Net One Systems Co. Ltd.-Q3 FY16 Data Sheet(295KB)

February 1, 2017

Data sheet Q3 FY16

2016年4月1日～2016年12月31日

April 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016

2017年3月期

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2017

ネットワンシステムズ株式会社

Net One Systems Co., Ltd.

Stock code: 7518, TSE1

目次

Contents

P.1

連結損益計算書

Consolidated income statements

P.1

連結業績見通し

Outlook for consolidated financial results

P. 2

連結貸借対照表

Consolidated balance sheets

P. 3

マーケット別の状況

Market Sector

P. 3

商品群別の状況

Product category

P. 3

各種指標

Indicators

Copyright © NetOneSystems Co., Ltd. All rights reserved

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)

連結損益計算書 Consolidated income statements （単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)

FY3/16 FY3/17

3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months

売上高

Revenue

29,200

62,919

92,295

145,180

29,475

66,539

98,532

売上原価

Cost of revenue

22,689

49,302

72,635

115,336

23,075

52,305

76,626

売上総利益

Gross profit

6,510

13,616

19,660

29,844

6,400

14,234

21,905

販売費及び一般管理費

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,876

13,692

19,907

27,391

6,673

13,937

21,043

営業利益（損失）

Operating income (loss)

(365)

(75)

(247)

2,453

(273)

296

862

営業外収益

Non-operating income

30

147

197

309

32

111

126

受取利息

Interest income

2

4

10

28

1

2

2

受取配当金

Dividends income

5

5

5

5

-

-

-

持分法による投資利益

Equity in earnings of affiliates

-

14

14

14

-

-

-

為替差益

Foreign exchange gains

-

-

2

-

-

-

-

販売報奨金

Sales incentive

17

30

65

89

22

33

40

団体保険配当金

Dividends income of group insurance

-

73

77

82

-

56

61

その他 Other

5

18

22

88

9

18

22

営業外費用

Non-operating expenses

23

53

65

168

92

132

238

支払利息

Interest expenses

13

46

62

76

27

40

53

為替差損 Foreign exchange losses 5 5 - 87

62

89

182

その他 Other 1 2 3 3 2 2 2

経常利益（損失） Ordinary income (loss) (359) 17 (115) 2,594 (333) 274 750

Gain on sales of investment securities

-

Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates

-

特別利益 Extraordinary income - 0 0 120 - - -

投資有価証券売却益 関係会社株式売却益

特別損失

Extraordinary loss

4

8

15

22

5

9

12

固定資産除却損

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

3

4

11

18

0

5

7

投資有価証券評価損

Loss on valuation of investment securities

0

3

3

3

4

4

4

税金等調整前当期純利益（損失）

Income (loss) before income taxes and minority interests

(363)

10

(130)

2,693

(338)

264

737

法人税等

Income taxes

(74)

104

43

1,184

(81)

136

296

法人税、住民税及び事業税

Income taxes-current

8

57

32

881

7

15

23

法人税等調整額

Income taxes-deferred

(82)

46

11

302

(89)

120

273

当期純利益（損失）

Profit (loss)

(289)

(94)

(174)

1,508

(256)

127

441

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益

（損失）

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(289)

(94)

(174)

1,508

(256)

127

441

- - 120 - - - 0 0 0 - - -

（単位：百万円）

(unit: million yen)

連結業績見通し Outlook for consolidated financial results 販売費及び一般管理費の主な項目

Major items and amounts under SG&A

給与手当

Salaries and allowances

2,764

5,423

8,026

10,581

2,789

5,420

8,019

賞与引当金繰入額

Provision for bonuses

984

1,778

510

1,803

934

1,968

1,052

退職給付費用

Retirement benefit expenses

191

362

488

680

166

330

489

賃借料

Rent expenses

609

1,239

1,848

2,448

643

1,283

1,904

減価償却費

Depreciation and amortization

229

469

748

1,030

269

551

849

のれん償却費

Amortization of goodwill

5

10

15

20

5

10

15

公表日 Release date

受注高 Bookings

売上高 Revenue

営業利益 Operating income

経常利益 Ordinary income

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益 Net income attributable to owners of

the parent

1株当たり当期純利益（円） Earnings per share (yen) 1株当たり配当金（円） Dividends per share (yen)

FY3/17

Full year

Apr/28/16

148,000

146,000

4,500

4,500

3,000

35.48

30.00

（注）2016年4月28日に発表しました2017年3月期の連結業績見通しに変更はございません。

(Note) Outlook for consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017 remain unchanged from the initial outlook announced on April 28, 2016.

