,282
15,019
13,482
13,395
17,635
14,569
14,342
12,426
賞与引当金
Provision for bonuses
1,020
1,998
1,022
2,930
1,183
2,134
1,050
2,686
役員賞与引当金
Provision for directors' bonuses
-
-
-
92
-
-
-
55
その他
Other
1,050
1,160
1,479
1,648
1,933
1,541
2,062
2,624
固定負債
Noncurrent liabilities
2,057
1,983
2,144
3,869
3,432
3,614
3,420
4,635
リース債務
Lease obligations
1,296
1,264
1,507
3,257
2,858
3,072
2,910
4,130
資産除去債務
Asset retirement obligations
330
332
333
335
336
338
339
367
その他
Other
429
386
302
276
236
203
169
136
純資産
Net assets
54,823
56,094
55,651
57,113
55,633
55,686
54,421
55,533
株主資本
Shareholders' equity
54,791
55,736
55,254
56,897
55,348
55,543
54,195
55,878
資本金
Capital stock
12,279
12,279
12,279
12,279
12,279
12,279
12,279
12,279
資本剰余金
Capital surplus
19,453
19,453
19,453
19,453
19,453
19,453
19,453
19,453
利益剰余金
Retained earnings
24,215
25,160
24,673
26,317
24,759
24,954
23,605
25,289
自己株式
Treasury stock
(1,157)
(1,157)
(1,152)
(1,152)
(1,143)
(1,143)
(1,143)
(1,143)
その他の包括利益累計額
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(34)
258
302
120
197
23
107
(463)
その他有価証券評価差額金
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(5)
(4)
(3)
(4)
129
133
71
(7)
繰延ヘッジ損益
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(28)
263
305
124
68
(110)
36
(456)
新株予約権
Subscription rights to shares
66
99
95
95
87
119
119
119
有価証券
Short-term investment securities
コマーシャル・ペーパー
Commercial papers
4,999
2,999
2,999
1,999
1,999
1,999
1,999
999
仕組債
Structured bonds
-
-
-
-
-
495
495
498
Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)
連結キャッシュフロー計算書
Consolidated cash flow statements
（単位：百万円）
(unit: million yen)
FY3/15
FY3/16
6 months
Full year
6 months
Full year
営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
3,524
5,291
4,814
5,877
税金等調整前当期純利益
Income before income taxes and minority interests
74
4,199
10
2,693
減価償却費
Depreciation and amortization
1,307
2,793
1,242
2,791
のれん償却額
Amortization of goodwill
108
124
10
20
株式報酬費用
Share-based compensation expenses
33
33
31
31
賞与引当金の増減額
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
229
1,162
(796)
(244)
役員賞与引当金の増減額
Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' bonuses
(7)
84
(92)
(37)
貸倒引当金の増減額
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
(8)
(13)
(1)
(1)
受取利息及び受取配当金
Interest and dividends income
(6)
(10)
(9)
(33)
持分法による投資損益
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates
(11)
(16)
(14)
(14)
支払利息
Interest expenses
29
58
46
76
投資有価証券売却損益
Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities
-
-
-
(120)
投資有価証券評価損益
Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities
3
8
3
3
関係会社株式売却損益
Loss (gain) on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates
-
-
(0)
(0)
固定資産除却損
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
10
41
4
18
売上債権の増減額
Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade
12,853
(1,280)
17,094
(48)
たな卸資産の増減額
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(5,078)
(5,712)
(1,359)
874
その他の流動資産の増減額
Decrease (increase) in other current assets
(1,170)
(3
80)
222
1,142
仕入債務の増減額
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade
(4,788)
4,426
(9,426)
896
未払又は未収消費税等の増減額
Increase (decrease) in consumption taxes receivable / payable
358
970
(492)
3
その他の流動負債の増減額
Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities
16
(31)
(298)
27
その他
Other, net
(224)
(2
47)
(167)
(218)
小計
Subtotal
3,729
6,208
6,005
7,861
利息及び配当金の受取額
Interest and dividends income received
6
11
10
34
利息の支払額
Interest expenses paid
(29)
(58)
(46)
(76)
法人税等の支払額又は還付額
Income taxes (paid) refund
(339)
(1,000)
(1,263)
(2,153)
その他
Other, net
157
130
109
212
投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(896)
(1,610)
(836)
(2,235)
有形固定資産の取得による支出
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(630)
(1,012)
(789)
(1,504)
無形固定資産の取得による支出
Purchase of intangible assets
(401)
(6
94)
(291)
(1,123)
投資有価証券の売却による収入
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
-
-
-
131
関係会社株式の売却による収入
Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates
-
-
232
232
貸付けによる支出
Payments of loans receivable
(16)
(35)
(3)
(14)
貸付金の回収による収入
Collection of loans receivable
7
19
19
27
敷金及び保証金の差入による支出
Payments for lease and guarantee deposits
-
(43)
-
-
敷金及び保証金の回収による収入
Proceeds from collection of lease and guarantee deposits
-
95
-
-
その他
Other, net
144
60
(3)
15
財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(1,822)
(3,490)
(1,658)
(3,329)
配当金の支払額
Cash dividends paid
(1,434)
(2,701)
(1,267)
(2,533)
リース債務の返済による支出
Repayments of lease obligations
(378)
(7
47)
(386)
(785)
その他
Other, net
(9)
(42)
(4)
(9)
現金及び現金同等物に係る換算差額
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
-
-
-
(17)
現金及び現金同等物の増減額
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
804
190
2,319
294
現金及び現金同等物の期首残高
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
21,183
21,183
21,374
21,374
現金及び現金同等物の期末残高
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
21,988
21,374
23,693
21,668
Net One Systems Co. Ltd. issued this content on 28 April 2016 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2016 07:56:14 UTC. Original document available here
