Net One Systems Co. Ltd.-Data sheet_Q4 FY15(351KB)

a3d334ed-bd9a-4eff-9be6-f85dbc4c4bab.pdf April 28, 2016

Data sheet Q4 FY15

2015年4月1日～2016年3月31日

April 1, 2015 to March 31, 2016

2016年3月期

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2016

ネットワンシステムズ株式会社

Net One Systems Co., Ltd.

Stock code: 7518, TSE1

目次

Contents

P.1

連結損益計算書

Consolidated income statements

P.1

連結業績見通し

Outlook for consolidated financial results

P. 2

連結貸借対照表

Consolidated balance sheets

P. 3

連結キャッシュフロー計算書

Consolidated cash flow statements

P. 4

マーケット別の状況

Market sector

P. 4

商品群別の状況

Product category

P. 4

セグメント利益

Profit by reportable segment

P. 4

各種指標

Indicators

Copyright © NetOneSystems Co., Ltd. All rights reserved

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)

連結損益計算書 Consolidated income statements

（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)

FY3/15 FY3/16

3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months Full year

売上高

Revenue

25,718

58,971

91,963

143,173

29,200

62,919

92,295

145,180

売上原価

Cost of revenue

19,545

45,178

70,321

110,810

22,689

49,302

72,635

115,336

売上総利益

Gross profit

6,172

13,793

21,641

32,362

6,510

13,616

19,660

29,844

販売費及び一般管理費

Selling, general and administrative expenses

7,532

13,833

20,307

28,157

6,876

13,692

19,907

27,391

営業利益（損失）

Operating income (loss)

(1,360)

(40)

1,334

4,205

(365)

(75)

(247)

2,453

営業外収益

Non-operating income

77

181

184

245

30

147

197

309

受取利息 Interest income 2 6 8 10 2 4 10 28

受取配当金 Dividends income - - - - 5 5 5 5

持分法による投資利益 Equity in earnings of affiliates - 11 2 16 - 14 14 14

30

65

89

73

77

82

為替差益 Foreign exchange gains 4 4 - - - - 2 -

販売報奨金 Sales incentive 59 61 61 61 17

団体保険配当金 Dividends income of group insurance - 69 69 74 -

法人税等還付加算金 Interest on refund of income taxes and other- 2 2 2 - - - -

その他 Other 10 25 40 79 5 18 22 88

営業外費用 Non-operating expenses 36 52 167 201 23 53 65 168

支払利息 Interest expenses 15 29 44 58 13 46 62 76

為替差損 Foreign exchange losses - - 31 51 5 5 - 87

貸倒引当金繰入額 Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts(0) (0) (0) (0) - - - - 契約精算金 Contract settlement money - - 66 66 - - - - その他 Other 15 22 24 24 1 2 3 3

経常利益（損失） Ordinary income (loss) (1,319) 88 1,352 4,249 (359) 17 (115) 2,594

特別利益 Extraordinary income - - - - - 0 0 120

投資有価証券売却益 Gain on sales of investment securities - - - - - - - 120

関係会社株式売却益 Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries

特別損失

Extraordinary loss

12

14

27

50

4

8

15

22

固定資産除却損

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

8

10

19

41

3

4

11

18

投資有価証券評価損

Loss on valuation of investment securities

3

3

8

8

0

3

3

3

税金等調整前当期純利益（損失）

Income (loss) before income taxes and minority interests

(1,332)

74

1,324

4,199

(363)

10

(130)

2,693

法人税等

Income taxes

(419)

42

510

1,741

(74)

104

43

1,184

法人税、住民税及び事業税

Income taxes-current

41

149

226

1,894

8

57

32

881

法人税等調整額

Income taxes-deferred

(460)

(106)

284

(153)

(82)

46

11

302

当期純利益（損失）

Profit (loss)

(912)

31

813

2,457

(289)

(94)

(174)

1,508

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益

（損失）

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(912)

31

813

2,457

(289)

(94)

(174)

1,508

and associates - - - - - 0 0 0

（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)

連結業績見通し Outlook for consolidated financial results

販売費及び一般管理費の主な項目

Major items and amounts under SG&A

給与手当

Salaries and allowances

2,679

5,338

7,947

10,714

2,764

5,423

8,026

10,581

賞与

Bonuses

-

-

-

1,774

-

-

-

1,482

賞与引当金繰入額

Provision for bonuses

833

1,630

813

2,347

984

1,778

510

1,803

役員賞与引当金繰入額

Provision for directors' bonuses

-

-

-

92

-

-

-

55

賃借料

Rent expenses

702

1,151

1,716

2,274

609

1,239

1,848

2,448

減価償却費

Depreciation and amortization

329

502

802

1,055

229

469

748

1,030

のれん償却費

Amortization of goodwill

53

108

116

124

5

10

15

20

FY3/16

Original Revision

FY3/17

Original

公表日 Release date

売上高 Revenue

営業利益 Operating income

経常利益 Ordinary income

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益 Net income attributable to owners of

the parent

1株当たり当期純利益（円） Net income per share (yen)