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)

連結貸借対照表 Consolidated balance sheets 資産

Assets

Jun-30

93,788

Sep-30

91,507

Dec-31

88,730

Mar-31

102,613

Jun-30

95,150

Sep-30

93,263

Dec-31

91,754

流動資産

Current assets

82,092

80,429

77,590

91,519

84,028

82,162

80,585

現金及び預金

Cash and deposits

23,429

21,694

22,466

20,668

23,311

18,995

14,801

受取手形及び売掛金

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

26,393

26,077

21,487

41,077

24,729

29,053

25,977

有価証券

Short-term investment securities

1,999

2,495

2,496

1,498

1,499

999

999

商品

Merchandise

1,851

2,208

2,510

3,286

3,013

2,571

2,931

未着商品

Goods in transit

321

107

244

645

365

268

1,372

未成工事支出金

Costs on uncompleted construction contracts

16,300

16,471

17,431

12,625

18,320

18,374

22,770

貯蔵品

Supplies

23

21

17

17

22

20

23

前払費用

Prepaid expenses

7,770

7,509

7,120

6,815

7,830

7,412

6,874

繰延税金資産

Deferred tax assets

1,442

1,414

1,344

1,334

1,749

1,314

785

その他

Other

2,560

2,429

2,472

3,550

3,187

3,153

4,050

貸倒引当金

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(0)

(0)

(0)

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)

固定資産

Noncurrent assets

11,695

11,078

11,139

11,093

11,122

11,101

11,169

有形固定資産

Property, plant and equipment

5,812

5,549

5,455

5,536

5,606

5,493

5,623

工具、器具及び備品

Tools, furniture and fixtures

4,182

3,932

3,899

4,007

4,132

4,073

4,238

その他

Other

1,629

1,617

1,555

1,528

1,474

1,420

1,385

無形固定資産

Intangible assets

1,687

2,061

2,283

2,309

2,318

2,280

2,229

のれん

Goodwill

77

71

66

61

56

51

46

その他

Other

1,610

1,989

2,217

2,248

2,261

2,228

2,183

投資その他の資産

Investments and other assets

4,196

3,466

3,400

3,247

3,197

3,327

3,315

投資有価証券

Investment securities

1,035

329

290

162

158

306

309

繰延税金資産

Deferred tax assets

1,129

1,113

1,123

1,103

1,079

1,064

1,053

その他

Other

2,031

2,023

1,986

1,979

1,960

1,956

1,951

負債

Liabilities

38,154

35,821

34,308

47,079

41,816

38,978

37,557

流動負債

Current liabilities

34,722

32,206

30,888

42,444

37,472

34,813

33,410

買掛金

Accounts payable-trade

11,465

11,065

10,724

21,387

13,201

12,980

13,648

リース債務

Lease obligations

1,380

1,501

1,486

1,672

1,788

1,792

1,952

未払金

Accounts payable-other

936

1,110

1,210

1,178

1,128

1,065

956

未払法人税等

Income taxes payable

187

283

11

413

206

320

123

前受金

Advances received

17,635

14,569

14,342

12,426

16,360

14,460

13,661

賞与引当金

Provision for bonuses

1,183

2,134

1,050

2,686

1,090

2,326

1,232

役員賞与引当金

Provision for directors' bonuses

-

-

-

55

-

-

-

その他

Other

1,933

1,541

2,062

2,624

3,695

1,866

1,834

固定負債

Noncurrent liabilities

3,432

3,614

3,420

4,635

4,344

4,164

4,147

リース債務

Lease obligations

2,858

3,072

2,910

4,130

3,875

3,728

3,738

資産除去債務

Asset retirement obligations

336

338

339

367

369

371

372

その他

Other

236

203

169

136

99

65

35

純資産

Net assets

55,633

55,686

54,421

55,533

53,333

54,285

54,197

株主資本

Shareholders' equity

55,348

55,543

54,195

55,878

54,369

54,754

53,798

資本金

Capital stock

12,279

12,279

12,279

12,279

12,279

12,279

12,279

資本剰余金

Capital surplus

19,453

19,453

19,453

19,453

19,453

19,453

19,453

利益剰余金

Retained earnings

24,759

24,954

23,605

25,289

23,761

24,146

23,190

自己株式

Treasury stock

(1,143)

(1,143)

(1,143)

(1,143)

(1,125)

(1,125)

(1,125)

その他の包括利益累計額

Accumulated other comprehensive income

197

23

107

(463)

(1,138)

(602)

265

その他有価証券評価差額金

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

129

133

71

(7)

(7)

(9)

(7)

繰延ヘッジ損益

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

68

(110)

36

(456)

(1,131)

(592)

272

新株予約権

Subscription rights to shares

87

119

119

119

103

133

133

（単位：百万円）

(unit: million yen)

