Net One Systems Co. Ltd.-Q3 FY16 Data Sheet(295KB)

February 1, 2017
Data sheet Q3 FY16
2016年4月1日～2016年12月31日
April 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016
2017年3月期
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2017
ネットワンシステムズ株式会社
Net One Systems Co., Ltd.
Stock code: 7518, TSE1
目次
Contents
P.1
連結損益計算書
Consolidated income statements
P.1
連結業績見通し
Outlook for consolidated financial results
P. 2
連結貸借対照表
Consolidated balance sheets
P. 3
マーケット別の状況
Market Sector
P. 3
商品群別の状況
Product category
P. 3
各種指標
Indicators
Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)
連結損益計算書 Consolidated income statements （単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)
FY3/16 FY3/17
3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months
売上高
Revenue
29,200
62,919
92,295
145,180
29,475
66,539
98,532
売上原価
Cost of revenue
22,689
49,302
72,635
115,336
23,075
52,305
76,626
売上総利益
Gross profit
6,510
13,616
19,660
29,844
6,400
14,234
21,905
販売費及び一般管理費
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,876
13,692
19,907
27,391
6,673
13,937
21,043
営業利益（損失）
Operating income (loss)
(365)
(75)
(247)
2,453
(273)
296
862
営業外収益
Non-operating income
30
147
197
309
32
111
126
受取利息
Interest income
2
4
10
28
1
2
2
受取配当金
Dividends income
5
5
5
5
-
-
-
持分法による投資利益
Equity in earnings of affiliates
-
14
14
14
-
-
-
為替差益
Foreign exchange gains
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
販売報奨金
Sales incentive
17
30
65
89
22
33
40
団体保険配当金
Dividends income of group insurance
-
73
77
82
-
56
61
その他 Other
5
18
22
88
9
18
22
営業外費用
Non-operating expenses
23
53
65
168
92
132
238
支払利息
Interest expenses
13
46
62
76
27
40
53
為替差損 Foreign exchange losses 5 5 - 87
62
89
182
その他 Other 1 2 3 3 2 2 2
経常利益（損失） Ordinary income (loss) (359) 17 (115) 2,594 (333) 274 750
Gain on sales of investment securities
-
Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates
-
特別利益 Extraordinary income - 0 0 120 - - -
投資有価証券売却益 関係会社株式売却益
特別損失
Extraordinary loss
4
8
15
22
5
9
12
固定資産除却損
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
3
4
11
18
0
5
7
投資有価証券評価損
Loss on valuation of investment securities
0
3
3
3
4
4
4
税金等調整前当期純利益（損失）
Income (loss) before income taxes and minority interests
(363)
10
(130)
2,693
(338)
264
737
法人税等
Income taxes
(74)
104
43
1,184
(81)
136
296
法人税、住民税及び事業税
Income taxes-current
8
57
32
881
7
15
23
法人税等調整額
Income taxes-deferred
(82)
46
11
302
(89)
120
273
当期純利益（損失）
Profit (loss)
(289)
(94)
(174)
1,508
(256)
127
441
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益
（損失）
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
(289)
(94)
(174)
1,508
(256)
127
441
- - 120 - - - 0 0 0 - - -
（単位：百万円）
(unit: million yen)
連結業績見通し Outlook for consolidated financial results 販売費及び一般管理費の主な項目
Major items and amounts under SG&A
給与手当
Salaries and allowances
2,764
5,423
8,026
10,581
2,789
5,420
8,019
賞与引当金繰入額
Provision for bonuses
984
1,778
510
1,803
934
1,968
1,052
退職給付費用
Retirement benefit expenses
191
362
488
680
166
330
489
賃借料
Rent expenses
609
1,239
1,848
2,448
643
1,283
1,904
減価償却費
Depreciation and amortization
229
469
748
1,030
269
551
849
のれん償却費
Amortization of goodwill
5
10
15
20
5
10
15
公表日 Release date
受注高 Bookings
売上高 Revenue
営業利益 Operating income
経常利益 Ordinary income
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益 Net income attributable to owners of
the parent
1株当たり当期純利益（円） Earnings per share (yen) 1株当たり配当金（円） Dividends per share (yen)
FY3/17
Full year
Apr/28/16
148,000
146,000
4,500
4,500
3,000
35.48
30.00
（注）2016年4月28日に発表しました2017年3月期の連結業績見通しに変更はございません。
(Note) Outlook for consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017 remain unchanged from the initial outlook announced on April 28, 2016.
Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)
連結貸借対照表 Consolidated balance sheets 資産
Assets
Jun-30
93,788
Sep-30
91,507
Dec-31
88,730
Mar-31
102,613
Jun-30
95,150
Sep-30
93,263
Dec-31
91,754
流動資産
Current assets
82,092
80,429
77,590
91,519
84,028
82,162
80,585
現金及び預金
Cash and deposits
23,429
21,694
22,466
20,668
23,311
18,995
14,801
受取手形及び売掛金
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
26,393
26,077
21,487
41,077
24,729
29,053
25,977
有価証券
Short-term investment securities
1,999
2,495
2,496
1,498
1,499
999
999
商品
Merchandise
1,851
2,208
2,510
3,286
3,013
2,571
2,931
未着商品
Goods in transit
321
107
244
645
365
268
1,372
未成工事支出金
Costs on uncompleted construction contracts
16,300
16,471
17,431
12,625
18,320
18,374
22,770
貯蔵品
Supplies
23
21
17
17
22
20
23
前払費用
Prepaid expenses
7,770
7,509
7,120
6,815
7,830
7,412
6,874
繰延税金資産
Deferred tax assets
1,442
1,414
1,344
1,334
1,749
1,314
785
その他
Other
2,560
2,429
2,472
3,550
3,187
3,153
4,050
貸倒引当金
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(0)
(0)
(0)
(1)
(1)
(1)
(1)
固定資産
Noncurrent assets
11,695
11,078
11,139
11,093
11,122
11,101
11,169
有形固定資産
Property, plant and equipment
5,812
5,549
5,455
5,536
5,606
5,493
5,623
工具、器具及び備品
Tools, furniture and fixtures
4,182
3,932
3,899
4,007
4,132
4,073
4,238
その他
Other
1,629
1,617
1,555
1,528
1,474
1,420
1,385
無形固定資産
Intangible assets
1,687
2,061
2,283
2,309
2,318
2,280
2,229
のれん
Goodwill
77
71
66
61
56
51
46
その他
Other
1,610
1,989
2,217
2,248
2,261
2,228
2,183
投資その他の資産
Investments and other assets
4,196
3,466
3,400
3,247
3,197
3,327
3,315
投資有価証券
Investment securities
1,035
329
290
162
158
306
309
繰延税金資産
Deferred tax assets
1,129
1,113
1,123
1,103
1,079
1,064
1,053
その他
Other
2,031
2,023
1,986
1,979
1,960
1,956
1,951
負債
Liabilities
38,154
35,821
34,308
47,079
41,816
38,978
37,557
流動負債
Current liabilities
34,722
32,206
30,888
42,444
37,472
34,813
33,410
買掛金
Accounts payable-trade
11,465
11,065
10,724
21,387
13,201
12,980
13,648
リース債務
Lease obligations
1,380
1,501
1,486
1,672
1,788
1,792
1,952
未払金
Accounts payable-other
936
1,110
1,210
1,178
1,128
1,065
956
未払法人税等
Income taxes payable
187
283
11
413
206
320
123
前受金
Advances received
17,635
14,569
14,342
12,426
16,360
14,460
13,661
賞与引当金
Provision for bonuses
1,183
2,134
1,050
2,686
1,090
2,326
1,232
役員賞与引当金
Provision for directors' bonuses
-
-
-
55
-
-
-
その他
Other
1,933
1,541
2,062
2,624
3,695
1,866
1,834
固定負債
Noncurrent liabilities
3,432
3,614
3,420
4,635
4,344
4,164
4,147
リース債務
Lease obligations
2,858
3,072
2,910
4,130
3,875
3,728
3,738
資産除去債務
Asset retirement obligations
336
338
339
367
369
371
372
その他
Other
236
203
169
136
99
65
35
純資産
Net assets
55,633
55,686
54,421
55,533
53,333
54,285
54,197
株主資本
Shareholders' equity
55,348
55,543
54,195
55,878
54,369
54,754
53,798
資本金
Capital stock
12,279
12,279
12,279
12,279
12,279
12,279
12,279
資本剰余金
Capital surplus
19,453
19,453
19,453
19,453
19,453
19,453
19,453
利益剰余金
Retained earnings
24,759
24,954
23,605
25,289
23,761
24,146
23,190
自己株式
Treasury stock
(1,143)
(1,143)
(1,143)
(1,143)
(1,125)
(1,125)
(1,125)
その他の包括利益累計額
Accumulated other comprehensive income
197
23
107
(463)
(1,138)
(602)
265
その他有価証券評価差額金
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
129
133
71
(7)
(7)
(9)
(7)
繰延ヘッジ損益
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
68
(110)
36
(456)
(1,131)
(592)
272
新株予約権
Subscription rights to shares
87
119
119
119
103
133
133