May/01/15

144,000

5,400

5,400

3,300

39.04

Feb/04/16

140,000

2,800

2,900

1,800

21.29

Apr/28/16

146,000

4,500

4,500

3,000

35.48

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)

連結貸借対照表

Consolidated balance sheets

（単位：百万円）

(unit: million yen)

FY3/15

FY3/16

Jun-30

Sep-30

Dec-31

Mar-31

Jun-30

Sep-30

Dec-31

Mar-31

資産

Assets

89,036

89,932

90,355

103,623

93,788

91,507

88,730

102,613

流動資産

Current assets

77,197

78,269

78,986

92,498

82,092

80,429

77,590

91,519

現金及び預金

Cash and deposits

18,952

18,989

17,792

19,374

23,429

21,694

22,466

20,668

受取手形及び売掛金

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

25,232

29,483

26,990

41,996

26,393

26,077

21,487

41,077

有価証券

Short-term investment securities

4,999

2,999

2,999

1,999

1,999

2,495

2,496

1,498

商品

Merchandise

6,214

3,922

1,985

2,131

1,851

2,208

2,510

3,286

未着商品

Goods in transit

425

190

221

322

321

107

244

645

未成工事支出金

Costs on uncompleted construction contracts

10,751

12,684

18,628

14,975

16,300

16,471

17,431

12,625

貯蔵品

Supplies

29

17

23

20

23

21

17

17

前払費用

Prepaid expenses

6,818

6,776

7,013

6,087

7,770

7,509

7,120

6,815

繰延税金資産

Deferred tax assets

1,515

1,025

669

1,284

1,442

1,414

1,344

1,334

その他

Other

2,262

2,182

2,665

4,308

2,560

2,429

2,472

3,550

貸倒引当金

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2)

(2)

(4)

(1)

(0)

(0)

(0)

(1)

固定資産

Noncurrent assets

11,838

11,663

11,368

11,124

11,695

11,078

11,139

11,093

有形固定資産

Property, plant and equipment

5,776

5,697

5,578

5,386

5,812

5,549

5,455

5,536

工具、器具及び備品

Tools, furniture and fixtures

3,881

3,848

3,801

3,689

4,182

3,932

3,899

4,007

その他

Other

1,895

1,849

1,777

1,697

1,629

1,617

1,555

1,528

無形固定資産

Intangible assets

1,847

1,750

1,649

1,627

1,687

2,061

2,283

2,309

のれん

Goodwill

153

98

90

82

77

71

66

61

その他

Other

1,694

1,652

1,559

1,545

1,610

1,989

2,217

2,248

投資その他の資産

Investments and other assets

4,215

4,214

4,140

4,110

4,196

3,466

3,400

3,247

投資有価証券

Investment securities

866

887

875

891

1,035

329

290

162

長期貸付金

Long-term loans receivable

-

-

-

24

-

-

-

17

繰延税金資産

Deferred tax assets

1,343

1,318

1,258

1,189

1,129

1,113

1,123

1,103

その他

Other

2,009

2,012

2,010

2,005

2,031

2,023

1,986

1,962

貸倒引当金

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(4)

(4)

(3)

(0)

-

-

-

-

負債

Liabilities

34,213

33,837

34,703

46,510

38,154

35,821

34,308

47,079

流動負債

Current liabilities

32,155

31,854

32,558

42,640

34,722

32,206

30,888

42,444

買掛金

Accounts payable-trade

11,730

11,276

14,653

20,491

11,465

11,065

10,724

21,387

リース債務

Lease obligations

1,094

1,025

993

1,403

1,380

1,501

1,486

1,672

未払金

Accounts payable-other

758

1,001

880

1,201

936

1,110

1,210

1,178

未払法人税等

Income taxes payable

220

371

47

1,476

187

283

11

413

前受金

Advances received

16,282

15,019

13,482

13,395

17,635

14,569

14,342

12,426

賞与引当金

Provision for bonuses

1,020

1,998

1,022

2,930

1,183

2,134

1,050

2,686

役員賞与引当金

Provision for directors' bonuses

-

-

-

92

-

-

-

55

その他

Other

1,050

1,160

1,479

1,648

1,933

1,541

2,062

2,624

固定負債

Noncurrent liabilities

2,057

1,983

2,144

3,869

3,432

3,614

3,420

4,635

リース債務

Lease obligations

1,296

1,264

1,507

3,257

2,858

3,072

2,910

4,130

資産除去債務

Asset retirement obligations

330

332

333

335

336

338

339

367

その他

Other

429

386

302

276

236

203

169

136

純資産

Net assets

54,823

56,094

55,651

57,113

55,633

55,686

54,421

55,533

株主資本

Shareholders' equity

54,791

55,736

55,254

56,897

55,348

55,543

54,195

55,878

資本金

Capital stock

12,279

12,279

12,279

12,279

12,279

12,279

12,279

12,279

資本剰余金

Capital surplus

19,453

19,453

19,453

19,453

19,453

19,453

19,453

19,453

利益剰余金

Retained earnings

24,215

25,160

24,673

26,317

24,759

24,954

23,605

25,289

自己株式

Treasury stock

(1,157)