FY3/16 FY3/17

負債純資産合計 Liabilities and net assets 93,788 91,507 88,730 102,613 95,150 93,263 91,754

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 7518)

マーケット別 Market sector （単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)

FY3/16 FY3/17

3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months

受注高 Bookings 28,130 62,886 92,592 142,551 36,088 75,479 116,033

ENT （エンタープライズ） Enterprise 8,941 19,150 30,144 45,149 9,892 21,914 33,321

SP （通信キャリア） Telecom carrier 6,111 17,130 23,493 38,218 6,168 15,214 23,849

PUB （パブリック） Public 8,111 16,394 24,005 36,694 13,544 25,498 39,858

NOP （パートナー） NOP [Partner Biz] 4,754 9,636 13,989 20,181 6,327 12,556 18,539

その他 Other 211 575 958 2,307 155 294 465

売上高 Revenue 29,200 62,919 92,295 145,180 29,475 66,539 98,532

ENT

（エンタープライズ）

Enterprise

9,479

20,899

31,615

46,834

9,652

20,914

31,641

SP

（通信キャリア）

Telecom carrier

9,613

18,693

26,191

40,287

7,721

15,777

22,275

PUB

（パブリック）

Public

6,106

14,682

21,138

37,998

7,367

18,864

27,778

NOP

（パートナー）

NOP [Partner Biz]

3,820

8,389

12,959

19,506

4,558

10,669

16,370

その他

Other

180

254

391

553

175

313

466

（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)FY3/16FY3/17

Jun-30 Sep-30 Dec-31 Mar-31 Jun-30 Sep-30 Dec-31

受注残 Backlog

57,752

58,788

59,118

56,192

59,979

62,306

70,867

ENT

（エンタープライズ）

Enterprise

19,779

18,568

18,846

18,632

19,014

19,774

20,454

SP

（通信キャリア）

Telecom carrier

9,400

11,340

10,205

10,833

9,280

10,270

12,407

PUB

（パブリック）

Public

21,951

21,657

22,813

18,641

23,710

24,167

29,612

NOP

（パートナー）

NOP [Partner Biz]

6,560

6,872

6,656

6,300

7,941

8,060

8,342

その他

Other

60

349

596

1,783

32

33

50

商品群別 Product category (注) クラウド基盤構築ビジネスの拡大に伴い、従来の「ネットワーク商品群」と「プラットフォーム商品群」を合算し、「機器商品群」としています。なお、「サービス商品群」に変更はありません。

(Note) With the expansion of the cloud business, combines "Network products" with "Platform products" to "Products". "Service business" remains the same.

（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)

FY3/16 FY3/17

3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months

受注高 Bookings 28,130 62,886 92,592 142,551 36,088 75,479 116,033

機器 Products 16,410 38,281 58,452 86,213 23,922 49,724 75,966

サービス Service business 11,720 24,605 34,139 56,337 12,166 25,755 40,067

売上高 Revenue 29,200 62,919 92,295 145,180 29,475 66,539 98,532

機器

Products

15,292

36,043

53,638

88,944

15,962

39,577

58,754

サービス

Service business

13,908

26,875

38,657

56,235

13,513

26,961

39,777

（単位：百万円） (unit: million yen)

FY3/16 FY3/17

Jun-30 Sep-30 Dec-31 Mar-31 Jun-30 Sep-30 Dec-31

受注残

Backlog

57,752

58,788

59,118

56,192

59,979

62,306

70,867

機器

Products

17,624

18,744

21,320

13,775

21,735

23,921

30,987

サービス

Service business

40,127

40,044

37,797

42,416

38,243

38,384

39,880

各種指標 Indicators FY3/16 FY3/17

3 months 6 months 9 months Full year 3 months 6 months 9 months

為替レート（$円） Foreign exchange rate (usd/yen) 117.98 118.24 119.28 119.60 117.56 114.50 111.05

1株当たり当期純利益（円） Earnings per share (yen) (3.42) (1.11) (2.06) 17.85 (3.04) 1.51 5.22

1株当たり純資産（円） Book-value per share (yen) 656.99 657.23 642.28 655.43 629.43 640.32 639.28

1株当たり配当金（円） Dividends per share (yen) - 15.00 - 30.00 - 15.00 -

FY3/16 FY3/17

Jun-30 Sep-30 Dec-31 Mar-31 Jun-30 Sep-30 Dec-31

従業員（人） Total employees (people) 2,377 2,285 2,271 2,252 2,298 2,273 2,280

社員（人） Employees (people) 2,309 2,278 2,264 2,246 2,287 2,253 2,260

受入出向者（人） Seconded employees (people) 68 7 7 6 11 20 20

Net One Systems Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 February 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2017 07:48:03 UTC.

Original document here

Public permalink here