（単位：百万円）
(unit: million yen)
FY3/16 FY3/17
負債純資産合計 Liabilities and net assets 93,788 91,507 88,730 102,613 95,150 93,263 91,754
Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)
マーケット別 Market sector （単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)
FY3/16 FY3/17
3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months
受注高 Bookings 28,130 62,886 92,592 142,551 36,088 75,479 116,033
ENT （エンタープライズ） Enterprise 8,941 19,150 30,144 45,149 9,892 21,914 33,321
SP （通信キャリア） Telecom carrier 6,111 17,130 23,493 38,218 6,168 15,214 23,849
PUB （パブリック） Public 8,111 16,394 24,005 36,694 13,544 25,498 39,858
NOP （パートナー） NOP [Partner Biz] 4,754 9,636 13,989 20,181 6,327 12,556 18,539
その他 Other 211 575 958 2,307 155 294 465
売上高 Revenue 29,200 62,919 92,295 145,180 29,475 66,539 98,532
ENT
（エンタープライズ）
Enterprise
9,479
20,899
31,615
46,834
9,652
20,914
31,641
SP
（通信キャリア）
Telecom carrier
9,613
18,693
26,191
40,287
7,721
15,777
22,275
PUB
（パブリック）
Public
6,106
14,682
21,138
37,998
7,367
18,864
27,778
NOP
（パートナー）
NOP [Partner Biz]
3,820
8,389
12,959
19,506
4,558
10,669
16,370
その他
Other
180
254
391
553
175
313
466
（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)FY3/16FY3/17
Jun-30 Sep-30 Dec-31 Mar-31 Jun-30 Sep-30 Dec-31
受注残 Backlog
57,752
58,788
59,118
56,192
59,979
62,306
70,867
ENT
（エンタープライズ）
Enterprise
19,779
18,568
18,846
18,632
19,014
19,774
20,454
SP
（通信キャリア）
Telecom carrier
9,400
11,340
10,205
10,833
9,280
10,270
12,407
PUB
（パブリック）
Public
21,951
21,657
22,813
18,641
23,710
24,167
29,612
NOP
（パートナー）
NOP [Partner Biz]
6,560
6,872
6,656
6,300
7,941
8,060
8,342
その他
Other
60
349
596
1,783
32
33
50
商品群別 Product category (注) クラウド基盤構築ビジネスの拡大に伴い、従来の「ネットワーク商品群」と「プラットフォーム商品群」を合算し、「機器商品群」としています。なお、「サービス商品群」に変更はありません。
(Note) With the expansion of the cloud business, combines "Network products" with "Platform products" to "Products". "Service business" remains the same.
（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)
FY3/16 FY3/17
3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months
受注高 Bookings 28,130 62,886 92,592 142,551 36,088 75,479 116,033
機器 Products 16,410 38,281 58,452 86,213 23,922 49,724 75,966
サービス Service business 11,720 24,605 34,139 56,337 12,166 25,755 40,067
売上高 Revenue 29,200 62,919 92,295 145,180 29,475 66,539 98,532
機器
Products
15,292
36,043
53,638
88,944
15,962
39,577
58,754
サービス
Service business
13,908
26,875
38,657
56,235
13,513
26,961
39,777
（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)
FY3/16 FY3/17
Jun-30 Sep-30 Dec-31 Mar-31 Jun-30 Sep-30 Dec-31
受注残
Backlog
57,752
58,788
59,118
56,192
59,979
62,306
70,867
機器
Products
17,624
18,744
21,320
13,775
21,735
23,921
30,987
サービス
Service business
40,127
40,044
37,797
42,416
38,243
38,384
39,880
各種指標 Indicators FY3/16 FY3/17
3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months
為替レート（$円） Foreign exchange rate (usd/yen) 117.98 118.24 119.28 119.60 117.56 114.50 111.05
1株当たり当期純利益（円） Earnings per share (yen) (3.42) (1.11) (2.06) 17.85 (3.04) 1.51 5.22
1株当たり純資産（円） Book-value per share (yen) 656.99 657.23 642.28 655.43 629.43 640.32 639.28
1株当たり配当金（円） Dividends per share (yen) - 15.00 - 30.00 - 15.00 -
FY3/16 FY3/17
Jun-30 Sep-30 Dec-31 Mar-31 Jun-30 Sep-30 Dec-31
従業員（人） Total employees (people) 2,377 2,285 2,271 2,252 2,298 2,273 2,280
社員（人） Employees (people) 2,309 2,278 2,264 2,246 2,287 2,253 2,260
受入出向者（人） Seconded employees (people) 68 7 7 6 11 20 20