(1,157)

(1,152)

(1,152)

(1,143)

(1,143)

(1,143)

(1,143)

その他の包括利益累計額

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(34)

258

302

120

197

23

107

(463)

その他有価証券評価差額金

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(5)

(4)

(3)

(4)

129

133

71

(7)

繰延ヘッジ損益

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(28)

263

305

124

68

(110)

36

(456)

新株予約権

Subscription rights to shares

66

99

95

95

87

119

119

119

有価証券

Short-term investment securities

コマーシャル・ペーパー

Commercial papers

4,999

2,999

2,999

1,999

1,999

1,999

1,999

999

仕組債

Structured bonds

-

-

-

-

-

495

495

498

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)

連結キャッシュフロー計算書

Consolidated cash flow statements

（単位：百万円）

(unit: million yen)

FY3/15

FY3/16

6 months

Full year

6 months

Full year

営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

3,524

5,291

4,814

5,877

税金等調整前当期純利益

Income before income taxes and minority interests

74

4,199

10

2,693

減価償却費

Depreciation and amortization

1,307

2,793

1,242

2,791

のれん償却額

Amortization of goodwill

108

124

10

20

株式報酬費用

Share-based compensation expenses

33

33

31

31

賞与引当金の増減額

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

229

1,162

(796)

(244)

役員賞与引当金の増減額

Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' bonuses

(7)

84

(92)

(37)

貸倒引当金の増減額

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

(8)

(13)

(1)

(1)

受取利息及び受取配当金

Interest and dividends income

(6)

(10)

(9)

(33)

持分法による投資損益

Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates

(11)

(16)

(14)

(14)

支払利息

Interest expenses

29

58

46

76

投資有価証券売却損益

Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities

-

-

-

(120)

投資有価証券評価損益

Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities

3

8

3

3

関係会社株式売却損益

Loss (gain) on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates

-

-

(0)

(0)

固定資産除却損

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

10

41

4

18

売上債権の増減額

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade

12,853

(1,280)

17,094

(48)

たな卸資産の増減額

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(5,078)

(5,712)

(1,359)

874

その他の流動資産の増減額

Decrease (increase) in other current assets

(1,170)

(3

80)

222

1,142

仕入債務の増減額

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade

(4,788)

4,426

(9,426)

896

未払又は未収消費税等の増減額

Increase (decrease) in consumption taxes receivable / payable

358

970

(492)

3

その他の流動負債の増減額

Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities

16

(31)

(298)

27

その他

Other, net

(224)

(2

47)

(167)

(218)

小計

Subtotal

3,729

6,208

6,005

7,861

利息及び配当金の受取額

Interest and dividends income received

6

11

10

34

利息の支払額

Interest expenses paid

(29)

(58)

(46)

(76)

法人税等の支払額又は還付額

Income taxes (paid) refund

(339)

(1,000)

(1,263)

(2,153)

その他

Other, net

157

130

109

212

投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(896)

(1,610)

(836)

(2,235)

有形固定資産の取得による支出

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(630)

(1,012)

(789)

(1,504)

無形固定資産の取得による支出

Purchase of intangible assets

(401)

(6

94)

(291)

(1,123)

投資有価証券の売却による収入

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

-

-

-

131

関係会社株式の売却による収入

Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates

-

-

232

232

貸付けによる支出

Payments of loans receivable

(16)

(35)

(3)

(14)

貸付金の回収による収入

Collection of loans receivable

7

19

19

27

敷金及び保証金の差入による支出

Payments for lease and guarantee deposits

-

(43)

-

-

敷金及び保証金の回収による収入

Proceeds from collection of lease and guarantee deposits

-

95

-

-

その他

Other, net

144

60

(3)

15

財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,822)

(3,490)

(1,658)

(3,329)

配当金の支払額

Cash dividends paid

(1,434)

(2,701)

(1,267)

(2,533)

リース債務の返済による支出

Repayments of lease obligations

(378)

(7

47)

(386)

(785)

その他

Other, net

(9)

(42)

(4)

(9)

現金及び現金同等物に係る換算差額

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

-

-

-

(17)

現金及び現金同等物の増減額

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

804

190

2,319

294

現金及び現金同等物の期首残高

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

21,183

21,183

21,374

21,374

現金及び現金同等物の期末残高

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

21,988

21,374

23,693

21,668

Net One Systems Co. Ltd. issued this content on 28 April 2016 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2016 07:56:14 UTC. Original document available here