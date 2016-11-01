NH Foods Ltd.-September.2016 Market Trends

2016年9月度 市場動向資料集 September.2016 Market Trends 日本ハム株式会社 NH Foods Ltd. October. 25, 2016 本資料のいかなる情報も、弊社株式の購入や売却等を勧誘するものではありません。
None of the information contained in these data are intended to try and influence readers
to the purchasing or selling of stock in NH Foods Ltd.. 1
牛肉相場価格 ／ Beef Prices
Copyright (C) 2015 NH Foods Ltd. All rights reserved.
【去勢和牛 A-3卸売価格（東京市場、税抜）】
2015年3月期 FY 2015/3
2016年3月期 FY 2016/3
2017年3月期 FY 2017/3
Tokyo Market A-3 Wagyu Steer Prices, Tax Excluded (¥/kg)
2,450
2,350
2,250
2,150
2,050
1,950
1,850
1,750
1,650
1,550
1,450
1,350
1,250
(¥/kg)
前期差 Comparison with the previous year
前月差 Comparison with
The previous month
150
18
4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3
グラフ資料出所：東京食肉市場株式会社
Date Source: Tokyo Meat Market Co. Ltd
2015年3月期 FY 2015/3
2016年3月期 FY 2016/3
2016年3月期 FY 2016/4
【豪州産チルドビーフ ショートグレインフルセット価格】 Australian Chilled Beef [Full Set (Short Grain Fed)] Prices (¥/kg)
1,390
1,310
1,230
1,150
1,070
990
910
830
750
前期差 Comparison with the previous year
前月差 Comparison with
The previous month
-147
-7
(¥/kg)
4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3
グラフ資料出所：農畜産業振興機構（全て単純平均単価）
牛肉需給量推移 ／ Beef Supply and Demand Trends
【生産量と輸入量】 Production and Imports
グラフ資料出所：農畜産業振興機構
Source: Agriculture & Livestock Industries Corporation
(t)
100,000
90,000
80,000
70,000
60,000
50,000
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
08/ '14
09/ '14
10/ '14
11/ '14
12/ '14
01/ '15
02/ '15
03/ '15
04/ '15
05/ '15
06/ '15
07/ '15
08/ '15
09/ '15
10/ '15
11/ '15
12/ '15
01/ '16
02/ '16
03/ '16
04/ '16
05/ '16
06/ '16
07/ '16
08/ '16
生産量 Production
輸入量 Imports
前期差 Comparison with The previous year
前月差 Comparison with
The previous month
輸入量 Imports
2,967
‐19,144
生産量 Production
218
-2,619
合計 Total
注：数量は部分肉ベース。輸入量は煮沸肉並びにくず肉のうちほほ肉及び頭肉のみ含む。 Notes: 1. Boneless cuts equivalent
2. Figures for stocks are estimated by ALIC
(t)
【推定出回り量】
Estimated Marketing Quantity
(t)
90,000
80,000
70,000
60,000
50,000
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
08/ '14
09/ '14
10/ '14
11/ '14
12/ '14
01/ '15
02/ '15
03/ '15
04/ '15
05/ '15
06/ '15
07/ '15
08/ '15
09/ '15
10/ '15
11/ '15
12/ '15
01/ '16
02/ '16
03/ '16
04/ '16
05/ '16
06/ '16
07/ '16
08/ '16
国産品 Domestic
輸入品 Imports
前期差 Comparison with The previous year
前月差 Comparison with
The previous month
輸入品 Imports
-817
‐16,783
国産品 Domestic
778
-1,462
合計 Total
(t)
【推定期末在庫】 Estimated Ending Stock
(t)
160,000
140,000
120,000
100,000
80,000
60,000
合計 Total
国産品 Domestic
輸入品 Imports
輸入品
前期差 Comparison with The previous year
前月差 Comparison with
The previous month (t)
40,000
20,000
0
08/ '14
09/ '14
10/ '14
11/ '14
12/ '14
01/ '15
02/ '15
03/ '15
04/ '15
05/ '15
06/ '15
07/ '15
08/ '15
09/ '15
10/ '15
11/ '15
12/ '15
01/ '16
02/ '16
03/ '16
04/ '16
05/ '16
06/ '16
07/ '16
08/ '16
Imports -14,234913
国産品
Domestic -211 -307
豚肉相場価格 ／ Pork Prices
【豚肉枝肉卸売価格 上物 東京食肉市場各月末価格】
Pork Carcass Prices (Tokyo Market Excellent Grade, Price at the end of every months, Tax Excluded)
2015年3月期 FY 2015/3
2016年3月期 FY 2016/3
2017年3月期 FY 2017/3
(¥/kg)
800
750
700
650
前期差 Comparison with the previous year
前月差 Comparison with
The previous month
3
-58
600
550
500
450
400
350
300
(¥/kg)
4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3
グラフ資料出所：東京食肉市場株式会社
Date Source: Tokyo Meat Market Co. Ltd
【U.S.冷凍ウデ（英名：ピクニック）価格】
U.S. Frozen Pork (Picnic) Prices (¥/kg)
580
555
530
505
480
455
430
405
380
2015年3月期 FY 2015/3
2016年3月期 FY 2016/3
2017年3月期 FY 2017/4
前期差 Comparison with the previous year
前月差 Comparison with
The previous month
11
2
(¥/kg)
4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3
グラフ資料出所：農畜産業振興機構（全て単純平均単価）
